  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. YC Inox Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2034   TW0002034006

YC INOX CO.,LTD

(2034)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
37.00 TWD   +0.95%
04/20YC INOX : Clarification of mass media reporting
PU
03/29YC INOX : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary YC INOX TR Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. that the Board of Directors has adopted the capital expenditure budget.
PU
03/18YC INOX : The Board of Directors has adopted matters of dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YC Inox : Clarification of mass media reporting

04/20/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YC INOX CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 10:53:06
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21
2.Company name:YC INOX Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Anue
6.Content of the report:The media reported that YC INOX's Turkish mill is
expected to generate monthly revenue of around NT$700 million to NT$800
million next year, up to NT$ 10 billion throughout the next year.
7.Cause of occurrence:The reported financial statements were speculations
made by the press, hereby clarified. For the Company's financial and
business information, please refer to the announcement on the MOPS.
8.Countermeasures:To release material information as required.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

YC Inox Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 16 452 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart YC INOX CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
YC Inox Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YC INOX CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,00 TWD
Average target price 40,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Managers and Directors
Chin Yue Chang Chairman & General Manager
Lieh Lin Chan Chief Financial Officer, Director, DGM & Spokesman
Cheng Hsiung Pan Independent Director
Tai Shan Chen Independent Director
Tien Shang Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YC INOX CO.,LTD14.55%556
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-3.07%25 216
JSW STEEL LIMITED12.66%23 488
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION8.35%20 301
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%15 638
TERNIUM S.A.14.11%9 749