Create a Rewarding
Workplace and Human
Resource Development
June 6, 2024
Ayumi Hayashida
Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Branding Div.
General Manager, Corporate Communications Dept., Corporate Branding Div.
1. Mission of the Corporate Branding Division
Vision of the Corporate Branding Division
Vision of the Corporate Branding Division
- Based on the idea that "each employee shapes the Yaskawa brand," the organizations of HR, labor, public relations, and investor relations have been integrated since FY2023.
- Contribute to the improvement of the brand and corporate value of the Yaskawa Group by enhancing the unifying power of the employees and the recognition and confidence of our stakeholders in Yaskawa Group.
Improving the brand and corporate value of the Yaskawa Group
Enhancement of employees unifying power
Strengthening the
communication within the group
One YASKAWA
- Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and management policy
- Penetration of sustainability management
- Promotion of understanding of market evaluation
- Human resource development
- Work style reform
PR IR activities activities
Personnel &
labor
Corporate activities based on
management principle
・YDX *
Sustainability management
Strengthening
the external
communication
- Dissemination of information on management strategies, business and products
- Communication of strengths and growth strategies
- Disclosure of sustainability (ESG) information
- Dissemination of recruitment information
and
thein
recognition
YaskawaGroup
confidence
Raising
Deep
Corporate evaluation and feedback
understanding
makes changes
Stakeholders
in behavior and
To be selected
awareness
Students
and trusted
happen.
Global employees
Customers
Investors
(families)
*It stands for YASKAWA Digital Transformation. The first phase, YDX-I, involved data centralization, business reform, and management visualization. YDX-II involvescreating value for customers from a product and service perspective.
2. Human Resources Strategy for Realizing "Vision 2025
Overall Human Resources Strategy Major Measures and Results in FY2023
Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and its Aim
Activities to Penetrate Yaskawa Principles in the Yaskawa Group Measures for Work Style Reform
Proactive Communication with Employees
Overall Human Resources Strategy
- In order to realize "Vision 2025," we focus on four key items.
- Quickly reflecting the feedback from employees in the improvement of human resources measures and accelerating the improvement of productivity and job satisfaction through proactive communication with employees
Key items
Desired outcome
Improve productivity
for
to
execution
contribute
requirements
problems
strategy
can
resources
customer
business
who
resources
Human
solving
Human
（1） Deepening the understanding of management principles
（2）
Evolving diversity and inclusion
（3） Training and optimal placement of professional human resources
（４） Creating a comfortable work environment
Aligning the vectors of all employees to achieve "Vision 2025" (One YASKAWA)
Building a corporate structure that is resilient to environmental changes and creating a corporate culture in which innovation inevitably occurs
Raising the competitiveness of the organization and developing and deploying human resources that can flexibly respond to change and crisis
Achieving a healthy, safe, and rewarding workplace that helps employees increase productivity and delivers results
KPI (FY2025)
Progress of
FY2023
Penetration of management principles among employees
Ratio of female managers
Human rights
due
diligence (DD)
Ratio of
processional
human
resources
Positive
response rate
for job
satisfaction
Frequency
of lost
time injuries
80%
or more
Double or more
compared to FY2021
Introduction and establishment of process
Corporate average 75% or more
80%
or more
Non-consolidated:0.2 or less Group in Japan: 0.4 or less Overseas:
0.4 or less
52%
3 times
Introduction and
enlightenment
of process
29%
86%
Non-consolidated:0.16 or less Group in Japan: 0.44 or less Overseas: 0.56 or less
of "Vision 2025"
Yaskawa Principles
Realization
Realization of
Monitoring and
Problem solving and
measurement
improvement
5. Identifying engagement levels through proactive communication with employees
① ES questionnaire
②Direct dialogue with management
(dialogue meetings)
Improve job satisfaction
Major Measures and Results in FY2023
Key Items
Measures
Results
(１)
① Implementation of Yaskawa Principles
① Participation of a total of 1,400
managers
Deepening the
education globally
(9 companies in Japan,
understanding
② Preparation of materials for Yaskawa
3 companies overseas)
of Yaskawa
Principles enlightenment
② Creation and distribution of
