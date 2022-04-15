Yaskawa Electric : Partial Corrections to the FY2021 Results Briefing Q&A

IRApr 15, 2022

This is to inform you that there were corrections in the content discussed at FY2021 Results Briefing.

Corrected part

The segment breakdown of each cause of change in supplemental material (P. 20)

for analysis of changes in operating profit from FY2021 to FY2022 forecast

Content of correction

【Before】

Profit increase due to revenue increase: Motion Control +3.6 billion yen, Robotics +5.0 billion yen, System Engineering +0.2 billion yen.

Increase in added value: Motion Control +1.2 billion yen, Robotics +1.4 million yen, System Engineering +0.4b billion yen, and Other +0.1 billion yen.

Other: Motion Control +0.3 billion yen, Robotics -0.4 billion yen, System Engineering -0.3 billion yen, and Other +3.7 billion yen.

【After】

Profit increase due to revenue increase: Motion Control +3.6 billion yen, Robotics +5.0 billion yen, and Other +0.2 billion yen.

Increase in added value: Motion Control +0.6 billion yen, Robotics +2.0 billion yen, System Engineering +0.4 billion yen, and Other +0.1 billion yen.

Other: Motion Control +0.2 billion yen, Robotics +0.3 billion yen, System Engineering -0.3 billion yen, and Other +3.2 billion yen.

［Reference］The content of "Results Briefing Q & A" PDF of the FY2021 financial results on "Investor Relations" page of our company's official website has also been corrected.

https://www.yaskawa-global.com/ir/materials/br

