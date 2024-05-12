Yatra Online, Inc.

Investor Presentation

February 2024

Disclaimer

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of any offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any securities of or any of its affiliates (as such term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws). The presentation shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities. This presentation shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Yatra operates. Yatra's beliefs and assumptions are made by its management and are not predictions or guarantees of actual performance. Accordingly, actual results and performance may materially differ from results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Factors that could cause future results and performance to differ from the forward- looking statements include but are not limited to: (1) Yatra's history of operating losses; (2) competition in the Indian travel industry; (3) declines or disruptions in the Indian economy; (4) risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Yatra;(5) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; businesses and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the operations of Yatra; (6) the limited liquidity and trading of Yatra's securities;

  1. changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that Yatra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Yatra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Yatra cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Yatra's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements or other matters are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Yatra cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Yatra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to the IFRS financial measures, this presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), Net Revenue Margin and Gross Bookings. The non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under IFRS as issued by the IAB. The Company considers these non-IFRS financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the Company's management for that purpose. All non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled to their directly comparable IFRS financial measures. These reconciliations are presented in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.

Industry and Market Data

Industry and market data used in this presentation have been obtained from industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. While Yatra believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources.

Other

All years are calendar years unless otherwise noted as "fiscal year" or "FY".

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

2

About Yatra

Yatra - At a Glance

Zero to billion $ TTV

in 10 years

Largest corporate travel player

in India

Only Integrated Corporate Tech player

in India

Superior Corporate Governance

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Business Overview

  • Founded in 2006 having a long demonstrable history of building scalable businesses
  • Go-to-marketstrategy that spans the entire value chain of travel and hospitality covering B2C and B2B segments
  • Yatra's multi-channel approach is a competitive advantage in the emerging Indian market
  • Customer base of ~ 800+ large corporates with addressable employee base of 7+ million employees
  • Well diversified corporate customer base with no customer accounting for more than 2% of TTV (per FY23 performance)
  • Real-timeand Integrated Tech Platform that meets all the needs of corporate travelers in a seamless way
  • Accessible through Desktop and Mobile apps.
  • Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience
  • Experience of being a NASDAQ listed company and managing public shareholders

Private & Confidential

4

Yatra US (YTRA) vs. Yatra India (YATRA) - Valuation

Yatra US listed Shares (YTRA) Trading at a Significant Discount to Yatra India Shares

NASDAQ: YTRA

NSE: YATRA

A

Current Share Price

$1.25

J

147.45

In INR

B

Listing Country

US

INDIA

C

Shares Outstanding (in Milions)

64.37

K

156.3

Shares Bought back

2.33

Adjusted Shares Outstanding

62.04

D

Market Cap ($Millions)

107.19

L

276.1

E

YTRA Ownership of YATRA India (64.46%) (no. of YATRA shares in Mill)

101.16

F

YTRA ownership value of YATRA (In $Million)

$178.67

M

83.48

USD/INR Exchange Rate

(E * J / M)

G

YTRA per share value based on YATRA Valuation

$2.88

H

YATRA India shares trading at a premium of

130%

to YTRA

OR

I

YTRA US Shares trading at a discount of

57%

to YATRA

* Assuming an outstanding share count of 63,795,829

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

5

Key Highlights

Unique "go-to-market" strategy that spans across the entire value chain of travel and hospitality

  • § Largest Corporate travel services provider;
    § One of the largest OTAs in India

Corporate Business -

  • Driven by deep tech capabilities and customer stickiness

Scaled Up B2C business -

  • Yatra one of the most well recognized travel brands in India

Emerged Stronger Thru Covid -

  • Poised for Margin Expansion

Comprehensive and scalable Tech platform providing seamless customer experience

Strong Corporate Governance and seasoned management team with proven execution capabilities

Multiple growth levers to deliver sustainable growth

5

6

7

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

6

1 Unique Multi channel approach - Only player in India

While other Indian OTAs focus mainly on the B2C segment, we deliver a full suite of leisure and corporate offering that enables us to target travelers holistically and get better leverage on customer acquisition and technology cost

The Yatra Platform

B2B - Corporate

B2C

Focus on the "right demographics"

