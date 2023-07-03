News Release Personnel Changes

NewsJul 03, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.

As of July 1,2023

Senior Executive Officer

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Tokyo Branch

General Manager, Global Marketing Div.

General Manager, Export & Impot Administration Div.

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Tokyo Branch

General Manager, Export & Impot Administration Div.

Junichi Nakano

Retired Executive Officer

[Current Position]

[Name]

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Global Marketing Div.

Akinori Urakawa

For inquires, contact:

Corporate Branding Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp

