Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - September 2022

Corporate presentation

September 2022

Produced by MSCI ESG Research as

of December 10, 2020

THE USE BY YDUQS Participações S.A. OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR

PROMOTION OF YDUQS Participações S.A. By Msci. Msci Services And Data Are The Property Of Msci Or Its Information Providers, And Are Provided 'As-is' And Without Warranty. Msci Names And Logos Are Trademarks Or Service Marks Of Msci.