About Yatra
Yatra - At a Glance
Zero to billion $ TTV
in 10 years
Largest corporate travel player
in India
Only Integrated Corporate Tech player
in India
Superior Corporate Governance
Business Overview
- Founded in 2006 having a long demonstrable history of building scalable businesses
- Go-to-marketstrategy that spans the entire value chain of travel and hospitality covering B2C and B2B segments
- Yatra's multi-channel approach is a competitive advantage in the emerging Indian market
- Customer base of ~ 800+ large corporates with addressable employee base of 7+ million employees
- Well diversified corporate customer base with no customer accounting for more than 2% of TTV (per FY23 performance)
- Real-timeand Integrated Tech Platform that meets all the needs of corporate travelers in a seamless way
- Accessible through Desktop and Mobile apps.
- Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience
- Experience of being a NASDAQ listed company and managing public shareholders
Yatra US (YTRA) vs. Yatra India (YATRA) - Valuation
Yatra US listed Shares (YTRA) Trading at a Significant Discount to Yatra India Shares
NASDAQ: YTRA
NSE: YATRA
A
Current Share Price
$1.25
J
147.45
In INR
B
Listing Country
US
INDIA
C
Shares Outstanding (in Milions)
64.37
K
156.3
Shares Bought back
2.33
Adjusted Shares Outstanding
62.04
D
Market Cap ($Millions)
107.19
L
276.1
E
YTRA Ownership of YATRA India (64.46%) (no. of YATRA shares in Mill)
101.16
F
YTRA ownership value of YATRA (In $Million)
$178.67
M
83.48
USD/INR Exchange Rate
(E * J / M)
G
YTRA per share value based on YATRA Valuation
$2.88
H
YATRA India shares trading at a premium of
130%
to YTRA
OR
I
YTRA US Shares trading at a discount of
57%
to YATRA
* Assuming an outstanding share count of 63,795,829
Key Highlights
Unique "go-to-market" strategy that spans across the entire value chain of travel and hospitality
-
§ Largest Corporate travel services provider;
§ One of the largest OTAs in India
Corporate Business -
- Driven by deep tech capabilities and customer stickiness
Scaled Up B2C business -
- Yatra one of the most well recognized travel brands in India
Emerged Stronger Thru Covid -
- Poised for Margin Expansion
Comprehensive and scalable Tech platform providing seamless customer experience
Strong Corporate Governance and seasoned management team with proven execution capabilities
Multiple growth levers to deliver sustainable growth
1 Unique Multi channel approach - Only player in India
While other Indian OTAs focus mainly on the B2C segment, we deliver a full suite of leisure and corporate offering that enables us to target travelers holistically and get better leverage on customer acquisition and technology cost
The Yatra Platform
B2B - Corporate
B2C
Focus on the "right demographics"
Leverage our brand and business footprint to grow
- the business traveler, India's main consuming class
our B2C business
~$32 B
<5-10%
~90%
~800
~$19 B
~38%
~14 M
Corporate travel
Online penetration for
Offline consumer
Corporate clients(6)
Consumer travel
Online consumer
Consumers(3)
industry market(4)
corporate travel(5)
travel market(7)
Industry market(1)
penetration for Hotel
and Air(2)
- Research done by Strategy& for the company- Market in 2017
- Phocuswright; Online Travel in India: 10th Edition (2017); online refers to online leisure / unmanaged business travel in India consumer market
- Cumulative as of March 31, 2023; does not include data for B2B businesses
- Research done by Strategy& for the company- Market in 2017
- Management estimates for India online penetrations for corporate travel
- Count as of March 31, 2023
- Phocuswright Offline Market percentage for Air & Hotels for 2017E in India consumer market
Access to Multiple Revenue Streams
Convenience fee
Fees, incentives and extras
Management fee
GDS revenue
Customers
Suppliers
Product and services revenue
Marketing and other revenue
1
2
3
4
5
6
Less dependency on
Diversified revenue base -
Revenue mix -
Income such as Deposit
GDS income -
Revenue received from
incentive, Target linked
transaction fee as compared
No customer accounting for
~70% of revenue contributed
Yatra is paid a fixed fee for
services such as
bonuses and special tactical
to competitors due to higher
more than 2% of total
by Air, ~16% from H&P while
each booking made through
advertisement, tactical
discounts, upsell etc. are
corporate mix
transaction value in FY23.
balance is contributed from
the GDS system
partnerships with other
received from LCCs
other services such as Cabs,
brands, insurance etc.
rail, advertisement
Ability to grow this income
income etc.
further, post the funds
received from India IPO.
India's Leader in B2B Travel
16 years of travel experience with 8 years of specialization in Corporate Travel
India's leading B2B Corporate platform by total spend and number of customers
Proprietary end-to-enddigital solution powering an omni- channel service platform
Real-timeand Integrated SaaS Platform that meets all the needs of corporate travelers in a seamless way
Customer base of ~800 large corporate customers with addressable employee base of 7+ million employees
Highly diversified customer base
Customer touchpoints include website, mobile applications, travel agents and call centers
Industry overview
Yatra Overview
US$32B
Indian Corporate Travel Market Size
400,000+
SMEs
~50K
SME customers(1)
~800
Corporate Customers(1)
~30K
Travel Agents(1)
13,000+
Total Corporate Customers
~10%
Online penetration for corporate
travel market
~98%
Customer Retention(1)
68% of Top 100
Customers with tenure > 5 years
91% of Top 100
Customers with tenure > 3 years
One of India's Largest OTA Platform
Yatra is one of the most well recognized travel brands in the country, having won numerous awards
A one-stop-shop for customers leisure travel needs
~90% of our total traffic comes from direct and organic channels - testament to our strong brand recall
Comprehensive and scalable tech platform providing seamless customer experience
Industry
US$19B
B2C Travel Market Size
~14M
Registered Customers(1)
~38%
Online penetration for Air and Hotel
~75%
Business from Repeat Customers(3)
Customer touchpoints include website, mobile applications,
Overview
~184M
Total Consumer Visits(2)
retail stores and call centers
Largest platform among all Indian OTAs with ~106k domestic
Yatra
~106K
hotels and homestays contracted in ~1490 cities, with strong
presence across Tier II & III cities
Largest Hotel Listings among all OTAs(3)
Supplier of choice for Hotel inventory to other players in the
~26M
industry including Domestic & International OTA's and B2B
players.
Mobile App Downloads
(1) Cumulative as of March 31, 2023; does not include data for B2B businesses (2) For the period April 2022 to March 2023 (3) For the period Fiscal year FY23
~90%
Direct and Organic traffic(3)
97.5%
Booking Success rate(3)
10
