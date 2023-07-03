Delayed Japan Exchange -
Yaskawa Electric : Personnel Changes
News Release
Personnel Changes
NewsJul 03, 2023
YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.
As of July 1,2023
（ Senior Executive Officer）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Tokyo Branch
General Manager, Global Marketing Div
.
General Manager, Export & Impot Administration Div
.
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Tokyo Branch
General Manager, Export & Impot Administration Div.
Junichi Nakano
（ Retired Executive Officer ）
[Current Position]
[Name]
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Global Marketing Div
.
Akinori Urakawa
For inquires, contact:
Corporate Branding Div.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp
Disclaimer Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 07:05:11 UTC.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%);
- industrial robots (35.8%);
- power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors;
- other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).
