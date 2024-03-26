REMOTE VOTING FORM FOR THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2024

Shareholder's name:

Shareholder's Individual Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ) or Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ):

E-mail:

Instructions to complete the form:

This remote voting form ("Form"), referring to the Annual General Meeting of YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company") to be held at the Company's registered office, located in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Venezuela, n° 43, 6° andar, Bairro Saúde, CEP 20081-311, at 2:00 p.m., Brasília time ("AGM"), must be filled in in the event that the, if the shareholder chooses to exercise the right to vote remotely pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("RCVM 81"). The shareholder must complete this Remote Voting Form ("Form"), which will only be considered valid, and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the annual general meeting, if the following conditions are observed:

(i) all fields must be duly completed;

(ii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or the legal representative(s), in accordance with the current legislation and digital signature is authorized, provided it is digitally certified by certifying agencies registered with the ICP-Brasil, and certified signature, notarization or consular certification of the documents is not required.

It is essential that this form be filled in with the full name (or corporate name) of the shareholder, the Individual Taxpayers' ID (CPF) or Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ) and an e-mail address for any contact.

Information about how to submit the form, indicating the option to send it directly to the Company or to send instructions to the bookkeeping or custody agent:

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the right to vote remotely shall (i) complete and send the present Form to the Company; or (ii) send the instructions to complete the Form to service providers, as indicated below:

If send directly to the Company

The shareholder must forward the documents listed below to the attention of the Corporate, Tax and M&A Department, by e-mail tojuridico.societario@yduqs.com.br,until April 19, 2024, including:

(i) Dully completed, initialed and signed Form; and

(ii) Copy of the following documents: a. valid photo identification document; b. as the case may be, the power of attorney and/or proxy appointment documents of the shareholder's legal representatives, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law and the Civil Code, as applicable; and c. as the case may be, statement of custody shares updated



The following valid identification documents will be accepted: ID Card (RG), Foreigners Id Card (RNE), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, professional class identification cards and identification cards issued by Public Management bodies.

For corporate shareholders, in addition to the legal representative's photo identification document, copies of the company's most recent bylaws or articles of incorporation shall be submitted together with the representative's proxy appointment.

If the shareholder is an investment fund, in addition to the legal representative's valid photo identification document, the shareholder must send copies of the fund's most recent consolidated rules and the fund administrator's bylaws or articles of association, as well as corporate documents granting the representation powers.

To attend by proxy, the proxy appointment must be granted less than one (1) year prior to the meeting, pursuant to article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. In accordance with article 654, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Civil Code, the proxy appointment shall indicate the place it was granted, the complete personal information on the principal and on the proxy, date and purpose of the proxy appointment and the length of powers granted, including the certified signature of the principal, and a digital signature certified by certifying agencies registered at the ICP-Brasil shall be accepted.

The Company's individual shareholders shall only be represented at the Meeting by a proxy that is a shareholder, member of the Company's management, lawyer or financial institution, in accordance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. Corporate shareholders, on the other hand, shall be represented at the Meeting by their legal representatives or duly appointed proxies, pursuant to said company's bylaws and the Civil Code, without the need for that person to be part of the Company's management, shareholder or lawyer.

The Company does not demand, notarization or consular certification of the documents submitted by its shareholders or proxies.

Pursuant to article 46 of RCVM 81, the Company shall inform shareholders, by e-mail sent to the e-mail address informed by the shareholder in this Form, no later than 3 days as of the receipt of the Form: (i) that the Company received the Form and whether the Form and accompanying documents are sufficient to validate the votes cast; or (ii) theneed to correct or resubmit the Form or accompanying documents, describing the procedures and terms required to rectify said remote vote.

Vote instructions sent to service providers:

As authorized by article 46 of RCVM 81, in addition to sending the remote voting form directly to the Company or to send instructions to complete the Form to service providers qualified to offer collection and remittance of instructions for completing the Form, pursuant to the rules set forth by them, provided that the instructions are received no later than April 19, 2024, including, or on other date indicated by the service providers

• Shareholders holding book-entry shares: may exercise their right to vote remotely through their bookkeeping agent, pursuant to the information available at its website (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital).

• Shareholders with shares under custody with a custody agent/broker: must contact the respective institutions to verify voting processes.

