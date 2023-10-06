FY2023 1st Half Financial Results

(Six Months Ended August 31, 2023)

Notes:

  • The information within this document is made as of the date of writing. Any forward-looking statement is made according to the assumptions of management and are subject to change as a result of risks and uncertainties. YASKAWA Electric Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
  • Figures in this document are rounded off and may differ from those in other documents such as financial results.
  • The copyright to all materials in this document is held by YASKAWA Electric Corporation.
    No part of this document may be reproduced or distributed without the prior permission of the copyright holder.

© 2023 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Contents

1. FY2023 1H Financial Results

  • FY2023 1H Financial Results
  • Business Segment Overview
  • Revenue Breakdown by Business Segment
  • Revenue Breakdown by Location
  • Breakdown of Changes in Operating Profit
  • Measures for FY2023 1H

2. FY2023 Full-Year Forecasts

FY2023 Full-Year Financial Forecasts

  • Breakdown of Changes in Operating Profit
  • Measures for FY2023 2H
  • Shareholder Return (Dividends)

3. Reference

  • Capital Expenditure, R&D Investment, Forex Rates and Sensitivity
  • Financial Indices
  • Revenue / Operating Profit
  • Quarterly Sales Trends
  • Quarterly Order Trends

© 2023 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

1

Business Overview

Motion Control

Robotics

System Engineering

Core products

AC servo motors and controllers Linear servo motors

AC drives PM motor

AC servo motor

Σ-X series

YRM-X controller

Yaskawa AC drive

series

ECO PM motor

Matrix

converter

U1000

GA700 GA500

Core products

Industrial robots

- Arc and spot-welding robots, painting robots

- FPD glass sheet transfer robots, handling robots

Semiconductor wafer transfer robots

Biomedical robots Collaborative robots

Small and versatile industrial robot

MOTOMAN-GP4

Collaborative robot

MOTOMAN-HC30PL

7-axisarc-welding robot MOTOMAN-AR1440E

Core products

Electrical systems for steel plants

Electrical instrumentation

systems for water supply plants and sewage treatment facilities

PV inverters

Electrical systems for steel plants

PV inverter

Enewell-Sol P3A 25kW

Electrical instrumentation systems for water and sewerage

Other

Logistics

© 2023 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

2

. FY2023 1H Financial Results

(Six Months Ended August 31, 2023)

© 2023 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

FY2023 1H Financial Results (Highlights)

  • Revenue increased because of the normalization of production and steady filling of order backlogs.
  • Operating profit grew as a result of the impact of the depreciation of the yen, as well as an improvement in profitability due to price pass-through.

FY2023

FY2022

Changes

1H Results

1H Results

Amounts

%

Revenue

289.0bn.

263.5bn.

+ 25.4bn.

+9.7%

Operating profit

33.1bn.

31.3bn.

+ 1.8bn.

+5.8%

Profit before tax

34.5bn.

33.5bn.

+ 1.1bn.

+3.2%

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

24.2bn.

23.7bn.

+ 0.5bn.

+2.2%

© 2023 YASKAWA Electric Corporation

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 07:07:09 UTC.