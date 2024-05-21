YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Register of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) No.

08.807.432/0001-10

Company Register Identification Number (NIRE) 33.3.0028205-0

MATERIAL FACT

YDUQS Participações S.A. (the "Company" or "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Resolution No. 44 of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44/21"), due to the YDUQS DAY event to be held on May 21, 2024, informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general its projections of the Company's results for the years 2024 to 2029, namely:

Expectations for the years 2024 to 2029:

BRL/share 2023 2024E(2) 2025E(2) 2026E(2) 2027E(2), 2028E(2) and 2029E(2) Adjusted Net Between Between Between Between BRL 3.0 BRL 1.2 BRL 1.6 and BRL 2.0 and BRL 2.5 and Income per share (1) and BRL 4.0 BRL 1.9 BRL 3.0 BRL 3.5

Net Profit adjusted for non-recurring effects, amortization of goodwill from acquisitions, and adjusted IR/CS, divided by the number of Company shares, excluding treasury shares; Expectations for the highlighted years.

Expectations for the years 2025 to 2029: