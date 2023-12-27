Delayed
Japan Exchange
01:00:00 2023-12-27 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5,805
JPY
+1.82%
-0.94%
+37.40%
Official YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION press release
Yaskawa Electric : Personnel Changes
December 27, 2023 at 01:02 am EST
News Release
Personnel Changes
NewsDec 27, 2023
YASKAWA Electric Corporation announces the following personnel changes.
As of March 1, 2024
（ Representative Director）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Planning and Administration
In charge of CSR
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
In charge of CSR
In charge of Administration
General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.
Shuji Murakami
（ Director）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Director, Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Tokyo Branch
Director, Senior Executive Officer
In charge of Compliance
General Manager, General Affairs & Risk Management Div.
Yasuhiko Morikawa
（ Senior Executive Officer）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Senior Executive Officer
In charge of Compliance
General Manager, General Affairs & Risk Management Div.
General Manager, Export ＆
Import Administration Div.
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Drive Div.
Tatsuya Yamada
（ New Senior Executive Officer）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.
Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.
Yasushi Ichiki
（ Executive Officer）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Executive Officer
General Manager, Production Management Div.
Executive Officer
General Manager, Production Management & Operation Div.
Masahiko Okura
Executive Officer
General Manager, ICT Div.
Executive Officer
General Manager, ICT Strategy Promotion Div.
Shoichiro Shimoike
（ New Executive Officer）
[New Position]
[Current Position]
[Name]
Executive Officer
General Manager, Drives Div.
Department Manager, Technology & Engineering Dept, Drives Div.
Kozo Ide
Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.
Department Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept, Corporate Planning & Finance Div.
Toshio Kawasaki
Executive Officer
President, AI Cube Inc.
President, AI Cube Inc.
Yumie Kubota
Executive Officer
General Manager,
Industrial marketing Div.
Department Manager, Sales Dept. 4, Corporate Sales & Marketing Div.
Hideaki Yoshimatsu
Executive Officer
Vice President, YASKAWA Electric Korea Corporation
Department Manager, Sales Dept. 1, Corporate Sales & Marketing Div.
Seigo Yamada
Executive Officer
Regional Manager, Europe
Chairman ＆
President, YASKAWA Europe GmbH
President, YASKAWA Europe GmbH
Marcus
Mead
（ Retired Executive Officer）
[Current Position]
[Name]
Senior Executive Officer
General Manager, Tokyo Branch,
General Manager, Global Marketing Div.
General Manager, Export ＆
Import Administration Div.
Junichi Nakano
Senior Executive Officer
Regional Manager, Europe
Chairman of the Board, YASKAWA Europe GmbH
Bruno
Schnekenburger
For inquires, contact
Corporate Communications Div.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation
E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp Disclaimer Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 06:00:33 UTC.
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric’s Price Target to 5,900 Yen From 5,600 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Nov. 30
MT
Japan robot maker Yaskawa eyes $200 mln US investment
Nov. 29
RE
VCCT Inc announced that it has received ¥600 million in funding from YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Dai-Dan Co., Ltd., Sysmex Corporation
Nov. 14
CI
BEMAC Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of The Switch Engineering Oy from YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
Oct. 19
CI
Japan's Nikkei rebounds as earnings optimism supplants Middle East concerns
Oct. 17
RE
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric’s Price Target to 5,600 Yen From 5,900 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Oct. 16
MT
Japan's Nikkei clocks best day in nine months on Wall Street gains, bargain hunting
Oct. 10
RE
Japanese shares rise sharply on Wall Street gains, bargain hunting
Oct. 09
RE
Japan's Nikkei declines to over four-month low as US yields surge
Oct. 04
RE
Japan's Nikkei tumbles to over four-month low as US yields rise
Oct. 03
RE
Fed Outlook Lifts Asian Stock Markets
Aug. 30
MT
China Outlook Churns Asian Stock Markets
Aug. 21
MT
PowerX, Inc. announced that it has received ¥4.62 billion in funding from a group of investors
Aug. 16
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric’s Price Target to 6,000 Yen From 5,900 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jul. 19
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric’s Price Target to 5,900 Yen From 5,800 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Jul. 10
MT
Japanese Shares Close Lower as Investors Remain Cautious Following
Jul. 10
MT
Japan's Nikkei falls for fifth straight day as yen, Wall Street weigh
Jul. 10
RE
China Price Report, Stronger Yen Limit Asian Stock Markets
Jul. 10
MT
Japan's Nikkei plumbs 1-month low as yen, Wall Street weigh
Jul. 09
RE
PowerX, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1,920 million in funding from SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Nippon Gas Co., Ltd., Spiral Capital LLP., Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality, Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Jul. 02
CI
Trackinsight: Disruptive Technology ETF market sees a 1.22% boost in performance on June 13th, 2023
Jun. 14
TI
Rayhoo Motor Dies Unit to Expand Scope of Alliance With Japan’s Yaskawa Electric
May. 10
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 5,800 Yen From 5,400 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Apr. 19
MT
YASKAWA Electric Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2023
Apr. 06
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric’s Price Target to 5,400 Yen from 4,700 Yen, Keeps at Hold
Mar. 07
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%);
- industrial robots (35.8%);
- power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors;
- other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
5,701
JPY
Average target price
6,007.14
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+5.37% Consensus