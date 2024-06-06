Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories

Unmanned Factory: A term coined by Yaskawa meaning a human-centeredautomation factory while moving away from manpower dependence. We differentiate it from "no-man," which marginalizes human intervention.

Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories - Challenges to Realize Unmanned Factories -

Targets and Progress in the "Realize 25" Mid-Term Plan Challenges for Realizing Sustainable and Productive Manufacturing

AC Drive Factory Robot Factory

In-house parts manufacturing factory

YASKAWA AMERICA, INC.

Drives & Motion Division

USA

Demand Area Production

・ Based on the demand area production policy, we have established a system that is resilient to demand fluctuations and environment changes (forex fluctuations and geopolitical risks).

・ Global horizontal deployment of cutting-edge manufacturing demonstrated at the mother

factories AC Servo Factory

YASKAWA EUROPE YASKAWA ELECTRIC UK ROBOTICS D.O.O. LTD. ScotlandSlovenia YASKAWA Electric (Shenyang) Co., Ltd. China YASKAWA (China) Robotics CO., LTD. China Iruma city, Saitama Prefecture Yaskawa Electric (mother factory) YASKAWA (Changzhou) Mechatronics System CO., LTD. China

Local Procurement Rate at Major Business Sites SHANGHAI YASKAWA DRIVE (Based on FY2023 results and in value terms) CO., LTD. China Yaskawa Electric 82% Yaskawa America 87% Yaskawa Electric UK 68% Shanghai Yaskawa Drive 90% Yaskawa Electric (Shenyang) 98% Yaskawa (China) Robotics 96% Yaskawa India 34% YASKAWA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED India Yukuhashi city, Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka Prefecture Fukuoka Prefecture Regional breakdown of production capacity by product (FY2023 results, one shift, unit basis) 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% AC Servo 68% 32% 1% 2% AC Drive 57% 23% 6% 10% 4% Robot 43% 50% 7% Japan China Americas Europe Asia excluding China