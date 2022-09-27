Advanced search
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-27 pm EDT
12.74 BRL   -3.63%
Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - September 2022

09/27/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate presentation

September 2022

Produced by MSCI ESG Research as

of December 10, 2020

THE USE BY YDUQS Participações S.A. OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR

PROMOTION OF YDUQS Participações S.A. By Msci. Msci Services And Data Are The Property Of Msci Or Its Information Providers, And Are Provided 'As-is' And Without Warranty. Msci Names And Logos Are Trademarks Or Service Marks Of Msci.

Key messages

Brazil is in great need of higher education and this market has a great potential

YDUQS has reinvented itself and has a unique positioning to seize these opportunities

We understand that there is a relevant upside to our current valuation

In addition to the financial upside, investing in YDUQS represents an opportunity to be with a national leader in ESG

2

Brazil is in great need of higher education

and this market has a great potential

3

Having an undergraduate degree in Brazil has a major impact on people's lives

Increase in average salary

Employability by education level

(%, Higher Education vs. High School)

(%, Brazil 2019)

171%

183%

77.7%

66.3%

120%

90%

92%

72%

73%

43%

26%

OECD

High School

College/University

avg.

Degree

Degree

Sources: OECD and Semesp Institute

4

Market growth is large and almost entirely concentrated in the private sector

Freshmen 2020 (in thousand)

CAGR: 5%

3,633 3,765

3,446

3,226

Barriers to entering the Brazilian higher education market:

Highly-regulated industry

Opening of new campuses, courses and

seat expansion: long, bureaucratic and

expensive process

2,920 2,986

2,391 2,461

2,636 2,865 3,074 3,238

• High investment prior to the accreditation

process

530

525

590

581

559

527

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Private

Public

Source: Inep

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 683 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2022 98,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 764 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 3 900 M 727 M 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 17 726
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Yduqs Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,74 BRL
Average target price 20,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Parente Menezes Chief Executive Officer
Rossano Marques Leandro Chief Financial Officer,Vice President & IRO
Juan Pablo Zucchini Independent Chairman
Maurício Luis Luchetti Independent Director
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-33.27%727
SISB70.21%399
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-40.91%324
CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED-34.26%135
CHINA VOCATIONAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.50%124
WISDOM EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-76.67%45