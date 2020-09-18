Yat Sing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUPPLY CHAIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國 供應鏈產 業集 團 有限 公司

(formerly known as "Yat Sing Holdings Limited 日成控股有限公司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3708)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Supply Chain Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 for publication and considering the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

Ma Huijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Ma Huijun (Chairman), Mr. Dai Jian (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lai Aizhong and Mr. Dai Ming; a non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhang Junze and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Shuhui, Mr. Chan Foon, Mr. Guo Biao and Ms. Song Dan.