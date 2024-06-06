Yaskawa Group's

Sustainability Management

June 6, 2024

Masahiro Ogawa

Representative Director, President

1. Sustainability Management

Yaskawa Principles

Sustainability Policy

Materiality

Measures of Materiality in the Mid-Term Business Plan "Realize 25"

Yaskawa Principles

Our Purpose

Yaskawa's mission is to contribute broadly to social development and human welfare

through the execution of our business.

Our Values

1. Quality

Always developing and improving world-class technologies with a focus on quality

2. Profitability

Working to improve management efficiency and secure profit necessary for the sustainable growth

3. Market

Serving the needs of our customers and pursuing customer satisfaction

Our Actions

We respect our group's heritage and strive to realize our mission, and through this, we seek the group's prosperity and our own well-being by raising society's trust. In particular, the following five items comprise our daily action guidelines.

  • Stay customer-focused.
  • Pursue both high quality and high profitability.
  • Work hard to overcome the competition with a fighting spirit.
  • Broaden our perspective and change our thinking.
  • Deepen mutual trust and strive for unity and cooperation.

Sustainability Policy

We will strive to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value through the implementation of the Yaskawa Group Principle of Management which is to leverage the pursuit of our business to contribute to the advancement of society and the well-being of humankind.

1. We will contribute to the value creation

for customers and society through creating innovation by cutting-edge mechatronics technologies.

2. We will realize fair and transparent corporate management through communication and collaboration with stakeholders around the world.

3. We will work to resolve social issues globally

with the aim of achieving SDGs as a universal goal.

System Diagram of Sustainability Promotion

Sustainability Challenges and Targets (Materiality)

We set materiality from two perspectives, "Create Social Value and Solve Social Issues through Business Activities" and "Strengthen Management Foundation that Contributes to Sustainable Society/Businesses."

Create Social Value and Solve Social Issues through Business Activities

Strengthen Management Foundation that Contributes to Sustainable Society/Businesses

Measures of Materiality in the Mid-Term Business Plan "Realize 25"

We are strongly promoting "Sustainable Manufacturing" and "One YASKAWA"

in order to contribute to a sustainable society through i3-Mechatronics

Materiality

Business value

Strengthen

Create social value and solve social

Strengthen management foundation

that contributes to sustainable

issues through business activities

society/business

Contribute to a sustainable society

through i3-Mechatronics

Sustainable Manufacturing

One YASKAWA*2

• Partnership through i3-Mechatronics

• Deep understanding of Yaskawa Principles

• Realizing CCE100*1

• Active investments in human capital and education

• Realizing technology through open innovation

• Promoting diversity and inclusion

*1 CCE100 (Contribution to Cool Earth 100): Our goal to make reduction of the CO2 emissions through our products 100 times or more of the amount emitted by the Group by 2025

*2 One YASKAWA: Initiatives to promote a corporate culture that brings the Yaskawa Group together by promoting the penetration of Yaskawa Principles on a global scale.

2. Implementing Yaskawa Principles through i3-Mechatronics

Solution Concept "i3-Mechatronics" that Contributes to Customers' "Improvement" and "Evolution"

Creating Value by Implementing the "i3-Mechatronics" Concept

Solution Concept "i3-Mechatronics" that Contributes to Customers' "Improvement" and "Evolution"

integrated

intelligent

innovative

Advances in Mechatronics though digital data management

Automated

Digital

data

Manu-

management

facturing

Labor saving

Manual work

Free from 3D

Homogenized

quality

Data is generated

Data utilization is

in production sites.

added to automation

Production sites

are digitalized.

Realize

revolution of

industrial

automation

Creating Value by Implementing the "i3-Mechatronics" Concept

Achieve sustainable production and a safe society

through on-site automation!

Automated

Digital

Manu-

data

facturing

management

Labor

saving

Manual work

Homogenized

Free

from 3D*

quality

Data is generated in

Data utilization

production sites.

is added to automation

Production sites are

digitalized.

Digital solutions for production sites

  • Automation is not just about saving labor or higher efficiency!
  • It makes production lines accurately visible.
  • It doesn't just visualize. Visualizing creates value.

Environmental issues such as energy loss and food loss or human rights issues such as physical and mental safety of people

Impact on many management issues

*An acronym for "Dirty, Dangerous and Demeaning," meaning a harsh working environment

3. Points of Today's Presentations

