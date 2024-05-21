Corporate Taxpayers' Register of the Ministry of Economy (CNPJ/ME) No.
08.807.432/0001-10
Company Register Identification Number (NIRE) 33.3.0028205-0
MATERIAL FACT
YDUQS Participações S.A. (the "Company" or "YDUQS") - (B3: YDUQ3), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Resolution No. 44 of August 23, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44/21"), due to the YDUQS DAY event to be held on May 21, 2024, informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general its projections of the Company's results for the years 2024 to 2029, namely:
Expectations for the years 2024 to 2029:
BRL/share
2023
2024E(2)
2025E(2)
2026E(2)
2027E(2), 2028E(2)
and 2029E(2)
Adjusted Net
Between
Between
Between
Between BRL 3.0
BRL 1.2
BRL 1.6 and
BRL 2.0 and
BRL 2.5 and
Income per share (1)
and BRL 4.0
BRL 1.9
BRL 3.0
BRL 3.5
Net Profit adjusted for non-recurring effects, amortization of goodwill from acquisitions, and adjusted IR/CS, divided by the number of Company shares, excluding treasury shares;
Expectations for the highlighted years.
Expectations for the years 2025 to 2029:
BRL billion
Expectation 2025 to 2029
Accumulated Operating Cash Flow (3)
Between BRL 8.0 and BRL 10.0
Sum of the Company's projected operating cash flow for the years 2025 to 2029. Operating cash flow is understood as EBITDA ex-IFRS 16, minus the variation in working capital and cash tax for the respective periods.
Expectations for the years 2024 to 2029:
%
2029 vs. 2024
CAGR(4) of Net Operating Revenue
Between 5% and 9%
CAGR (4) of Adjusted EBITDA (5)
Between 5% and 9%
Compound annual growth rate;
Adjusted EBITDA for non-recurring effects.
The projections will be presented during the YDUQS DAY event, to be held on May 21, 2024, starting at 9 a.m., with a live broadcast via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0UefVBYBHk. The full presentation to be used at YDUQS DAY is available on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.yduqs.com.br).
The projections disclosed in this document constitute mere forecasts based on the information currently available, reflecting Management's current expectations concerning the Company's expected results. The projections disclosed herein are based on hypothetical data and are not a promise of performance. The projections currently disclosed have not been reviewed or amended by the Company's independent auditors. These projections may change, among other factors, due to changes in market conditions, government rules, sector performance, and the Brazilian economy. Thus, they are subject to changes without prior notice and may differ from the figures and results to be effectively recorded for the periods in question.
Rio de Janeiro, May 21st, 2024.
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Rossano Marques Leandro
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
