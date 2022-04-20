YC Inox : Clarification of mass media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21 2.Company name:YC INOX Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Anue 6.Content of the report:The media reported that YC INOX's Turkish mill is expected to generate monthly revenue of around NT$700 million to NT$800 million next year, up to NT$ 10 billion throughout the next year. 7.Cause of occurrence:The reported financial statements were speculations made by the press, hereby clarified. For the Company's financial and business information, please refer to the announcement on the MOPS. 8.Countermeasures:To release material information as required. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.