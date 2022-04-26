YC Inox : Correction of the current and accumulated amount of consolidated revenue announcement for January, February and March 2022.

|
Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name:YC INOX Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of the current and accumulated amount of
consolidated revenue announcement for January, February and March 2022.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Correction of the current and
accumulated amount of consolidated revenue announcement for January,
February and March 2022.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
The consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,534,217 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,534,217
thousand.
The consolidated revenue per book in February was NT$1,214,635 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to February
was NT$2,748,852 thousand.
The consolidated revenue per book in March was NT$1,419,853 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to March
was NT$4,168,705 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
The consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,450,652 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,450,652
thousand.
The consolidated revenue per book in February was NT$1,211,939 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to February
was NT$2,662,591 thousand.
The consolidated revenue per book in March was NT$1,419,289 thousand;
the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to March
was NT$4,081,880 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Re-filing and announce material information.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.