Yasunaga : Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 7271 June 6, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2023

To our shareholders:

President & CEO Akitoshi Yasunaga

YASUNAGA CORPORATION

3860 Midorigaoka Naka-machi,Iga-shi, Mie

Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be convened according to the following.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, and has posted the information on the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.fine-yasunaga.co.jp/ir/library.html (in Japanese)

TSE Listed Company Search (jpx.co.jp): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

On the TSE website, enter the Company name "YASUNAGA" or securities code "7271," and click "Search," and then click "Basic Information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/7271/teiji/ (in Japanese)

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by postal mail). Please consider the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023.