Yatra Online Inc
Corporate Presentation
August 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of any offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any securities of or any of its affiliates (as such term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws). The presentation shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities. This presentation shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Yatra operates. Yatra's beliefs and assumptions are made by its management and are not predictions or guarantees of actual performance. Accordingly, actual results and performance may materially differ from results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Factors that could cause future results and performance to differ from the forward- looking statements include but are not limited to: (1) Yatra's history of operating losses; (2) competition in the Indian travel industry; (3) declines or disruptions in the Indian economy; (4) risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Yatra;(5) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; businesses and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the operations of Yatra; (6) the limited liquidity and trading of Yatra's securities;
- changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that Yatra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Yatra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Yatra cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Yatra's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements or other matters are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Yatra cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Yatra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In addition to the IFRS financial measures, this presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), Net Revenue Margin and Gross Bookings. The non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under IFRS as issued by the IAB. The Company considers these non-IFRS financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the Company's management for that purpose. All non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled to their directly comparable IFRS financial measures. These reconciliations are presented in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.
Industry and Market Data
Industry and market data used in this presentation have been obtained from industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. While Yatra believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources.
Other
All years are calendar years unless otherwise noted as "fiscal year" or "FY".
Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation
Private & Confidential
2
Yatra - At a Glance
Zero to billion $ TTV
in 10 years
Largest corporate travel player
in India
Only Integrated Corporate Tech player
in India
Superior Corporate Governance
Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation
Business Overview
- Founded in 2006 having a long demonstrable history ofbuilding scalable businesses
- Go-to-marketstrategy that spans the entire value chain of travel and hospitality covering B2C and B2B segments
- Yatra's multi-channel approach is a competitive advantage in the emerging Indian market
- Handled~10 million air passengers and ~2.3 million Hotel room nights in FY19
- Customer base of~813 large corporates with addressable employee base of 7+ million employees
- Well diversified corporate customer base with no customer accounting for more than 2% of TTV (per FY23 performance)
- Real-timeand Integrated Tech Platform that meets all the needs of corporate travelers in a seamless way
- International expansion through theCorporate Platform Partner (CPP) program. Initial partnerships signed in high growth regions such as Middle East and Africa
- Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience
- Experience of being a NASDAQ listed company and managing public shareholders
Private & Confidential
3
About Yatra
Key Highlights
Unique "go-to-market" strategy that spans across the entire value chain of travel and hospitality
- § Largest Corporate travel services provider;
§ 2nd Largest OTA
Corporate Business -
- Driven by deep tech capabilities and customer stickiness
Scaled Up B2C business -
- Yatra one of the most well recognized travel brands in India
Emerged Stronger Thru Covid -
- Poised for Margin Expansion
Comprehensive and scalable Tech platform providing seamless customer experience
Strong Corporate Governance and seasoned management team with proven execution capabilities
Multiple growth levers to deliver sustainable growth
5
6
7
Yatra Online Inc. | Investor Presentation
Private & Confidential
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yatra Online Inc. published this content on 05 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2023 14:31:05 UTC.