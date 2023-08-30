Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00:00 2023-08-30 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5763.00
JPY
+2.76%
+4.78%
+36.40%
Yaskawa Electric : Personnel Changes
News Release
Personnel Changes
NewsAug 30, 2023
YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.
As of September 1, 2023
（Department Manager）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Factory Manager, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.
Department Manager, Production Management Dept, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.
President, Director,
YASKAWA (CHINA) ROBOTICS CO., LTD.
Masakazu Yasuno
（Director of Yaskawa Group）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
President, Director,
YASKAWA (CHINA) ROBOTICS CO., LTD.
Department Manager, Production Management Dept, Robot Plant, Robotics Div.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
Sachio Ishimaru
For inquires, contact:
Corporate Branding Div.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp
Disclaimer Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 07:07:06 UTC.
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
2023-08-29
FA
China Outlook Churns Asian Stock Markets
Aug. 21
MT
PowerX, Inc. announced that it has received ¥4.62 billion in funding from a group of investors
Aug. 16
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 6,000 Yen From 5,900 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jul. 19
MT
China Price Report, Stronger Yen Limit Asian Stock Markets
Jul. 10
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 5,900 Yen From 5,800 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jul. 10
MT
Japanese Shares Close Lower as Investors Remain Cautious Following
Jul. 10
MT
Japan's Nikkei falls for fifth straight day as yen, Wall Street weigh
Jul. 10
RE
Japan's Nikkei plumbs 1-month low as yen, Wall Street weigh
Jul. 09
RE
PowerX, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1,920 million in funding from SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Nippon Gas Co., Ltd., Spiral Capital LLP., Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality, Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Jul. 02
CI
Trackinsight: Disruptive Technology ETF market sees a 1.22% boost in performance on June 13th, 2023
Jun. 14
TI
Rayhoo Motor Dies Unit to Expand Scope of Alliance With Japan’s Yaskawa Electric
May. 10
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 5,800 Yen From 5,400 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Apr. 19
MT
YASKAWA Electric Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2023
Apr. 06
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 5,400 Yen from 4,700 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Mar. 07
MT
Geopolitical Tensions, Central Bank Outlooks Cap Asian Stock Markets
Feb. 28
MT
Connected Robotics Inc announced that it has received ¥1.7 billion in funding from YASKAWA Electric Corporation, The Agribusiness Investment & Consultation Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Kikuchi Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., Hoshizaki Corporation
Feb. 27
CI
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
Feb. 26
FA
Inflation Report Caps Tokyo Stock Market
Jan. 27
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 4,700 Yen From 4,600 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jan. 24
MT
Lower Yen Raises Exporters, Tokyo Shares
Jan. 17
MT
Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen strength eases ahead of BOJ rate decision
Jan. 17
RE
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 4,600 Yen From 4,400 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jan. 11
MT
Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen Help Lift Tokyo Shares
Jan. 11
MT
Japan's Nikkei rallies to 2-week high led by robot makers; Uniqlo owner gains
Jan. 11
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%);
- industrial robots (35.8%);
- power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors;
- other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
5640.00JPY
Average target price
6126.47JPY
Spread / Average Target
+8.63% Consensus