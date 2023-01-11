Advanced search
Yaskawa Electric : Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative at 1.5 degrees Celsius Certification
PU
01/11Jefferies Adjusts Yaskawa Electric's Price Target to 4,600 Yen From 4,400 Yen, Keeps at Hold
MT
01/11Wall Street Cues, Softer Yen Help Lift Tokyo Shares
MT
Yaskawa Electric : Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative at 1.5 degrees Celsius Certification

01/11/2023
News Release Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative at 1.5 degrees Celsius Certification

NewsJan 12, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Head Office: Fukuoka, JAPAN, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board, President: Hiroshi Ogasawara) is pleased to announce that it has been certified by the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative *1 as a greenhouse gas reduction target of 1.5 degrees Celsius in Yaskawa Group.

In May of 2022, Yaskawa Group has promoted various activities, including participation in the the Ministry of the Environment decarbonization management promotion network and the SBT target-setting support project. As a milestone in the YASKAWA ECO VISION *2 target of 2050 CARBON NEUTRAL CHALLENGE *3, the company has set a reduction of 51% in CO₂ *4 emissions (Scope 1 *5 + Scope 2*6) from Yaskawa Group's business activities in 2030 from the 2018 level, and a 15% reduction in CO₂emissions in 2030 from the 2020 level for upstream and downstream COemissions in the supply chain (Scope 3 *7). This milestone has now been recognized by the SBT initiative as a scientifically based goal to limit the increase in global average temperature to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Yaskawa Group's environmental management is driven both by its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its production activities as green processes and its commitment to helping customers around the world reduce their environmental impact through Yaskawa products as green products. With these two goals, we will make sure that we achieve the CCE100 *8 in 2025, the 1.5 degree Celsius target in 2030, and the 2050 CARBON NEUTRAL CHALLENGE, and will take further steps to realize a sustainable society.

*1 Science Based Targets initiative: An international initiative to certify companies' CO2 reduction targets as consistent with scientific evidence

*2 About YASKAWA ECO VISION, the Yaskawa Group's Environmental Vision

https://www.yaskawa-global.com/company/csr/env/activity

*3 Target to reduce Yaskawa Group's CO2 emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) to net 0 (carbon neutral) by 2050

*4 Include carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (CFCs, etc.)

*5 Scope 1: Emissions primarily associated with fuel use (direct emissions of the company)
*6 Scope 2: Emissions associated with the use of purchased electricity and heat (indirect emissions of the company by electric power companies)
*7 Scope 3: Indirect emissions outside scope 1 and scope 2 (emissions of other companies related to the company's activities)

*8 Contribution to Cool Earth 100: Unique goal to make the contribution of Yaskawa products to reducing CO2 emissions more than 100 times the amount of Yaskawa Group's CO2 emissions by 2025

For inquires, contact:

Corporate Communications Div.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

E-mail: pr@yaskawa.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
