Yduqs Participações S A : Corporate Presentation - September 2022

Corporate presentation
September 2022
Key messages
Brazil is in great need of higher education and this market has a great potential
YDUQS has reinvented itself and has a unique positioning to seize these opportunities
We understand that there is a relevant upside to our current valuation
In addition to the financial upside, investing in YDUQS represents an opportunity to be with a national leader in ESG
Brazil is in great need of higher education
and this market has a great potential
Having an undergraduate degree in Brazil has a major impact on people's lives
Increase in average salary
Employability by education level
(%, Higher Education vs. High School)
(%, Brazil 2019)
171%
183%
77.7%
66.3%
120%
90%
92%
72%
73%
43%
26%
OECD
High School
College/University
avg.
Degree
Degree
Sources: OECD and Semesp Institute
Market growth is large and almost entirely concentrated in the private sector
Freshmen 2020 (in thousand)
CAGR: 5%
3,633 3,765
3,446
3,226
Barriers to entering the Brazilian higher education market:
•
Highly-regulated industry
•
Opening of new campuses, courses and
seat expansion: long, bureaucratic and
expensive process
2,920 2,986
2,391 2,461
2,636 2,8653,074 3,238
• High investment prior to the accreditation
process
530
525
590
581
559
527
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Private
Public
Source: Inep
