Sustainable and Productive
Manufacturing
June 6, 2024
Masahiko Okura
Executive Officer, General Manager, Production Management Div.
1. History of Manufacturing
Unmanned Factory Concept - Ideal Motor Factory -
Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories
Unmanned Factory Concept - Ideal Motor Factory -
Unmanned Factory: A term coined by Yaskawa meaning a human-centeredautomation factory while moving away from manpower dependence. We differentiate it from "no-man," which marginalizes human intervention.
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic mid-
Automatic
Automatic
processing line
process warehouse
assembly line
inspection line
parts warehouse
products warehouse
Shaft warehouse
Product
warehouse
Cutting
Cutting
Grinding
Frame bracket
warehouse
Image of Unmanned Factory
proposed in 1970
Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories - Challenges to Realize Unmanned Factories -
1990
2006
2014
Moteman Center
Flexible automatic assembly line
Space-saving automatic assembly method
"A factory where robots assemble robots"
utilizing IC tag
(Compact line)
2018
2022
2024
Yaskawa Solution Factory
Robot production line utilizing human
Robot component plant for internal
An i3-Mechatronics demonstration plant
collaborative robots
production realizing 24 hour unmanned
operation
2. Global Production Strategy
Demand Area Production
Targets and Progress in the "Realize 25" Mid-Term Plan Challenges for Realizing Sustainable and Productive Manufacturing
YASKAWA EUROPE YASKAWA ELECTRIC UK ROBOTICS D.O.O. LTD.
ScotlandSlovenia
YASKAWA Electric (Shenyang)
Co., Ltd. China
YASKAWA (China) Robotics CO., LTD.
China
Iruma city, Saitama Prefecture
Yaskawa Electric (mother factory)
YASKAWA (Changzhou) Mechatronics
System CO., LTD. China
Local Procurement Rate at Major Business Sites
SHANGHAI YASKAWA DRIVE
(Based on FY2023 results and in value terms)
CO., LTD. China
Yaskawa Electric
82%
Yaskawa America
87%
Yaskawa Electric UK
68%
Shanghai Yaskawa Drive
90%
Yaskawa Electric (Shenyang)
98%
Yaskawa (China) Robotics
96%
Yaskawa India
34%
YASKAWA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
India
Yukuhashi city,
Kitakyushu city,
Fukuoka Prefecture
Fukuoka Prefecture
Regional breakdown of production capacity by product
(FY2023 results, one shift, unit basis)
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
AC Servo
68%
32%
1%
2%
AC Drive
57%
23%
6% 10% 4%
Robot
43%
50%
7%
Japan
China
Americas
Europe
Asia excluding China
Targets and Progress in the "Realize 25" Mid-Term Plan
In the mid-term plan "Realize 25," we set the following as the pillars of our policy, and carry out activities to achieve the KPIs.
・Evolution of our own "manufacturing" through i3-Mechatronics
・Building a global optimized production system and resilient supply chain
KPIs (FY2023 Results)
KPIs (FY2025 Targets)
Purpose
Improvement of direct
Promote automation through
productivity (no. of units
10% improvement
46% improvement
i3-Mechatronics solutions at our own
produced per direct
production sites, and improve product
(Compared to FY2022)
(Compared to FY2022)
personnel at factories in
competitiveness by pursuing higher
Japan and China)
productivity and production management.
Increase in global production
6% improvement
36% improvement
Improve production capacity and
capacity
(Compared to FY2022)
(Compared to FY2022)
(no. of units we can produce)
productivity in response to expanding
demand and build a global production
Implementation of
Japan: 45%
Japan: 57%
system that is resilient to environmental
in-house substrate
China: 42%
China: 62%
changes and risks.
manufacturing plans
(FY2021: 19%・ Global)
(FY2021: 19%・ Global)
Reduction of environmental
impact through products and
Achieved CCE100
Achieve CCE100*
Contribute to a sustainable society
reduction of CO2 emissions in
(125.9 times)
through sustainable manufacturing.
in-house production
processes
*Contribution to Cool Earth 100: Our goal to make reduction of the CO2 emissions through our products 100 times or more
of the amount emitted by the Group by 2025
Challenges for Realizing Sustainable and Productive Manufacturing
Establishment of robust productivity that can cope with variable-mixvariable-volume production for sustainable manufacturing
① Production system with minimum manpower dependence
・In response to the rapid increase in orders between FY2021 and FY2022, securing a production system under the impact of the COVID-19 became an issue.
・We need to further automate to minimize our dependence on manpower.
- Supply chain optimization
・Based on the basic policy to reduce procurement costs, we traditionally selected suppliers individually.
・We selected candidate components for internal production from the perspective of overall efficiency beyond costs, technology inheritance and procurement risk.
① Total
Added value of parts, difficulty of in-house production,
efficiency
reduction of procurement lead time, and quality cost
② Sustained
Necessity of retaining and improving product
improvement of
development and production technologies
product QCD*
③ procurement
Dependence on specific suppliers (Region/Country,
risk (BCP)
Company) and whether there are alternatives
*Quality, Cost and Delivery
Evolution of manufacturing independent of manpower
Board mounting
Machining
(Shaft, robot parts)
Resin molding
Promotion of in-house
manufacturing with automation
3. Way Forward
Strengthening the Global Optimal Production System Based on
the Promotion of Demand Area Production and In-House Manufacturing
Transformation of Robot Production in Japan
- Initiatives for Integrated Production of Robots and Motors -
Strengthening Production Systems to Provide Further Value to Customers in Europe
Investment to Strengthen Response to Growth Markets in North America
Strengthening the Global Optimal Production System Based on
the Promotion of Demand Area Production and In-House Manufacturing
Implementation of plans to realize global optimum production in Japan and overseas
Region
Location
Main measures
Purpose
Enhancement
Enhancement
Enhancement
of mother
of demand
of internal
Start of operation
plant functions
area
production
production
Japan
Kitakyushu,
・New robot machining factory
Mar. 2024
●
●
Fukuoka
・New robot factory (integrated production of motors)
Mar. 2026
●
・South-Yukuhashi business site
FY2026
●
(Yaskawa Automation Drive)
Yukuhashi,
Fukuoka
・New AC drive factory
FY2028
●
●
・New resin molding parts factory
FY2028
●
・Expansion of substrate line
FY2023
●
●
China
Changzhou
- 2025
・New machine controller production line
FY2024
●
Asia
Vietnam
・New factory (production of substrates for production
FY2026
●
●
Overseas
in Europe, the U.S. and India)
Europe
Slovenia
・Robot factory No.2 (engineering and systems)
FY2025 2Q
●
・Consolidation of European logistic functions
FY2025 2Q
●
・Expansion of the robot system plant
Jul. 2024
●
Americas
United
・Consideration of production of robots
FY2027
●
States
・New manufacturing base for motion solutions for
FY2026
●
semiconductor industry
