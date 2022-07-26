Log in
    YSG   US9851941099

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

(YSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:24 2022-07-26 am EDT
1.370 USD   +0.74%
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

07/26/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Yatsen Holding Ltd (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Yatsen securities pursuant and/or traceable to Yatsen’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in November 2020, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Yatsen operates in the fast-growing China cosmetics market.

On or about November 19, 2020, Yatsen commenced an IPO, issuing 67,562,500 American Depository Shares (ADS) to the investing public at $10.50 per share (the “IPO Price”).

By February 5, 2021, Yatsen’s ADS hit a high of $24.55 per ADS. Since then, Yatsen’s shares have declined over 98%, to currently trade around $0.44 per ADS, or $24.11 below the IPO Price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Yatsen ADS in the IPO, or otherwise acquired Yatsen ADS, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jin Feng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Hao Yang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weihua Chen Chief Technology Officer
Xuande Huang Independent Director
Jiming Ha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
