  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Yduqs Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/07 11:23:00 am EDT
15.30 BRL   +0.86%
11:22aYDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Yduqs Participações S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Yduqs Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - June 2022

06/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Corporate presentation

June 2022

THE USE BY YDUQS Participações S.A. OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF YDUQS Participações S.A. By Msci. Msci Services And Data Are The Property Of Msci Or Its Information Providers, And Are Provided 'As-is' And Without Warranty. Msci Names And Logos Are Trademarks Or Service Marks Of Msci.

Key messages

Brazil is in great need of higher education and this market has a great potential

YDUQS has reinvented itself and has a unique positioning to seize these opportunities

We understand that there is a relevant upside to our current valuation

In addition to the financial upside, investing in YDUQS represents an opportunity to be with a national leader in ESG

2

Brazil is in great need of higher education

and this market has a great potential

3

Having an undergraduate degree in Brazil has a major impact on people's lives

Increase in average salary

Employability by education level

(%, Higher Education vs. High School)

(%, Brazil 2019)

171%

183%

77.7%

66.3%

120%

90% 92%

72% 73%

43%

26%

OECD

High School

College/University

avg.

Degree

Degree

Sources: OECD and Semesp Institute

4

Market growth is large and almost entirely concentrated in the private sector

Freshmen 2020 (in thousand)

CAGR: 5%

3,633 3,765

3,446

3,226

Barriers to entering the Brazilian higher education market:

Highly-regulated industry

Opening of new campuses, courses and

seat expansion: long, bureaucratic and

expensive process

2,920 2,986

2,391 2,461

2,636 2,865 3,074 3,238

• High investment prior to the accreditation

process

530

525

590

581

559

527

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Private

Public

Source: Inep

5

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
