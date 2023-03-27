Yduqs Participações S A : AESM 2023 - Call Notice

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) no. 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.282.050 - CVM Code no. 02101-6

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2023 AT 2:00 P.M

YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to article 124 of Law 6,404/1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and articles 4 and 6 of CVM Instruction 81/2022 ("RCVM 81"), hereby invites its shareholders to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AESM"), to be held, on first call, on April 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro at Av. Venezuela, n° 43, 6° andar, Bairro Saúde, CEP 20081-311, to examine, discuss and vote on the following agenda:

A. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) the financial statements accompanied by the independent auditors' report, the legal opinion of the Fiscal Council and the legal opinion of the Audit and Finance Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022;

(ii) the management report and the management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022;

(iii) the absorption, by the profit reserve, of the loss recorded in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022;

(iv) instate the Fiscal Council;

(v) establish the number of the members for the next term of office of the Company's Fiscal Council;

(vi) elect the sitting and alternate members for the Company's Fiscal Council ; and

(vii) establish the overall annual compensation of the management and Fiscal Council members for the fiscal year 2023.

B. At the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) amend article 18, paragraph 3 of the Company's Bylaws; and

(ii) create a new Stock Option Plan

Pursuant to article 126 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and article 11 of the Company's Bylaws, in order to attend the AESM, shareholders or their representatives must submit to the Company in up to two (2) business days prior to the date of the AESM copies of the following documents, which must be sent to the e-mail address juridico.societario@yduqs.com.br:

(i) valid photo identification document;

(ii) as the case may be, the power of attorney and/or proxy appointment documents of the shareholder's legal representatives, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law; and

(iii) as the case may be, a statement of shareholding position issued up to 5 (five) days before the date of the AESM.

In the case of shareholders participating in fungible custody of registered shares, a copy of the statement informing their shareholding, issued up to two (2) days prior to the date of the AESM shall be submitted.

The following valid identification documents will accepted: ID Card (RG), Foreigners' ID Card (RNE), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, professional class identification cards and identification cards issued by public authorities.

For corporate shareholders, in addition to the legal representative's photo identification document, copies of (i) the company's most recent bylaws or articles of incorporation; and (ii) the representative's proxy appointment shall be submitted.

If the shareholder is an investment fund, in addition to the legal representative's valid photo identification document, the shareholder must send copies of (i) the fund's most recent consolidated rules; (ii) the administrator's bylaws or articles of association, as well as (iii) corporate documents granting the representation powers.

To attend by proxy, the proxy appointment must be granted less than one (1) year prior to the meeting, pursuant to article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. In accordance with article 654, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Law No. 10,406/2002 ("Civil Code"), the proxy appointment shall indicate the place it was granted, the complete personal information on the principal and on the proxy, date and purpose of the proxy appointment and the length of powers granted, including the certified signature of the principal, and a digital signature certified by certifying agencies registered at the ICP-Brasil shall be accepted.

The Company's individual shareholders shall only be represented at the AESM by a proxy that is a shareholder, member of the Company's management, lawyer or financial institution, in accordance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. The Company's corporate shareholders, in turn, shall be represented at the AESM by their legal representatives or duly appointed proxies, pursuant to said company's bylaws and the Civil Code, without the need for that person to be part of the Company's management, shareholder or lawyer, as established by CVM/SEP's 2023 Annual Circular Notice.

The Company will not request notarization or consular certification of the documents submitted by its shareholders or proxies.

Documents and information related to the matters to be resolved on the AESM are available to shareholders at the Company' headquarters and on the investor relations website(https://www.yduqs.com.br/), and were submitted to the CVM(http://www.cvm.gov.br/)and the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão(http://www.b3.com.br/).

Rio de Janeiro, March 27, 2023.

Juan Pablo Zucchini

Chairman of the Board of Directors