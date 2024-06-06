（3） Training and optimal placement of professional human resources

（1） Deepening the understanding of management principles

Aligning the vectors of all employees to achieve "Vision 2025" (One YASKAWA)

Building a corporate structure that is resilient to environmental changes and creating a corporate culture in which innovation inevitably occurs

Raising the competitiveness of the organization and developing and deploying human resources that can flexibly respond to change and crisis

Achieving a healthy, safe, and rewarding workplace that helps employees increase productivity and delivers results