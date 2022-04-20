YC Inox : Clarification of mass media reporting

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21
2.Company name:YC INOX Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Anue
6.Content of the report:The media reported that YC INOX's Turkish mill is
expected to generate monthly revenue of around NT$700 million to NT$800
million next year, up to NT$ 10 billion throughout the next year.
7.Cause of occurrence:The reported financial statements were speculations
made by the press, hereby clarified. For the Company's financial and
business information, please refer to the announcement on the MOPS.
8.Countermeasures:To release material information as required.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.