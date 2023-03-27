Yduqs Participações S A : AESM 2023 - Emote Voting Form

Last update: 03/27/2023

Instructions on how to cast your vote (i) all fields must be duly completed;

(ii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or the legal representative(s), as the case may be and in accordance with the current legislation, and a digital signature is authorized, provided it is digitally certified by certifying agencies registered with the ICP-Brasil, and certified signature shall not be required for digital signatures, nor the notarization or consular certification of the documents, as the case may be. This Voting Form must mandatorily be completed with the full name (or corporate name) of the shareholder and the Individual Taxpayers' ID (CPF) or Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ), as the case may be, plus an e-mail address for any contact.

The present remote voting form ("Voting Form"), related to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company") to be held at the Company's headquarters, located in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Venezuela, n° 43, 6° andar, Bairro Saúde, CEP 20081-311, at 2:00 p.m. (Brasília Time) ("AESM"), must be filled out by the shareholder who chooses to exercise the right to vote remotely pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022 ("RCVM 81"). Shareholders must complete the present Voting Form, which will only be considered valid, and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the annual shareholders meeting, if the following conditions are complied with:

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the right to vote remotely must (i) complete and send the present Form to the Company; or (ii) send the instructions to complete the form to service providers, as indicated below:

If sent directly to the Company:

The shareholder must forward to the Company the documents listed below to the attention of the Corporate Department, by e-mail tojuridico.societario@yduqs.com.br, no later than April 20, 2023:

(i) Dully completed, initialed and signed Form; and

(ii) Copy of the following documents:

(a) valid photo identification document;

(b) as the case may be, the power of attorney and/or proxy appointment documents of the shareholder's legal representatives, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law; and Civil Code, when applicable, and

(c) as the case may be, updated shareholding position statement.

The following valid identification documents will be accepted: ID Card (RG), Foreigners Id Card (RNE), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, professional class identification cards and identification cards issued by Public Authorities.

For corporate shareholders, in addition to the legal representative's photo identification document, copies of (i) the company's most recent bylaws or articles of incorporation; (ii) the representative's proxy appointment shall be submitted.

If the shareholder is an investment fund, in addition to the legal representative's valid photo identification document, the shareholder must send copies of (i) the fund's most recent consolidated rules; (ii) the administrator's bylaws or articles of association, as well as (iii) corporate documents granting the representation powers.

To attend by proxy, the proxy appointment must be granted less than one (1) year prior to the meeting, pursuant to article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. In accordance with article 654, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Civil Code, the proxy appointment shall indicate the place it was granted, the complete personal information on the principal and on the proxy, date and purpose of the proxy appointment and the length of powers granted, including the certified signature of the principal, and a digital signature certified by certifying agencies registered at the ICP-Brasil shall be accepted.

The Company's individual shareholders shall only be represented at the Meeting by a proxy that is a shareholder, member of the Company's management, lawyer or financial institution, in accordance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law. Corporate shareholders, on the other hand, shall be represented at the Meeting by their legal representatives or duly appointed proxies, pursuant to said company's bylaws and the Civil Code, without the needfor that person to be part of the Company's management, shareholder or lawyer.

The Company will not request notarization or consular certification of the documents submitted by its shareholders or proxies.

Pursuant to article 46 of RCVM 81, the Company shall inform shareholders, by e-mail sent to the e-mail address informed by the shareholder in this Voting Form, no later than 3 days as of the receipt of the Voting Form: (i) that the Company received the Form and whether the Form and accompanying documents are sufficient to validate the votes cast; or (ii) the need to correct or resubmit the Form or accompanying documents, describing the procedures and terms required to rectify said remote vote.

If votes cast by service providers:

As authorized by article 27 of RCVM 81, Shareholders may send the remote voting form directly to the Company or send instructions to complete the remote voting form to service providers qualified to offer services of collection and remittance of instructions for completing the remote voting form, provided that the instructions are received no later than April 20, 2023, inclusive, or on another date indicated by the service providers, as the case may be.

• Shareholders holding book-entry shares: may exercise their right to vote remotely through their bookkeeping agent, pursuant to the information available on their website (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital)

• Shareholders with shares under custody with a custody agent/broker: must contact the respective institutions to verify voting processes.

• Shareholders with shares in custody with more than one institution (part in custody with a bookkeeping agent and part with a custodian, or shares in custody in more than one custodian): voting instructions must be sent to only one institution, and shareholder's voting guidance will be bound to the shareholders total number of Company's shares.

Any instructions not matching the same instruction issued by the same CPF (Individual Taxpayer's ID) or CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayer's ID) number will be disregarded by the Company.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Corporate Legal Department

Av. das Américas 4200 - Bloco 5 - 3º andar. Centro Empresarial Barra Shopping - Barra da Tijuca. Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP 22.640-102

E-mail:juridico.societario@yduqs.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04538-132 Phone: 3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) / 0800 7209285 (other cities) Service hours are on business days from 9:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: YDUQ3] 1. Approve the amendment to article 18, paragraph 3 of the Company's Bylaws. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: YDUQ3] 2. Resolve on the approval of Stock Option Plan. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: YDUQ3] 3. In case of a second call of this General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this ballot be considered for the second call as well?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: YDUQ3] 1. The financial statements accompanied by the independent auditors' report, the legal opinion of the Fiscal Council and the legal opinion of the Audit and Finance Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: YDUQ3] 2. The management report and the management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain