    YSG   US9851941099

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

(YSG)
  Report
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Yatsen Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YSG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


All news about YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
06:59pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Yatsen Holding Limited w..
BU
03/14Chinese Cosmetics Maker Yatsen Trims Losses in Q4 2021 Even as Revenue Tumbles 22%
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Carried to Positive Finish By Late Rebound
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Sinking, Led Lower by Staples This Afternoon
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
03/10YATSEN : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Yatsen Holding Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10Yatsen Holding Q4 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Declines
MT
03/10Yatsen Holding Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
03/10Yatsen Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 6 063 M 953 M 953 M
Net income 2021 -1 559 M -245 M -245 M
Net cash 2021 3 667 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 898 M 613 M 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 936
Free-Float 64,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,17 CNY
Average target price 10,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Feng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Hao Yang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yu Wen Chen Chief Operating Officer
Xuan De Huang Independent Director
Ji Ming Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED-54.88%613
L'ORÉAL-13.01%214 816
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-7.03%19 994
KAO CORPORATION-18.09%19 608
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-8.08%7 966
COTY INC.-13.71%7 599