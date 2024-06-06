Measures of Materiality in the Mid-Term Business Plan "Realize 25"

Deepen mutual trust and strive for unity and cooperation.

Broaden our perspective and change our thinking.

Work hard to overcome the competition with a fighting spirit.

We respect our group's heritage and strive to realize our mission, and through this, we seek the group's prosperity and our own well-being by raising society's trust. In particular, the following five items comprise our daily action guidelines.

Serving the needs of our customers and pursuing customer satisfaction

Working to improve management efficiency and secure profit necessary for the sustainable growth

Always developing and improving world-class technologies with a focus on quality

through the execution of our business.

Yaskawa's mission is to contribute broadly to social development and human welfare

Sustainability Policy

We will strive to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value through the implementation of the Yaskawa Group Principle of Management which is to leverage the pursuit of our business to contribute to the advancement of society and the well-being of humankind.

1. We will contribute to the value creation

for customers and society through creating innovation by cutting-edge mechatronics technologies.

2. We will realize fair and transparent corporate management through communication and collaboration with stakeholders around the world.

3. We will work to resolve social issues globally

with the aim of achieving SDGs as a universal goal.

System Diagram of Sustainability Promotion