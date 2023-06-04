Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yasunaga Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7271   JP3932850005

YASUNAGA CORPORATION

(7271)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
902.00 JPY   +3.20%
11:09aYasunaga : Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12Yasunaga Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/30YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yasunaga : Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/04/2023 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 7271 June 6, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2023

To our shareholders:

President & CEO Akitoshi Yasunaga

YASUNAGA CORPORATION

3860 Midorigaoka Naka-machi,Iga-shi, Mie

Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be convened according to the following.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format, and has posted the information on the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.fine-yasunaga.co.jp/ir/library.html (in Japanese)

TSE Listed Company Search (jpx.co.jp): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

On the TSE website, enter the Company name "YASUNAGA" or securities code "7271," and click "Search," and then click "Basic Information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/7271/teiji/ (in Japanese)

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by postal mail). Please consider the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023.

  1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 10:00 am (Reception to begin at 9:00 am) (JST)
  2. Venue: Yasunaga Corporation Headquarters, Koseikan Building, 2nd Floor Meeting Room 3860 Midorigaoka Naka-machi,Iga-shi, Mie
  3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
    1. The 77th term (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) business report, contents of Consolidated Financial Statements together with audit results of Consolidated Financial Statements by the financial auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee
    2. Contents of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th term (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

    Matters to be resolved:

    Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

    Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

    Proposal No. 3 Election of Three Directors (Excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

    Proposal No. 4 Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

  5. Matters Determined Concerning the Convocation (Information on Exercise of Voting Rights)
    1. If you do not indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the Voting Form when exercising your voting rights in writing (by postal mail), it shall be deemed that you indicated your approval.
    2. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
    3. If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate both via the Internet and in writing (by postal mail), the vote via the Internet shall be deemed effective, regardless of the date and time that the votes are received.
      • 1 -

Shareholders attending the meeting

  • When attending on the day of the event, submit the Voting Form at the reception desk of the venue. In addition, please bring this "Notice" to save resources.
  • We will not distribute souvenirs or hold plant tours at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your understanding would be highly appreciated.

Items related to the General Meeting of Shareholders

  • If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the Company's website, the TSE website, and the website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders.
  • For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have sent paper-based documents stating the items subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have made a request for delivery of such documents.
    Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, the "notes to consolidated financial statements" and "notes to non-consolidated financial statements" are not included in the provided paper-based documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
    Therefore, the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements stated in those documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the financial auditor when preparing the accounting audit report.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

The Company proposes that the appropriation of surplus for the current fiscal year be handled according to the following:

Items related to year-end dividends

Our basic policy is to continue providing stable dividends while endeavoring to strengthen our long-term management base. Therefore, regarding the appropriation of surplus, we will consider internal reserves for capital investment necessary for growth, and return of profits based on comprehensive decisions.

Based on the above policy, the Company proposes that year-end dividends be paid for the current fiscal year according to the following:

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and its aggregate amount ¥9 per common share of the Company
    Total payment: ¥107,669,970
    Note: Including the interim dividend, the annual dividend will be ¥14 per share.
  3. Effective date of dividends of surplus

June 28, 2023

- 3 -

Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Reasons for the proposal
    Based on the current state of the Company's business, the Company proposes to make the following changes to Article 2 (Purposes) of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to clarify our business content, and to support future business development and diversification of its business content.
  2. Details of the amendments
    The details of the amendments are as follows:

(Underlined portions indicate amendments.)

Pre-amendment Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Purposes)

(Purposes)

Article 2.

Article 2. Unchanged

The Company's purpose shall be to engage in the following

businesses.

1. Manufacture and sale of automotive parts, agricultural

1.

Manufacture and sale of automobiles, ships, aircraft,

machinery parts, electrical parts, aircraft parts, and

industrial transport vehicles, and other transportation

hydraulic equipment

equipment parts

[Newly established]

2.

Manufacture and sale of agricultural, construction, and

industrial equipment parts, and hydraulic equipment

[Newly established]

3.

Manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical

equipment parts and other foil processed products

2.to 13.Omitted

4.to 15.Unchanged

- 4 -

Proposal No. 3 Election of Three Directors (Excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office for all three Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the end of this general meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of three Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).

Regarding this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has determined that all candidates for Director are suitable.

Candidates for Director (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company,

Number of the

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

Oct. 1998

Joined the Company

July 2001

Dispatched by the Company to Yasunaga Corp.

America (General Manager)

June 2005

Graduated from Northwestern Kellogg School

of Management (Master of Business

Administration)

Sept. 2005

General Manager belonging to the

Administrative Division of the Company

July 2006

General Manager of Administrative Division

President of Yasunaga Corp. America

June 2007

Director, General Manager of Automotive

Akitoshi Yasunaga

Engine Parts Production Management

359,680 shares

(February 13, 1973)

Department, Business Headquarters of the

Company

1

Apr. 2008

Director, General Manager of Production

Management Department, Automotive Engine

Parts Division, Business Headquarters

Feb. 2009

Director, Deputy General Manager of

Automotive Engine Parts Division, Business

Headquarters

Apr. 2009

Director, Deputy General Manager of

Automotive Engine Parts Division

Jan. 2011

Director (Assistant President)

Apr. 2011

President & CEO (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Akitoshi Yasunaga has been the President & CEO of the Company since 2011, and has experience and knowledge as

management personnel related to global business management and administration/operation. It has been determined that

he will be able to strengthen the management and corporate governance of the Group, and therefore has been nominated

as a candidate for Director.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Yasunaga Corporation published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YASUNAGA CORPORATION
11:09aYasunaga : Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12Yasunaga Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/30YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Seojin Automotive Co.,Ltd. (KOSDAQ:A122690) and Zhang..
CI
2022YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021YASUNAGA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Marubeni CEO says becoming harder to sell stakes in coal power plants
RE
2020Exclusive: Mitsui & Co to sell all stakes in coal-fired power plants by 2030 -..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 026 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2022 -1 104 M -7,90 M -7,90 M
Net Debt 2022 11 036 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,99x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 10 791 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 835
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart YASUNAGA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yasunaga Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASUNAGA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akitoshi Yasunaga Director & Manager-Parts Production Management
Minoru Inada General Manager-Technology
Shigeki Fujimoto Technology Manager
Taizo Horie Manager-Spare Parts
Takashi Syoji Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YASUNAGA CORPORATION36.25%77
CUMMINS INC.-14.62%30 832
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED27.05%5 894
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG20.18%2 799
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY36.66%1 585
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.35.00%1 079
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer