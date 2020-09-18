Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Yat Sing Holdings Limited    3708   KYG983421192

YAT SING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3708)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
0.255 HKD   -3.77%
04:40aYAT SING : Date of board meeting
PU
09/16YAT SING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
09/10YAT SING : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yat Sing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SUPPLY CHAIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國 供應鏈產 業集 團 有限 公司

(formerly known as "Yat Sing Holdings Limited 日成控股有限公司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3708)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Supply Chain Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 for publication and considering the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

Ma Huijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Ma Huijun (Chairman), Mr. Dai Jian (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lai Aizhong and Mr. Dai Ming; a non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhang Junze and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Shuhui, Mr. Chan Foon, Mr. Guo Biao and Ms. Song Dan.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yat Sing Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YAT SING HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:40aYAT SING : Date of board meeting
PU
09/16YAT SING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
09/10YAT SING : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : An interview with Mireia Miralles, Graduate Engineer at Sch..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 416 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net income 2019 -13,4 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net cash 2019 56,7 M 7,31 M 7,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 -63,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 426 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart YAT SING HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yat Sing Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAT SING HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Dai Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Jun Ma Chairman
Yat Ming Cheung Director-Technical & Construction Engineer
Biao Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Dan Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAT SING HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.56%184
TOPBUILD CORP.56.43%5 282
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.43.50%2 862
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)20.29%2 581
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD104.84%1 762
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)45.86%1 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group