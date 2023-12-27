News Release Personnel Changes

NewsDec 27, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.

As of March 1, 2024

Representative Director

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Responsible for Corporate Planning and Administration

In charge of CSR

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

In charge of CSR

In charge of Administration

General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.

Shuji Murakami

Director

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Director, Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Tokyo Branch

Director, Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Compliance

General Manager, General Affairs & Risk Management Div.

Yasuhiko Morikawa

Senior Executive Officer

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Compliance

General Manager, General Affairs & Risk Management Div.

General Manager, Export ＆ Import Administration Div.

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Drive Div.

Tatsuya Yamada

New Senior Executive Officer

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.

Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.

Yasushi Ichiki

Executive Officer

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Executive Officer

General Manager, Production Management Div.

Executive Officer

General Manager, Production Management & Operation Div.

Masahiko Okura

Executive Officer

General Manager, ICT Div.

Executive Officer

General Manager, ICT Strategy Promotion Div.

Shoichiro Shimoike

New Executive Officer

[New Position]

[Current Position]

[Name]

Executive Officer

General Manager, Drives Div.

Department Manager, Technology & Engineering Dept, Drives Div.

Kozo Ide

Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.

Department Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.

Toshio Kawasaki

Executive Officer

President, AI Cube Inc.

President, AI Cube Inc.

Yumie Kubota

Executive Officer

General Manager,

Industrial marketing Div.

Department Manager, Sales Dept. 4, Corporate Sales & Marketing Div.

Hideaki Yoshimatsu

Executive Officer

Vice President, YASKAWA Electric Korea Corporation

Department Manager, Sales Dept. 1, Corporate Sales & Marketing Div.

Seigo Yamada

Executive Officer

Regional Manager, Europe

Chairman ＆ President, YASKAWA Europe GmbH

President, YASKAWA Europe GmbH

Marcus　Mead

Retired Executive Officer

[Current Position]

[Name]

Senior Executive Officer

General Manager, Tokyo Branch,

General Manager, Global Marketing Div.

General Manager, Export ＆ Import Administration Div.

Junichi Nakano

Senior Executive Officer

Regional Manager, Europe

Chairman of the Board, YASKAWA Europe GmbH

Bruno　Schnekenburger

For inquires, contact
Corporate Communications Div.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 06:00:33 UTC.