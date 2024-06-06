Integrating components and processes at production sites

Cooperation between FA and IT

Analyzing and learning (AI) using data from production sites

The smart factory where i3-Mechatronics is realized

based on MOTOMAN NEXT

Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI -integrated-

2. Practice of i3-Mechatronics

Expanding the Field of Automation by Using AI - i ntegrated -

Example of factory automation ≫ Initiatives with Suntory

Suntory News Release Excerpt and summarized (Nov. 30, 2023)

Began full-scale technical verification with the aim of automating raw material handling operations at factories

-Reduce the burden on workers, shift to higher-value-added operations,

and improve the quality of our products and services -

・Started verification of technology for handling raw materials of various sizes and packaging forms in a single device using AIwith Yaskawa Electric

・Digitalizing the human senses and judgment when handling raw materials, and AI identifies the size and packaging form of raw materials in real time, and judge the grasping position and unpacking method

・Largely promotes automation by accurately handling raw materials in various forms of packing using a single device

Through the use of technology that combines data, robots and AI, we will work on fundamental work style reforms at manufacturing sites and aim to create additional value.

Mr. Atsushi Yoshioka,

Executive Officer, Division COO, D&P Planning & Development Department

Engineering Department

Suntory Holdings Limited