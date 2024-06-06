Yaskawa Group's
Sustainability Management
June 6, 2024
Masahiro Ogawa
Representative Director, President
1. Sustainability Management
Yaskawa Principles
Sustainability Policy
Materiality
Measures of Materiality in the Mid-Term Business Plan "Realize 25"
Yaskawa Principles
Our Purpose
Yaskawa's mission is to contribute broadly to social development and human welfare
through the execution of our business.
Our Values
1. Quality
Always developing and improving world-class technologies with a focus on quality
2. Profitability
Working to improve management efficiency and secure profit necessary for the sustainable growth
3. Market
Serving the needs of our customers and pursuing customer satisfaction
Our Actions
We respect our group's heritage and strive to realize our mission, and through this, we seek the group's prosperity and our own well-being by raising society's trust. In particular, the following five items comprise our daily action guidelines.
- Stay customer-focused.
- Pursue both high quality and high profitability.
- Work hard to overcome the competition with a fighting spirit.
- Broaden our perspective and change our thinking.
- Deepen mutual trust and strive for unity and cooperation.
Sustainability Policy
We will strive to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value through the implementation of the Yaskawa Group Principle of Management which is to leverage the pursuit of our business to contribute to the advancement of society and the well-being of humankind.
1. We will contribute to the value creation
for customers and society through creating innovation by cutting-edge mechatronics technologies.
2. We will realize fair and transparent corporate management through communication and collaboration with stakeholders around the world.
3. We will work to resolve social issues globally
with the aim of achieving SDGs as a universal goal.
System Diagram of Sustainability Promotion
Sustainability Challenges and Targets (Materiality)
We set materiality from two perspectives, "Create Social Value and Solve Social Issues through Business Activities" and "Strengthen Management Foundation that Contributes to Sustainable Society/Businesses."
Create Social Value and Solve Social Issues through Business Activities
Strengthen Management Foundation that Contributes to Sustainable Society/Businesses
Measures of Materiality in the Mid-Term Business Plan "Realize 25"
We are strongly promoting "Sustainable Manufacturing" and "One YASKAWA"
in order to contribute to a sustainable society through i3-Mechatronics
Materiality
Business value
Strengthen
Create social value and solve social
Strengthen management foundation
that contributes to sustainable
issues through business activities
society/business
Contribute to a sustainable society
through i3-Mechatronics
Sustainable Manufacturing
One YASKAWA*2
• Partnership through i3-Mechatronics
• Deep understanding of Yaskawa Principles
• Realizing CCE100*1
• Active investments in human capital and education
• Realizing technology through open innovation
• Promoting diversity and inclusion
*1 CCE100 (Contribution to Cool Earth 100): Our goal to make reduction of the CO2 emissions through our products 100 times or more of the amount emitted by the Group by 2025
*2 One YASKAWA: Initiatives to promote a corporate culture that brings the Yaskawa Group together by promoting the penetration of Yaskawa Principles on a global scale.
2. Implementing Yaskawa Principles through i3-Mechatronics
Solution Concept "i3-Mechatronics" that Contributes to Customers' "Improvement" and "Evolution"
Creating Value by Implementing the "i3-Mechatronics" Concept
integrated
intelligent
innovative
Advances in Mechatronics though digital data management
Automated
＋
Digital
data
Manu-
management
facturing
Labor saving
Manual work
Free from 3D
Homogenized
quality
➢ Data is generated
➢ Data utilization is
in production sites.
added to automation
➢ Production sites
are digitalized.
Realize
revolution of
industrial
automation
Creating Value by Implementing the "i3-Mechatronics" Concept
Achieve sustainable production and a safe society
through on-site automation!
Automated
Digital
Manu-
data
facturing
＋ management
Labor
saving
Manual work
Homogenized
Free
from 3D*
quality
➢Data is generated in
➢Data utilization
production sites.
is added to automation
➢Production sites are
digitalized.
Digital solutions for production sites
- Automation is not just about saving labor or higher efficiency!
- It makes production lines accurately visible.
- It doesn't just visualize. Visualizing creates value.
Environmental issues such as energy loss and food loss or human rights issues such as physical and mental safety of people
Impact on many management issues
*An acronym for "Dirty, Dangerous and Demeaning," meaning a harsh working environment
3. Points of Today's Presentations