• Shareholders with shares in custody with more than one institution (part in custody with a bookkeeping agent and part with a custodian or shares in custody in more than one custodian): voting instructions must be sent to only one institution, and shareholder's voting guidance will be bound to the shareholder's total number of Company's shares.

Any instructions not matching the same instruction issued by the same CPF (Individual Taxpayer's ID) or CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayer's ID) number will be disregarded by the Company.

Address and email to send the remote voting form, if the shareholder opts for submitting the document directly to the company:

Corporate Legal Department

Av. das Américas 4200 - bloco 5 - 3º andar - Centro Empresarial Barra Shopping - Barra da Tijuca - Rio de Janeiro - CEP: 22.640-102 Email: jurídico.societario@yduqs.com.br Name, physical and electronic address, telephone and contact person of the institution hired by the Company to provide the bookkeeping service for the securities:

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3.500, 10º andar, Itaim São Paulo, SP, CEP: 04538-132

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br To the attention of the Shareholder Service Department

Telephone for Capital Cities and Metropolitan Regions (11) 3003-9285 Telephone for other cities: 0800 7209285

Opening hours are on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm. E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br Agenda of the AGM

Simple deliberation

1. The financial statements accompanied by the independent auditors' report, the legal opinion of the Fiscal Council and the legal opinion of the Audit and Finance Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

2. The management report and the management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31,2023.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

3. Management proposal for the allocation of the Company's net income for the year ended on December 31, 2023.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

4. Management proposal to install the number of 9 (nine) members of the Board os Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

5. It wishes to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the board of directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976 (If the shareholder chooses to "no" or "abstain", his shares will not be computed for the purposes of applying for multiple vote).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Elections of the members of the Board of Directors

Administration Board

Juan Pablo Zucchini Thamila Cefali Zaher Brenno Raiko de Souza André Pires de Oliveira Dias Nilson Curti

Heloísa Helena Rios de Carvalho Nigro Bernardo Augusto Lobão dos SantosFlavio Benício Jansen Ferreira Eduardo Luiz Wurzmann

6. Indication of all the names that make up the slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election dealt with these fields occur) - Administration Sheet.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

7. If any of the candidates comprising the chosen coalition requests to leave it, do you wish to maintain your votes on the chosen coalition?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

8. In case of adoption of the multiple voting process, do you wish to distribute the votes corresponding to your shares in equal percentages amongst the candidates you chose? (Shareholders must be aware that the equal distribution of votes will consider dividing 100% of the votes amongst the chosen candidates, up to the second decimal place, without rounding up. Fractions of shares arising from said percentages will not be cast to any candidate, and will be disregarded in the multiple voting process, case in which the shareholder may not vote with his/her total number of shares)

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

9. Visualization of all candidates that make up the slate to indicate the distribution of the multiple vote.

Juan Pablo Zucchini - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

André Pires de Oliveira Dias - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Brenno Raiko de Souza - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Eduardo Luiz Wurzmann - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Flavio Benício Jansen Ferreira - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Nilson Curti - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

Thamila Cefali Zaher - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

Heloísa Helena Rios de Carvalho Nigro - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % % Bernardo Augusto Lobão dos Santos - [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

Simple deliberation

10. Do you wish to request the installation of the fiscal council, pursuant to art. 161 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his shares will not be counted for the purpose of requesting the installation of the fiscal council.

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

11. Management proposal to establish the number of three (3) sitting members and three (3) alternates to the Fiscal Council.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the Fiscal Council by single plate

Administration Board

Jorge Roberto Manoel (effective) / Evany Aparecida Leitão de Oliveira Pace (alternate) Pedro Wagner Pereira Coelho (effective) / Fábio Cornibert (alternate)

Regina Longo Sanchez (effective) / Mara Silva (alternate)

12. Indication of all the names that make up the plate. - Unica

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

13. If one of the candidates who make up the chosen plate no longer integrates it to accommodate the separate election of which the 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6,404 of 1976, can the votes corresponding to their shares continue to be awarded to the chosen slate?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Simple deliberation

14. Management proposal to establish the overall compensation of the management and of the members of the Fiscal Council for fiscal year 2024.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple deliberation

15. In the event of a second call to this General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this bulletin also be taken into account for the second call?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City: _________________________________________________________________ Date: _________________________________________________________________ Signature: _____________________________________________________________ Shareholder's name: _____________________________________________________ Telephone: ____________________________________________________________