Realizing the Industrial
Automation Revolution
by i3-Mechatronics
June 6, 2024
Yumie Kubota
Executive Officer,
Representative Director, President, AI Cube Inc.
1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics
i3-Mechatronics Concept
Solutions to Materialize i3-Mechatronics
1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - i3-Mechatronics Concept -
The smart factory where i3-Mechatronics is realized
③innovative
Improving productivity through technological innovation
Digital data
management
+
Production automation
- intelligent
Data Center /Cloud
ERP/SCM
Enterprise resource planning
Supply chain management
Feedback
MES
Manufacturing
Execution System
Cloud
Data
/ FOG
Analysis
Area
Analyzing and learning (AI) using data from production sites
Utilization and analysis
Model generation and learning
using "big data"
Accumulation
of knowhow
Feedback
System management and control master
① -3 integrated
data
delivery
model
Cooperation between FA and IT
delivery
Data area
Real-time data collection
& real-time execution
① -2 integrated
Cell System (Assembly, Processing, etc.)
Connecting production sites with
Converted into
data
physical motion
Parts
Shipping
supply
① -1 integrated
Integrating components and processes at production sites
1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - Solution to materialize i3-Mechatronics -
Products to realize i3-Mechatronics➡ key solution
ERP/SCM
Enterprise resource planning
Cloud
Supply chain management
Data Center
/ FOG
IoT・AI
Utilization and analysis
Model generation and learning
/Cloud
using "big data"
Accumulation
of knowhow
MES
Feedback
AI
AI
Manufacturing
Learning
execution
execution system
Environment
Execution
Execution
Execution
Execution
Model
instructions
instructions
...
instructions
instructions
delivery
to the cell
to the cell
to the cell
to the cell
YASKAWA Cell Simulator
Data
Task load
simulation
YRM controller
delivery
Digital Data
& engineering
Data
YASKAWA Cockpit
Management
AI
AI
Feedback
Data
execution
Learning
AI development
Result of
delivery
Environment in a digital
analysis
environment
+
Converted
Connect with data
AI
AI
execution
into physical
execution
Production
motion
"Autonomy" of
Automation
Cell production
device using
system
MPX1310
AI
data and AI
(assembly,
series
execution
AI
processing, etc.)
execution
MOTOMAN NEXT
1. Materializing i3-Mechatronics - Solution to materialize i3-Mechatronics -
Products to realize i3-Mechatronics➡ key solution
Collaboration with
IT vendors
ERP/SCM
Enterprise resource planning
Cloud
Supply chain management
Data Center
/ FOG
Utilization and analysis
Model generation and learning
/Cloud
・AI
using "big data"
Virtual
Accumulation
MES
Feedback
AI
of knowhow
AI
Manufacturing
environment
Environment
execution
Learning
execution system
Execution
Execution
Execution
Execution
Model
instructions
instructions
...
instructions
instructions
delivery
to the cell
to the cell
to the cell
to the cell
YASKAWA Cell Simulator
Virtual
Digital-twin
Task load
simulation
YRM controller
Digital Data
& engineering
environment
Data
YASKAWA Cockpit
Management
AI
AI
Feedback
Data
execution
Learning
AI development
Result of
delivery
Environment
in a digital
+
analysis
Real
environment
Connect with data
environment
Virtual
Converted
AI
environment
AI
execution
into physical
"Autonomy" of
Production
execution
motion
device using
Automation
Cell production
Real
data and AI
system
MPX1310
AI
(assembly,
series
environment
execution
AI
Real
processing, etc.)
environment
execution
MOTOMAN NEXT
Collaboration with NVIDIA
based on MOTOMAN NEXT
2. Realizing i3-Mechatronics
Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated-
2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics
- Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
- Example of factory automation ≫ Initiatives with Suntory
Suntory News Release Excerpt and summarized (Nov. 30, 2023)
Began full-scale technical verification with the aim of automating raw material handling operations at factories
-Reduce the burden on workers, shift to higher-value-added operations,
and improve the quality of our products and services -
・Started verification of technology for handling raw materials of various sizes and packaging forms in a single device using AIwith Yaskawa Electric
・Digitalizing the human senses and judgment when handling raw materials, and AI identifies the size and packaging form of raw materials in real time, and judge the grasping position and unpacking method
・Largely promotes automation by accurately handling raw materials in various forms of packing using a single device
Through the use of technology that combines data, robots and AI, we will work on fundamental work style reforms at manufacturing sites and aim to create additional value.
Mr. Atsushi Yoshioka,
Executive Officer, Division COO, D&P Planning & Development Department
Engineering Department
Suntory Holdings Limited
2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics
- Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
- Example of automation of manual work ≫ Removing transparent cups AI recognition enables automation
The work of supplying cups to a printing machine and boxing the printed cups
[In the past]
Manual work for putting cups into equipment and packing them in boxes
To realize automation, it is
necessary to "remove till the last cup "
AI is essential to recognize deformed (bent) cups
- enables automation
Recognize by AI
Can be grasped because of AI recognition
Robot that uses AI to take out cups stacked in cardboard boxes
Devices + Human ➡ Devices + Robots = Generating data in the field
Promoting i3-Mechatronics
2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics
- Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated -
- Example of automation of manual work ≫ Picking of foodstuffs (indefinite objects) AI recognition enables automation
Removing only one Oden ingredient from the bulk loading condition
[In the past]
Since knotted kelp is easy to tear, it was picked by human
To realize automation, it is necessary to adsorb "knot" of
knotted kelp
AI is required to accurately determine only the specific location of an amorphous object
- enables automation
Kelp
Identified
with AI
Robot that uses AI to accurately pick "knot" of knotted kelp
Total automation = connecting data in the field
Promoting i3-Mechatronics
3. Inevitability of Leveraging AI for i3-Mechatronics Expansion
Application to MOTOMAN NEXT
