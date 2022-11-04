Yduqs Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

A YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Companhia", "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3; OTC: YDUQY), em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, comunica a seus acionistas, investidores e ao mercado em geral, ter recebido da Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington Management"), na qualidade de administrador de investimentos, com sede registrada em 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210, Estados Unidos da América, correspondência na qual informou a alienação, em 03 de novembro de 2022, de ações ordinárias da Companhia, gerando redução da sua posição agregada, que passou a totalizar15.250.029ações ordinárias, representando aproximadamente 4,93% do total de ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia.
A íntegra da correspondência recebida encontra-se anexa a este Comunicado.
Rio de Janeiro, 04 de novembro de 2022
Rossano Marques
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
London, UK, November 4, 2022
YDUQS Participacoes
Att:
Investor Relations Officer
By Email:ri@yduqs.com.br
Subject: TIME SENSITIVE - CVM Instruction 358 Notification - Reduction of Substantial Client Shareholding in YDUQS Participacoes
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington Management") is a Delaware partnership that engages in investment management.
Please be advised that clients whose managed accounts are under our discretionary management have acquired a relevant shareholding in YDUQS Participacoes.
In compliance with our disclosure duty under article 12 of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 dated January 3, 2002 (as amended, "CVM Instruction 358"), the complete information required thereunder is as follows:
Wellington Management' Particulars: Wellington Management has head office at c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 ;
Objective: None of Wellington Management' clients intends to alter the control or administrative structure of YDUQS Participacoes.
Holding: as at November 3, 2022, Wellington Management' clients hold 15,250,029 of YDUQS Participacoes common shares and such holding represents 4.93% of the common shares of YDUQS Participacoes in issue;
Other certain YDUQS Participacoes Securities: Wellington Management is not aware whether its clients hold any positions in any other securities or derivative financial instruments referenced to YDUQS Participacoes shares. We understand, however, that even if they do, such convertible debentures would not be aggregated with any portion they own in the holdings hereby reported since these holdings were purchased under our discretionary management.
Voting Rights Agreements: Other than a managed account
agreement entered into between us and each client for purposes of asset management pursuant to which, generally, we may exercise voting rights in respect of such client's investment portfolio, there is no agreement or contract between us, on the one hand, and part or all of the clients who own the aggregate holdings reported hereby, on the other, regulating any acting in concert or similar arrangement with respect to the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by YDUQS Participacoes.
We look forward to receiving confirmation that you have made the relevant reporting to the CVM.
For purposes of Article 119 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, the representative(s) in Brazil of the Accounts are listed below:
ARKANSAS TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
BNP Paribas Sydney
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE ST OF HI
NEBRASKA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
Northern Trust
SPUME CO
State Street
TELUS PENSIONS MASTER TRUST
THE WELLINGTON TRUST COMPANY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION MULTIPLE COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT FUNDS TRUST
THE WELLINGTON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION MULTIPLE COMMON TRUST FUNDS TRUST GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES PORTFOLIO
WELLINGTON GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES FUND (CANADA)
WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT FUNDS (IRELAND) PLC
Wellington Trust Company N.A.
UBS Luxembourg
Virginia Retirement System
Should any further clarification or information be required on this notification, please contact Shaheen Hussain, Regulatory Analyst, at phone number +44207-126-6099 or e-mail:beneficialownership@wellington.com
