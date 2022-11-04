Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Yduqs Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
16.35 BRL   +1.74%
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
10/19Yduqs Participações S A : Bradesco BBI Event Presentation - Oct/22
PU
09/27Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yduqs Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

11/04/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ MF 08.807.432/0001-10

NIRE 33.3.0028205-0

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Companhia", "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3; OTC: YDUQY), em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, comunica a seus acionistas, investidores e ao mercado em geral, ter recebido da Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington Management"), na qualidade de administrador de investimentos, com sede registrada em 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210, Estados Unidos da América, correspondência na qual informou a alienação, em 03 de novembro de 2022, de ações ordinárias da Companhia, gerando redução da sua posição agregada, que passou a totalizar 15.250.029 ações ordinárias, representando aproximadamente 4,93% do total de ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia.

A íntegra da correspondência recebida encontra-se anexa a este Comunicado.

Rio de Janeiro, 04 de novembro de 2022

Rossano Marques

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

London, UK, November 4, 2022

YDUQS Participacoes

Att:

Investor Relations Officer

By Email: ri@yduqs.com.br

Subject: TIME SENSITIVE - CVM Instruction 358 Notification - Reduction of Substantial Client Shareholding in YDUQS Participacoes

Ladies and Gentlemen,

  1. Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington Management") is a Delaware partnership that engages in investment management.
  2. Please be advised that clients whose managed accounts are under our discretionary management have acquired a relevant shareholding in YDUQS Participacoes.
  3. In compliance with our disclosure duty under article 12 of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 dated January 3, 2002 (as amended, "CVM Instruction 358"), the complete information required thereunder is as follows:
    1. Wellington Management' Particulars: Wellington Management has head office at c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 ;
    2. Objective: None of Wellington Management' clients intends to alter the control or administrative structure of YDUQS Participacoes.
    3. Holding: as at November 3, 2022, Wellington Management' clients hold 15,250,029 of YDUQS Participacoes common shares and such holding represents 4.93% of the common shares of YDUQS Participacoes in issue;
    4. Other certain YDUQS Participacoes Securities: Wellington Management is not aware whether its clients hold any positions in any other securities or derivative financial instruments referenced to YDUQS Participacoes shares. We understand, however, that even if they do, such convertible debentures would not be aggregated with any portion they own in the holdings hereby reported since these holdings were purchased under our discretionary management.
    5. Voting Rights Agreements: Other than a managed account

agreement entered into between us and each client for purposes of asset management pursuant to which, generally, we may exercise voting rights in respect of such client's investment portfolio, there is no agreement or contract between us, on the one hand, and part or all of the clients who own the aggregate holdings reported hereby, on the other, regulating any acting in concert or similar arrangement with respect to the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by YDUQS Participacoes.

We look forward to receiving confirmation that you have made the relevant reporting to the CVM.

For purposes of Article 119 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, the representative(s) in Brazil of the Accounts are listed below:

ARKANSAS TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

BNP Paribas Sydney

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE ST OF HI

NEBRASKA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS

Northern Trust

SPUME CO

State Street

TELUS PENSIONS MASTER TRUST

THE WELLINGTON TRUST COMPANY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION MULTIPLE COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT FUNDS TRUST

THE WELLINGTON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION MULTIPLE COMMON TRUST FUNDS TRUST GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES PORTFOLIO

WELLINGTON GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES FUND (CANADA)

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT FUNDS (IRELAND) PLC

Wellington Trust Company N.A.

UBS Luxembourg

Virginia Retirement System

Should any further clarification or information be required on this notification, please contact Shaheen Hussain, Regulatory Analyst, at phone number +44207-126-6099 or e-mail:beneficialownership@wellington.com

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Very truly yours,

Wellington Management Group LLP

_____________________________

Name: Shaheen Hussain

Title: Regulatory Analyst

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
10/19Yduqs Participações S A : Bradesco BBI Event Presentation - Oct/22
PU
09/27Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/19Yduqs Participações S.A.(BOVESPA:YDUQ3) dropped from FT..
CI
08/16Transcript : Yduqs Participações S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/16Transcript : Yduqs Participações S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/15Yduqs Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
06/07Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/13Transcript : Yduqs Participações S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Yduqs Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 620 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2022 55,0 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2022 3 795 M 753 M 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 4 741 M 940 M 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 726
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Yduqs Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,07 BRL
Average target price 19,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Parente Menezes Chief Executive Officer
Rossano Marques Leandro CFO, Vice President & Head-Investor Relations
Juan Pablo Zucchini Independent Chairman
Maurício Luis Luchetti Independent Director
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-21.84%928
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.42%1 642
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.34.29%1 190
SISB101.06%470
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-26.10%425
CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED-34.26%135