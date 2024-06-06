Create a Rewarding

June 6, 2024

Ayumi Hayashida

Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Branding Div.

General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept., Corporate Branding Div.

1. Mission of the Corporate Branding Division

Vision of the Corporate Branding Division

Vision of the Corporate Branding Division

  • Based on the idea that "each employee shapes the Yaskawa brand," the organizations of HR, labor, public relations, and investor relations have been integrated since FY2023.
  • Contribute to the improvement of the brand and corporate value of the Yaskawa Group by enhancing the unifying power of the employees and the recognition and confidence of our stakeholders in Yaskawa Group.

Improving the brand and corporate value of the Yaskawa Group

Enhancement of employees unifying power

Strengthening the

communication within the group

One YASKAWA

  • Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and management policy
  • Penetration of sustainability management
  • Promotion of understanding of market evaluation
  • Human resource development
  • Work style reform

PR IR activities activities

Personnel &

labor

Corporate activities based on

management principle

YDX *

Sustainability management

Strengthening

the external

communication

  • Dissemination of information on management strategies, business and products
  • Communication of strengths and growth strategies
  • Disclosure of sustainability (ESG) information
  • Dissemination of recruitment information

and

thein

recognition

YaskawaGroup

confidence

Raising

Deep

Corporate evaluation and feedback

understanding

makes changes

Stakeholders

in behavior and

To be selected

awareness

Students

and trusted

happen.

Global employees

Customers

Investors

(families)

*It stands for YASKAWA Digital Transformation. The first phase, YDX-I, involved data centralization, business reform, and management visualization. YDX-II involvescreating value for customers from a product and service perspective.

2

2. Human Resources Strategy for Realizing "Vision 2025

Overall Human Resources Strategy Major Measures and Results in FY2023

Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and its Aim

Activities to Penetrate Yaskawa Principles in the Yaskawa Group Measures for Work Style Reform

Proactive Communication with Employees

Overall Human Resources Strategy

  • In order to realize "Vision 2025," we focus on four key items.
  • Quickly reflecting the feedback from employees in the improvement of human resources measures and accelerating the improvement of productivity and job satisfaction through proactive communication with employees

Key items

Desired outcome

Improve productivity

for

to

execution

contribute

requirements

problems

strategy

can

resources

customer

business

who

resources

Human

solving

Human

1 Deepening the understanding of management principles

2

Evolving diversity and inclusion

3 Training and optimal placement of professional human resources

４） Creating a comfortable work environment

Aligning the vectors of all employees to achieve "Vision 2025" (One YASKAWA)

Building a corporate structure that is resilient to environmental changes and creating a corporate culture in which innovation inevitably occurs

Raising the competitiveness of the organization and developing and deploying human resources that can flexibly respond to change and crisis

Achieving a healthy, safe, and rewarding workplace that helps employees increase productivity and delivers results

KPI (FY2025)

Progress of

FY2023

Penetration of management principles among employees

Ratio of female managers

Human rights

due

diligence (DD)

Ratio of

processional

human

resources

Positive

response rate

for job

satisfaction

Frequency

of lost

time injuries

80%

or more

Double or more

compared to FY2021

Introduction and establishment of process

Corporate average 75% or more

80%

or more

Non-consolidated:0.2 or less Group in Japan: 0.4 or less Overseas:

0.4 or less

52%

3 times

Introduction and

enlightenment

of process

29%

86%

Non-consolidated:0.16 or less Group in Japan: 0.44 or less Overseas: 0.56 or less

of "Vision 2025"

Yaskawa Principles

Realization

Realization of

Monitoring and

Problem solving and

measurement

improvement

5. Identifying engagement levels through proactive communication with employees

ES questionnaire

Direct dialogue with management

(dialogue meetings)

Improve job satisfaction

4

Major Measures and Results in FY2023

Key Items

Measures

Results

()

Implementation of Yaskawa Principles

Participation of a total of 1,400

managers

Deepening the

education globally

(9 companies in Japan,

understanding

Preparation of materials for Yaskawa

3 companies overseas)

of Yaskawa

Principles enlightenment

Creation and distribution of

Principles

Yaskawa Principles cards

()