Principles
Yaskawa Principles cards
(２)
① Promotion of women's participation
① 20% hiring quota, leader training
② Position-specific training,
Evolving diversity
② Unconscious bias educational activities
e-learning
and inclusion
③ Promotion of experienced professionals
③ Strengthen recruitment,
promotion to managerial positions
(３)
① Career support
① Promote use of the FA system
Training and
② Development of next generation
② Training to strengthen managerial
optimal placement
management personnel
skills
of professional
③ Fair evaluation and compensation
③ Review of medium- to long-term
human resources
system for contribution
compensation system
(４)
① Promotion of work style using ICT
① Visualization of attendance
② Introduction of shorter working
Creating a
management data
hours/days systems
comfortable
② Adoption to re-employed staffs
③ Disaster prevention activities and
work environment
③ Health improvement training
employee health support
Penetration of Yaskawa Principles and its Aim
Penetration of Yaskawa principles
Employee behavior based on the principles
Shared aspiration to create good "products"
Be selected by customers and
provide "products" that contribute to their "benefits"
Keep creating new fans
Contribute to sustainable growth and social development
Build a strong and indispensable company
Activities to Penetrate Yaskawa Principles in the Yaskawa Group
1. Employees' high-level
2. Increasing sense of
3. Changes in awareness
understanding of the
belonging and motivation
and behavior for work
company
Cultivation of
One Yaskawa
Material
⚫ Increase of materials that enable
understanding of Yaskawa Principles
development and
⚫ Translation of Yaskawa Principles,
information
history, and DNA into multiple
dissemination to
languages
"know" the
⚫ Enhancing dissemination of
principles
information through intranet portal
Display
and internal newsletters
Distribution of Yaskawa Principles
posters at
workplaces
cards to employees
⚫ Accelerate deployment to major sites
in Japan and overseas
Creation of
⚫ Regular implementation of Principles education
for group employees
opportunities to
2022: General managers
"learn" the
2023: Section managers and managers
in group companies
principles
2024: All employees (planned)
[Contents]
Lecture of Yaskawa Principles (90 minutes)
Group work (30 minutes)
Yaskawa Principles education (Yaskawa America)
Providing opportunities and establishing a system to practice principles
Measures for Work Style Reform
By clarifying the roles and duties of each employee, and by evaluating and treating results fairly, improve employee satisfaction, and create a virtuous cycle of creation of rewarding work environment and the enhanced company's competitiveness
A. Management
Development of a mechanism to clarify the roles and
duties of each individual
Clarification of the mission of roles and duties (expected results)
B. System
Establishment of a treatment system that is fair to results
Review of the compensation
system, reemployment system,
and retirement benefit system
Work style
reform
Awareness
change
＋
Operation
change
C. Tools and Environment (YDX)
Introduction of new work style
using ICT
(Visualization of daily plans and results)
Review of personnel system and daily report management system
Proactive Communication with Employees
・Constant monitoring through active communication with employees
・Quickly reflect improvements in personnel measures to improve productivity and satisfaction
Questionnaire
- Conduct registered questionnaire monthly for all employees from FY2016
- Survey on the views and perceptions of each employee
- Analyze data in a specialized department and improve business by utilizing the PDCA (plan-do-check-act) cycle.
- Share analysis results internally and provide feedback to all opinions and requests
Direct dialogue with the president
- Develop human resource development activities through dialogue meetings with management
- Strengthen the motivation of participants and the development of challenging human resources through interactive dialogue
Survey
１．Four fixed questions:
Quantitative data to be checked monthly
(Business policy penetration, work volume, paid leave)
xxx
２．Fixed point observation theme:
Theme to confirm changes over time by checking 1-2 times a year
(Job satisfaction, diversity, etc.)
３．New theme:
Theme according to the current topics
４．Qualitative comments:
Qualitative data that provides raw voice of employees
Reaction
１．On-site correspondence:
Workplace improvement and SOS caller response
２．Results analysis and feedback:
Disclosure of report to employees
３．Reflection on various measures
４．Feedback on qualitative comments
management policies inReflectionDirect dialogue (Yukuhashi Plant)