Leverage our brand and business footprint to grow

- the business traveler, India's main consuming class

our B2C business

~$32 B

<5-10%

~90%

~800

~$19 B

~38%

~14 M

Corporate travel

Online penetration for

Offline consumer

Corporate clients(6)

Consumer travel

Online consumer

Consumers(3)

industry market(4)

corporate travel(5)

travel market(7)

Industry market(1)

penetration for Hotel

and Air(2)

  1. Research done by Strategy& for the company- Market in 2017
  2. Phocuswright; Online Travel in India: 10th Edition (2017); online refers to online leisure / unmanaged business travel in India consumer market
  3. Cumulative as of March 31, 2023; does not include data for B2B businesses
  4. Research done by Strategy& for the company- Market in 2017
  5. Management estimates for India online penetrations for corporate travel
  6. Count as of March 31, 2023
  7. Phocuswright Offline Market percentage for Air & Hotels for 2017E in India consumer market

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

7

Access to Multiple Revenue Streams

Convenience fee

Fees, incentives and extras

Management fee

GDS revenue

Customers

Suppliers

Product and services revenue

Marketing and other revenue

1

2

3

4

5

6

Less dependency on

Diversified revenue base -

Revenue mix -

Income such as Deposit

GDS income -

Revenue received from

incentive, Target linked

transaction fee as compared

No customer accounting for

~70% of revenue contributed

Yatra is paid a fixed fee for

services such as

bonuses and special tactical

to competitors due to higher

more than 2% of total

by Air, ~16% from H&P while

each booking made through

advertisement, tactical

discounts, upsell etc. are

corporate mix

transaction value in FY23.

balance is contributed from

the GDS system

partnerships with other

received from LCCs

other services such as Cabs,

brands, insurance etc.

rail, advertisement

Ability to grow this income

income etc.

further, post the funds

received from India IPO.

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

8

India's Leader in B2B Travel

16 years of travel experience with 8 years of specialization in Corporate Travel

India's leading B2B Corporate platform by total spend and number of customers

Proprietary end-to-enddigital solution powering an omni- channel service platform

Real-timeand Integrated SaaS Platform that meets all the needs of corporate travelers in a seamless way

Customer base of ~800 large corporate customers with addressable employee base of 7+ million employees

Highly diversified customer base

Customer touchpoints include website, mobile applications, travel agents and call centers

(1) Data as of 31 March 2023

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Industry overview

Yatra Overview

US$32B

Indian Corporate Travel Market Size

400,000+

SMEs

~50K

SME customers(1)

~800

Corporate Customers(1)

~30K

Travel Agents(1)

Private & Confidential

13,000+

Total Corporate Customers

~10%

Online penetration for corporate

travel market

~98%

Customer Retention(1)

68% of Top 100

Customers with tenure > 5 years

91% of Top 100

Customers with tenure > 3 years

One of India's Largest OTA Platform

Yatra is one of the most well recognized travel brands in the country, having won numerous awards

A one-stop-shop for customers leisure travel needs

~90% of our total traffic comes from direct and organic channels - testament to our strong brand recall

Comprehensive and scalable tech platform providing seamless customer experience

Industry

US$19B

B2C Travel Market Size

~14M

Registered Customers(1)

~38%

Online penetration for Air and Hotel

~75%

Business from Repeat Customers(3)

Customer touchpoints include website, mobile applications,

Overview

~184M

Total Consumer Visits(2)

retail stores and call centers

Largest platform among all Indian OTAs with ~106k domestic

Yatra

~106K

hotels and homestays contracted in ~1490 cities, with strong

presence across Tier II & III cities

Largest Hotel Listings among all OTAs(3)

Supplier of choice for Hotel inventory to other players in the

~26M

industry including Domestic & International OTA's and B2B

players.

Mobile App Downloads

(1) Cumulative as of March 31, 2023; does not include data for B2B businesses (2) For the period April 2022 to March 2023 (3) For the period Fiscal year FY23

Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation

Private & Confidential

~90%

Direct and Organic traffic(3)

97.5%

Booking Success rate(3)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Yatra Online Inc. published this content on 11 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2024 23:27:02 UTC.