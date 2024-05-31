Yatra Online, Inc.
Investor Presentation
Q4-FY24/FY24
Disclaimer
This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of any offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any securities of or any of its affiliates (as such term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws). The presentation shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities. This presentation shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Yatra operates. Yatra's beliefs and assumptions are made by its management and are not predictions or guarantees of actual performance. Accordingly, actual results and performance may materially differ from results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Factors that could cause future results and performance to differ from the forward- looking statements include but are not limited to: (1) Yatra's history of operating losses; (2) competition in the Indian travel industry; (3) declines or disruptions in the Indian economy; (4) risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Yatra;(5) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; businesses and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the operations of Yatra; (6) the limited liquidity and trading of Yatra's securities;
- changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that Yatra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Yatra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Yatra cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Yatra's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements or other matters are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Yatra cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Yatra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In addition to the IFRS financial measures, this presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), Net Revenue Margin and Gross Bookings. The non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under IFRS as issued by the IAB. The Company considers these non-IFRS financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the Company's management for that purpose. All non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled to their directly comparable IFRS financial measures. These reconciliations are presented in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.
Industry and Market Data
Industry and market data used in this presentation have been obtained from industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. While Yatra believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources.
Other
All years are calendar years unless otherwise noted as "fiscal year" or "FY".
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Q4-FY24/FY24
Q4-FY24 Financial Highlights
Revenue from
Operations
INR 1,073 Mn
-10.2% YoY
Gross
Booking
INR 19,962 Mn
+12% YoY
Adjusted
Margin
INR 1,769 Mn
-6.6% YoY
Air Pax*
('000)
1,801
+4.4% YoY
Adjusted
EBITDA
INR 109.7 Mn
-41% YoY
Total
Transactions
('000)
2200
+2% YoY
Adj.
EBITDA
Margin
10.2%
Corporate
Client Wins
25
INR 842 Mn**
- Strong Gain in market share for domestic air passengers. Yatra pax growth 26% Y-o-Y vis-a-vis9% Y-o-Y for industry. ** Expected annual volume of business
FY24 Financial Highlights
Revenue from
Operations
INR 4,238 Mn
+10.7% YoY
Gross
Booking
INR 75,948 Mn
+12.7% YoY
Adjusted
Margin
INR 6,567 Mn
+6.7% YoY
Air Pax*
('000)
6,945
+24% YoY
Adjusted
EBITDA
INR 304.4 Mn
-28% YoY
Total
Transactions
('000)
8637
+17% YoY
Adj.
EBITDA
Margin
7.2%
Corporate
Client Wins
83
- Strong Gain in market share for domestic air passengers. Yatra pax growth 26% Y-o-Y vis-a-vis9% Y-o-Y for industry. ** Expected annual volume of business
FQ4-24 Actual Performance vs Analyst Estimates
US Consensus
$ M
Consensus
Actuals
Variance
Air Ticket Gross Bookings
190.5
205.9
Exceeded Expectations
H&P Gross Bookings
26.6
26.5
Met Expectations
Revenue
13.7
12.9
Expectations not met
Adjusted Revenue
20.5
21.2
Exceeded Expectations
Adj. EBITDA
1.2
1.3
Exceeded Expectations
Q4-FY24 and FY 24 Financial & Operational Highlights
- Yatra reported domestic air passenger growth of 24% YoY in FY24, which was ~2x of industry growth as the company continued to gain market share.
- Strong quarter with 12% YoY growth in gross booking.
- For Q4-FY24, Yatra reported revenue of INR 1,073 million (USD 12.9 M), down 10% YoY and Adjusted Margin of INR 1769 million (USD $21.2 million) down 6.6% largely due to the impact of a one-time accrual of threshold bonus of GDS Contracts in Q4-FY23. Excluding that reported revenue was up ~6.4% YoY and Adjusted margin was up 3.5% YoY.
- Our cash and cash equivalent and term deposit stands at 4,499.8 million (USD 54 million) as on 31st March 2024.
- Our gross debts stands at 638 million as on 31st March 2024 compared to 1,531 million as on 31st March 2023.
- Yatra continued to expand its corporate client base and signed 25 new corporate accounts during the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter the company also signed the largest public sector bank in India as a customer.
- Despite continued softness in the IT vertical the Corporate business segment continued to recover strongly and is now back to pre-covid levels.
Recent Developments
Launch of Expense Management Solution
Gen AI-powered Expense Management for SMEs and Large Enterprises
SUPPORTING BUSINESSES TO MANAGE EMPLOYEE TAX BENEFITS AND EXPENSES AT ONE PLACE
Automatic expense reporting
- OCR converts printed text to data
- Prepaid cards and mobile app enable instant reimbursements.
- Forward Email receipts to automatically initiate the reimbursement process.
Approve expenses in real-time
- Review and Approve / Reject with a click
- Filter and view the reports based on requirement
- View / Download Bills of the expense
- See the list of Reports awaiting your approval
Compliance with Company
policies made easy
- Define your expense policies & approval settings once and automate the rest
- Greater control results in reduced expenditure, saving time for approvers and the finance team.
7x
96%
100%
>50%
100%
Faster Processing of
Reduction in
Visibility and Control
Increase in employee
Digitization of
Expenses
Paperwork
over expenditure
productivity
expenses
Revamped Domestic Flight Booking Flow
Enabling better Upselling and Cross selling of Ancillary Products
SEAMLESS AND INTUITIVE BOOKING EXPERIENCE
Multi Fare Option
- User-friendlylayout, faster loading times, and enhanced search capabilities make the booking process smoother and more efficient.
- Multiple fare options laid out with UI/UX best practices
- Promotions clearly highlighted for easy use.
Premium Seat Selection
- Our customers can now easily select premium seating options, ensuring greater comfort during their flights.
- This feature caters to travelers seeking extra legroom, preferred seating locations, or other premium amenities
Travel Insurance At The point of
Booking
- The new UI makes it simpler for customers to add travel insurance to their bookings.
- This provides peace of mind by covering unforeseen events such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, and lost luggage.
Disclaimer
Yatra Online Inc. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.