Promotion of women's participation

20% hiring quota, leader training

Position-specific training,

Evolving diversity

Unconscious bias educational activities

e-learning

and inclusion

Promotion of experienced professionals

Strengthen recruitment,

promotion to managerial positions

()

Career support

Promote use of the FA system

Training and

Development of next generation

Training to strengthen managerial

optimal placement

management personnel

skills

of professional

Fair evaluation and compensation

Review of medium- to long-term

human resources

system for contribution

compensation system

()

Promotion of work style using ICT

Visualization of attendance

Introduction of shorter working

Creating a

management data

hours/days systems

comfortable

Adoption to re-employed staffs

Disaster prevention activities and

work environment

Health improvement training

employee health support

5

Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and its Aim

Penetration of Yaskawa principles

Employee behavior based on the principles

Shared aspiration to create good "products"

Be selected by customers and

provide "products" that contribute to their "benefits"

Keep creating new fans

Contribute to sustainable growth and social development

Build a strong and indispensable company

6

Activities to Penetrate Yaskawa Principles in the Yaskawa Group

1. Employees' high-level

2. Increasing sense of

3. Changes in awareness

understanding of the

belonging and motivation

and behavior for work

company

Cultivation of

One Yaskawa

Material

Increase of materials that enable

understanding of Yaskawa Principles

development and

Translation of Yaskawa Principles,

information

history, and DNA into multiple

dissemination to

languages

"know" the

Enhancing dissemination of

principles

information through intranet portal

Display

and internal newsletters

Distribution of Yaskawa Principles

posters at

workplaces

cards to employees

Accelerate deployment to major sites

in Japan and overseas

Creation of

Regular implementation of Principles education

for group employees

opportunities to

2022: General managers

"learn" the

2023: Section managers and managers

in group companies

principles

2024: All employees (planned)

[Contents]

Lecture of Yaskawa Principles (90 minutes)

Group work (30 minutes)

Yaskawa Principles education (Yaskawa America)

Providing opportunities and establishing a system to practice principles

7

Measures for Work Style Reform

By clarifying the roles and duties of each employee, and by evaluating and treating results fairly, improve employee satisfaction, and create a virtuous cycle of creation of rewarding work environment and the enhanced company's competitiveness

A. Management

Development of a mechanism to clarify the roles and

duties of each individual

Clarification of the mission of roles and duties (expected results)

B. System

Establishment of a treatment system that is fair to results

Review of the compensation

system, reemployment system,

and retirement benefit system

Work style

reform

Awareness

change

Operation

change

C. Tools and Environment (YDX)

Introduction of new work style

using ICT

(Visualization of daily plans and results)

Review of personnel system and daily report management system

8

Proactive Communication with Employees

Constant monitoring through active communication with employees

Quickly reflect improvements in personnel measures to improve productivity and satisfaction

Questionnaire

  • Conduct registered questionnaire monthly for all employees from FY2016
  • Survey on the views and perceptions of each employee
  • Analyze data in a specialized department and improve business by utilizing the PDCA (plan-do-check-act) cycle.
  • Share analysis results internally and provide feedback to all opinions and requests

Direct dialogue with the president

  • Develop human resource development activities through dialogue meetings with management
  • Strengthen the motivation of participants and the development of challenging human resources through interactive dialogue

Survey

１．Four fixed questions:

Quantitative data to be checked monthly

(Business policy penetration, work volume, paid leave)

xxx

２．Fixed point observation theme:

Theme to confirm changes over time by checking 1-2 times a year

(Job satisfaction, diversity, etc.)

３．New theme:

Theme according to the current topics

４．Qualitative comments:

Qualitative data that provides raw voice of employees

Reaction

１．On-site correspondence:

Workplace improvement and SOS caller response

２．Results analysis and feedback:

Disclosure of report to employees

３．Reflection on various measures

４．Feedback on qualitative comments

management policies inReflectionDirect dialogue (Yukuhashi Plant)

9

