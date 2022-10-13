Advanced search
    YSG   US9851941099

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

(YSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-10-13 pm EDT
1.095 USD   +3.30%
YSG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Yatsen Holding Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG).

Class Period: November 19, 2020March 10, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Yatsen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in the Offering Documents, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were substantially declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO, and continued to decline throughout 2021, and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ysg-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-yatsen-holding-limited-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301648423.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2022
