Yaskawa Electric : Results Briefing for 1H of Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
October 06, 2023 at 03:08 am EDT
FY2023 1st Half Financial Results
(Six Months Ended August 31, 2023)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing mechatrocin systems. The group also provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial machines motion control systems (45.2%);
- industrial robots (35.8%);
- power control and monitoring systems (13%): primarily for the iron and steel, power generation and drinkable water supply sectors;
- other (6%): computing systems (software and computer peripherals).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (34.9%), China (25.1%), Asia (10.7%), Americas (15.1%), Europe (14.1%) and other (0.1%).