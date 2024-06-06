Realizing the Industrial

Automation Revolution

by i3-Mechatronics

June 6, 2024

Yumie Kubota

Executive Officer,

Representative Director, President, AI Cube Inc.

1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics

i3-Mechatronics Concept

Solutions to Materialize i3-Mechatronics

1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - i3-Mechatronics Concept -

The smart factory where i3-Mechatronics is realized

innovative

Improving productivity through technological innovation

Digital data

management

+

Production automation

  • intelligent

Data Center /Cloud

ERP/SCM

Enterprise resource planning

Supply chain management

Feedback

MES

Manufacturing

Execution System

Cloud

Data

/ FOG

Analysis

Area

Analyzing and learning (AI) using data from production sites

Utilization and analysis

Model generation and learning

using "big data"

Accumulation

of knowhow

Feedback

System management and control master

-3 integrated

data

delivery

model

Cooperation between FA and IT

delivery

Data area

Real-time data collection

& real-time execution

-2 integrated

Cell System (Assembly, Processing, etc.)

Connecting production sites with

Converted into

data

physical motion

Parts

Shipping

supply

-1 integrated

Integrating components and processes at production sites

2

1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - Solution to materialize i3-Mechatronics -

Products to realize i3-Mechatronics key solution

ERP/SCM

Enterprise resource planning

Cloud

Supply chain management

Data Center

/ FOG

IoTAI

Utilization and analysis

Model generation and learning

/Cloud

using "big data"

Accumulation

of knowhow

MES

Feedback

AI

AI

Manufacturing

Learning

execution

execution system

Environment

Execution

Execution

Execution

Execution

Model

instructions

instructions

...

instructions

instructions

delivery

to the cell

to the cell

to the cell

to the cell

YASKAWA Cell Simulator

Data

Task load

simulation

YRM controller

delivery

Digital Data

& engineering

Data

YASKAWA Cockpit

Management

AI

AI

Feedback

Data

execution

Learning

AI development

Result of

delivery

Environment in a digital

analysis

environment

+

Converted

Connect with data

AI

AI

execution

into physical

execution

Production

motion

"Autonomy" of

Automation

Cell production

device using

system

MPX1310

AI

data and AI

(assembly,

series

execution

AI

processing, etc.)

execution

MOTOMAN NEXT

3

1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - Solution to materialize i3-Mechatronics -

Products to realize i3-Mechatronics key solution

Collaboration with

IT vendors

ERP/SCM

Enterprise resource planning

Cloud

Supply chain management

Data Center

/ FOG

Utilization and analysis

Model generation and learning

/Cloud

AI

using "big data"

Virtual

Accumulation

MES

Feedback

AI

of knowhow

AI

Manufacturing

environment

Environment

execution

Learning

execution system

Execution

Execution

Execution

Execution

Model

instructions

instructions

...

instructions

instructions

delivery

to the cell

to the cell

to the cell

to the cell

YASKAWA Cell Simulator

Virtual

Digital-twin

Task load

simulation

YRM controller

Digital Data

& engineering

environment

Data

YASKAWA Cockpit

Management

AI

AI

Feedback

Data

execution

Learning

AI development

Result of

delivery

Environment

in a digital

+

analysis

Real

environment

Connect with data

environment

Virtual

Converted

AI

environment

AI

execution

into physical

"Autonomy" of

Production

execution

motion

device using

Automation

Cell production

Real

data and AI

system

MPX1310

AI

(assembly,

series

environment

execution

AI

Real

processing, etc.)

environment

execution

MOTOMAN NEXT

Collaboration with NVIDIA

based on MOTOMAN NEXT

4

2. Realizing i3-Mechatronics

Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated-

2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics

    • Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
  • Example of factory automation Initiatives with Suntory

Suntory News Release Excerpt and summarized (Nov. 30, 2023)

Began full-scale technical verification with the aim of automating raw material handling operations at factories

-Reduce the burden on workers, shift to higher-value-added operations,

and improve the quality of our products and services -

Started verification of technology for handling raw materials of various sizes and packaging forms in a single device using AIwith Yaskawa Electric

Digitalizing the human senses and judgment when handling raw materials, and AI identifies the size and packaging form of raw materials in real time, and judge the grasping position and unpacking method

Largely promotes automation by accurately handling raw materials in various forms of packing using a single device

Through the use of technology that combines data, robots and AI, we will work on fundamental work style reforms at manufacturing sites and aim to create additional value.

Mr. Atsushi Yoshioka,

Executive Officer, Division COO, D&P Planning & Development Department

Engineering Department

Suntory Holdings Limited

6

2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics

  • Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
  • Example of automation of manual work Removing transparent cups AI recognition enables automation

The work of supplying cups to a printing machine and boxing the printed cups

[In the past]

Manual work for putting cups into equipment and packing them in boxes

To realize automation, it is

necessary to "remove till the last cup "

AI is essential to recognize deformed (bent) cups

  • enables automation

Recognize by AI

Can be grasped because of AI recognition

Robot that uses AI to take out cups stacked in cardboard boxes

Devices + Human Devices + Robots = Generating data in the field

Promoting i3-Mechatronics

7

2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics

    • Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
  • Example of automation of manual work Picking of foodstuffs (indefinite objects) AI recognition enables automation

Removing only one Oden ingredient from the bulk loading condition

[In the past]

Since knotted kelp is easy to tear, it was picked by human

To realize automation, it is necessary to adsorb "knot" of

knotted kelp

AI is required to accurately determine only the specific location of an amorphous object

  • enables automation

Kelp

Identified

with AI

Robot that uses AI to accurately pick "knot" of knotted kelp

Total automation = connecting data in the field

Promoting i3-Mechatronics

8

3. Inevitability of Leveraging AI for i3-Mechatronics Expansion

Application to MOTOMAN NEXT

