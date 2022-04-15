Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. YASKAWA Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
4500.00 JPY   -3.02%
05:00aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Partial Corrections to the FY2021 Results Briefing Q&A
PU
04/12YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
04/11Japan's Nikkei ends lower as tech stocks track weakness on Nasdaq
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaskawa Electric : Partial Corrections to the FY2021 Results Briefing Q&A

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IR News Partial Corrections to the FY2021 Results Briefing Q&A

IRApr 15, 2022

This is to inform you that there were corrections in the content discussed at FY2021 Results Briefing.

Corrected part

The segment breakdown of each cause of change in supplemental material (P. 20)

for analysis of changes in operating profit from FY2021 to FY2022 forecast

Content of correction

【Before】

Profit increase due to revenue increase: Motion Control +3.6 billion yen, Robotics +5.0 billion yen, System Engineering +0.2 billion yen.

Increase in added value: Motion Control +1.2 billion yen, Robotics +1.4 million yen, System Engineering +0.4b billion yen, and Other +0.1 billion yen.

Other: Motion Control +0.3 billion yen, Robotics -0.4 billion yen, System Engineering -0.3 billion yen, and Other +3.7 billion yen.

【After】

Profit increase due to revenue increase: Motion Control +3.6 billion yen, Robotics +5.0 billion yen, and Other +0.2 billion yen.

Increase in added value: Motion Control +0.6 billion yen, Robotics +2.0 billion yen, System Engineering +0.4 billion yen, and Other +0.1 billion yen.

Other: Motion Control +0.2 billion yen, Robotics +0.3 billion yen, System Engineering -0.3 billion yen, and Other +3.2 billion yen.

［Reference］The content of "Results Briefing Q & A" PDF of the FY2021 financial results on "Investor Relations" page of our company's official website has also been corrected.

https://www.yaskawa-global.com/ir/materials/br

For inquires, contact:

Corporate Communications Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

E-mail: ir@yaskawa.co.jp

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
05:00aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Partial Corrections to the FY2021 Results Briefing Q&A
PU
04/12YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
04/11Japan's Nikkei ends lower as tech stocks track weakness on Nasdaq
RE
04/08YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Results Briefing for FY2021 (Ended February 28, 2022)
PU
04/08YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Announcement on Changes in Directors
PU
03/01YASKAWA ELECTRIC : International Robot Exhibition 2022
PU
02/25YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/24YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Scheduled Date for FY2021 Results Announcement
PU
01/19YASKAWA ELECTRIC : to Acquire Additional Shares of Doolim- Co., Ltd. a Korean Robotic Pain..
PU
01/18Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; Toyota, Sony decline
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 485 B 3 849 M 3 849 M
Net income 2022 42 449 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2022 33 658 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 1 213 B 9 632 M 9 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 925
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yaskawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 640,00 JPY
Average target price 5 498,42 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Ogasawara Chairman & President
Yasuhiko Morikawa Director, Manager-Finance & Head-Compliance
Akira Kumagae GM-Technology Development
Yoshikatsu Minami Director & General Manager-Operations
Shuji Murakami Representative Director & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION-17.73%9 632
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.04%108 528
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.06%84 899
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.97%55 904
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.37%55 159
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.45%40 841