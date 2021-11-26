Yduqs Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment Date 2021

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) no. 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.282.050 - CVM Code no. 02101-6

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Payment of Dividends

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that date of payment of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, that as declared the distribution and approval at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2021, totaled R$ 141,741,186.25 (one hundred and forty-one million, seven hundred and forty-one thousand, one hundred and eighty-six reais and twenty- five cents), equal to R$ 0.4696722587 per common share issued by the Company.

Dividends will be paid in cash on December 07, 2021. In accordance with the law in force, persons registered as Company shareholders on the base date of April 28, 2021, will be entitled to the dividends, respecting the negotiations held up to that date, including. Shares have been traded ex-dividends as of April 29, 2021, including.

For further information, shareholders can go to any Banco Itaú branch or call 3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) or 0800 720 9285 (other cities), from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on business days.

Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2021.

Eduardo Haiama

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

