NewsAug 30, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.

As of September 1, 2023

（Department Manager）

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Factory Manager, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.

Department Manager, Production Management Dept, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.

President, Director,

YASKAWA (CHINA) ROBOTICS CO., LTD.

Masakazu Yasuno

（Director of Yaskawa Group）

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

President, Director,

YASKAWA (CHINA) ROBOTICS CO., LTD.

Department Manager, Production Management Dept, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Sachio Ishimaru

For inquires, contact:

Corporate Branding Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp

