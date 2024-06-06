Sustainable and Productive

Manufacturing

June 6, 2024

Masahiko Okura

Executive Officer, General Manager, Production Management Div.

1. History of Manufacturing

Unmanned Factory Concept - Ideal Motor Factory -

Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories

Unmanned Factory Concept - Ideal Motor Factory -

Unmanned Factory: A term coined by Yaskawa meaning a human-centeredautomation factory while moving away from manpower dependence. We differentiate it from "no-man," which marginalizes human intervention.

Automatic

Automatic

Automatic

Automatic mid-

Automatic

Automatic

processing line

process warehouse

assembly line

inspection line

parts warehouse

products warehouse

Shaft warehouse

Product

warehouse

Cutting

Cutting

Grinding

Frame bracket

warehouse

Image of Unmanned Factory

proposed in 1970

Pursuit of Cutting-Edge Manufacturing at the Mother Factories - Challenges to Realize Unmanned Factories -

1990

2006

2014

Moteman Center

Flexible automatic assembly line

Space-saving automatic assembly method

"A factory where robots assemble robots"

utilizing IC tag

(Compact line)

2018

2022

2024

Yaskawa Solution Factory

Robot production line utilizing human

Robot component plant for internal

An i3-Mechatronics demonstration plant

collaborative robots

production realizing 24 hour unmanned

operation

2. Global Production Strategy

Demand Area Production

Targets and Progress in the "Realize 25" Mid-Term Plan Challenges for Realizing Sustainable and Productive Manufacturing

AC Drive Factory Robot Factory
In-houseparts manufacturing factory
YASKAWA AMERICA, INC.
Drives & Motion Division
USA
Demand Area Production
Based on the demand area production policy, we have established a system that is resilient to demand fluctuations and environment changes (forex fluctuations and geopolitical risks).
Global horizontal deployment of cutting-edgemanufacturing demonstrated at the mother
factoriesAC Servo Factory

YASKAWA EUROPE YASKAWA ELECTRIC UK ROBOTICS D.O.O. LTD.

ScotlandSlovenia

YASKAWA Electric (Shenyang)

Co., Ltd. China

YASKAWA (China) Robotics CO., LTD.

China

Iruma city, Saitama Prefecture

Yaskawa Electric (mother factory)

YASKAWA (Changzhou) Mechatronics

System CO., LTD. China

Local Procurement Rate at Major Business Sites

SHANGHAI YASKAWA DRIVE

(Based on FY2023 results and in value terms)

CO., LTD. China

Yaskawa Electric

82%

Yaskawa America

87%

Yaskawa Electric UK

68%

Shanghai Yaskawa Drive

90%

Yaskawa Electric (Shenyang)

98%

Yaskawa (China) Robotics

96%

Yaskawa India

34%

YASKAWA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

India

Yukuhashi city,

Kitakyushu city,

Fukuoka Prefecture

Fukuoka Prefecture

Regional breakdown of production capacity by product

(FY2023 results, one shift, unit basis)

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

AC Servo

68%

32%

1%

2%

AC Drive

57%

23%

6% 10% 4%

Robot

43%

50%

7%

Japan

China

Americas

Europe

Asia excluding China

Targets and Progress in the "Realize 25" Mid-Term Plan

In the mid-term plan "Realize 25," we set the following as the pillars of our policy, and carry out activities to achieve the KPIs.

Evolution of our own "manufacturing" through i3-Mechatronics

Building a global optimized production system and resilient supply chain

KPIs (FY2023 Results)

KPIs (FY2025 Targets)

Purpose

Improvement of direct

Promote automation through

productivity (no. of units

10% improvement

46% improvement

i3-Mechatronics solutions at our own

produced per direct

production sites, and improve product

(Compared to FY2022)

(Compared to FY2022)

personnel at factories in

competitiveness by pursuing higher

Japan and China)

productivity and production management.

Increase in global production

6% improvement

36% improvement

Improve production capacity and

capacity

(Compared to FY2022)

(Compared to FY2022)

(no. of units we can produce)

productivity in response to expanding

demand and build a global production

Implementation of

Japan: 45%

Japan: 57%

system that is resilient to environmental

in-house substrate

China: 42%

China: 62%

changes and risks.

manufacturing plans

(FY2021: 19% Global)

(FY2021: 19% Global)

Reduction of environmental

impact through products and

Achieved CCE100

Achieve CCE100*

Contribute to a sustainable society

reduction of CO2 emissions in

(125.9 times)

through sustainable manufacturing.

in-house production

processes

*Contribution to Cool Earth 100: Our goal to make reduction of the CO2 emissions through our products 100 times or more

of the amount emitted by the Group by 2025

Challenges for Realizing Sustainable and Productive Manufacturing

Establishment of robust productivity that can cope with variable-mixvariable-volume production for sustainable manufacturing

Production system with minimum manpower dependence

In response to the rapid increase in orders between FY2021 and FY2022, securing a production system under the impact of the COVID-19 became an issue.

We need to further automate to minimize our dependence on manpower.

  • Supply chain optimization

Based on the basic policy to reduce procurement costs, we traditionally selected suppliers individually.

We selected candidate components for internal production from the perspective of overall efficiency beyond costs, technology inheritance and procurement risk.

Total

Added value of parts, difficulty of in-house production,

efficiency

reduction of procurement lead time, and quality cost

Sustained

Necessity of retaining and improving product

improvement of

development and production technologies

product QCD*

procurement

Dependence on specific suppliers (Region/Country,

risk (BCP)

Company) and whether there are alternatives

*Quality, Cost and Delivery

Evolution of manufacturing independent of manpower

Board mounting

Machining

(Shaft, robot parts)

Resin molding

Promotion of in-house

manufacturing with automation

3. Way Forward

Strengthening the Global Optimal Production System Based on

the Promotion of Demand Area Production and In-House Manufacturing

Transformation of Robot Production in Japan

- Initiatives for Integrated Production of Robots and Motors -

Strengthening Production Systems to Provide Further Value to Customers in Europe

Investment to Strengthen Response to Growth Markets in North America

Strengthening the Global Optimal Production System Based on

the Promotion of Demand Area Production and In-House Manufacturing

Implementation of plans to realize global optimum production in Japan and overseas

Region

Location

Main measures

Purpose

Enhancement

Enhancement

Enhancement

of mother

of demand

of internal

Start of operation

plant functions

area

production

production

Japan

Kitakyushu,

New robot machining factory

Mar. 2024

Fukuoka

New robot factory (integrated production of motors)

Mar. 2026

South-Yukuhashi business site

FY2026

(Yaskawa Automation Drive)

Yukuhashi,

Fukuoka

New AC drive factory

FY2028

New resin molding parts factory

FY2028

Expansion of substrate line

FY2023

China

Changzhou

- 2025

New machine controller production line

FY2024

Asia

Vietnam

New factory (production of substrates for production

FY2026

Overseas

in Europe, the U.S. and India)

Europe

Slovenia

Robot factory No.2 (engineering and systems)

FY2025 2Q

Consolidation of European logistic functions

FY2025 2Q

Expansion of the robot system plant

Jul. 2024

Americas

United

Consideration of production of robots

FY2027

States

New manufacturing base for motion solutions for

FY2026

semiconductor industry

