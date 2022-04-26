YC Inox : Correction of the current and accumulated amount of consolidated revenue announcement for January, February and March 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 2.Company name:YC INOX Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself. 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of the current and accumulated amount of consolidated revenue announcement for January, February and March 2022. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Correction of the current and accumulated amount of consolidated revenue announcement for January, February and March 2022. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: The consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,534,217 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,534,217 thousand. The consolidated revenue per book in February was NT$1,214,635 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to February was NT$2,748,852 thousand. The consolidated revenue per book in March was NT$1,419,853 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to March was NT$4,168,705 thousand. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: The consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,450,652 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book in January was NT$1,450,652 thousand. The consolidated revenue per book in February was NT$1,211,939 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to February was NT$2,662,591 thousand. The consolidated revenue per book in March was NT$1,419,289 thousand; the accumulated consolidated revenue per book from January to March was NT$4,081,880 thousand. 9.Countermeasures:Re-filing and announce material information. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.