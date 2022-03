Yduqs Participações S A : ASM 2022 - Management Proposal

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL FOR THE

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 28, 2022, 2:00 PM

March 28, 2022

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 28, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.

Proposal prepared by the Management of

YDUQS Participações S.A. pursuant to and for

the purposes of CVM Instruction 481, of

December 17, 2009, as amended.

March 28, 2022

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) no. 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.282.050 | CVM Code no. 02101-6

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TO BE HELD ON April 28, 2022

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. PURPOSE .................................................................................................................... 4

2. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................ 5

3. ASM CALL .................................................................................................................. 6

4. VENUE AND TIME OF THE ASM ................................................................................. 6

5. INSTRUCTIONS FOR ATTENDING THE ASM ............................................................... 7

6. REMOTE VOTING FORM ............................................................................................ 8

7. RULES FOR HOLDING THE ASM ................................................................................ 11

8. APPROVAL OF THE MATTERS IN THE AGENDA ........................................................... 12

9. MINUTES OF THE ASM ............................................................................................. 12

10. ANALYSIS OF MATTERS IN THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING13

10.1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ACCOMPANIED BY THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT,

THE LEGAL OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL AND THE LEGAL OPINION OF THE AUDIT AND

FINANCE COMMITTEE, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 .......................... 13

10.2. MANAGEMENT REPORT AND THE MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR

ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 ................................................................................................... 14

10.3. APPROVE THE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BUDGET PROPOSAL; .......................................... 15

10.4. MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL FOR THE ALLOCATION OF THE COMPANY'S NET INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2021 . .................................................................... 15

10.5.

ESTABLISH THE NUMBER OF MEMBERS FOR THE NEXT TERM OF OFFICE OF THE

COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ....................................................................................... 17

10.6.

ELECTION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............... 21

10.7. INSTATEMENT OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL .................................................................. 27

10.8. SETTING THE NUMBER OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEMBERS ............................................ 28

10.9. ELECTION OF SITTING AND ALTERNATE FISCAL COUNCIL MEMBERS ....................... 28

10.10. ESTABLISH THE OVERALL ANNUAL COMPENSATION OF THE MANAGEMENT AND

FISCAL COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 ........................................................ 31

11.

CONCLUSION ............................................................................................................ 34

EXHIBT I. COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS





EXHIBT II. CAPITAL BUDGET PROPOSAL FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 ............................. 66

EXHIBT III. PROPOSAL FOR ALLOCATION OF NET INCOME ............................. 68 EXHIBT IV. INFORMATION ON THE CANDIDATES APPOINTED BY THE

MANAGEMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .......................................................... 75

EXHIBT V. R ANEXO I.REPORT OF INDEPENDENCE OF THE CANDICATES APPOINTED

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................ 92 EXHIBT VI. INFORMATION ON THE CANDIDATES APPOINTED BY THE

MANAGEMENT TO THE FISCAL COUNCIL ................................................................... 112

EXHIBT VII. MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION ................................................. 120

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) no. 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.282.050 | CVM Code no. 02101-6

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 28, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

The management of YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., publicly-held Company, headquartered at Avenida Venezuela, 43, 6º andar, Bairro Saúde, CEP 20081-311, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, with its articles of organization filed in the Registry of Commerce of the State of Rio de Janeiro, under Company Registry (NIRE) No. 33.300.282.050, and holder of Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ) No. 08.807.432/0001-10, registered in the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") as a publicly-traded company, category "A", under code 02101-6 ("Company"), whose shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Listing Segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado" and "B3") under ticker YDUQ3 pursuant to Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 481/2009"), hereby submits to the shareholders this proposal to be analyzed and resolved at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held, on first call, on April 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Av. Venezuela, 43, 6º andar, Bairro Saúde, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro ("ASM"), according to the corporate law in force, CVM rulings and the provisions of the Company's Bylaws ("Proposal").

1. PURPOSE

The Company's Management, taking into consideration the Company's best interests, hereby submits to the appreciation, discussion and voting on the ASM the following matters on the agenda:

(i) the financial statements accompanied by the independent auditors' report, the legal opinion of the Fiscal Council and the legal opinion of the Audit and Finance Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

(ii) the management report and the management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

(iii) the Company's capital budget proposal;

4