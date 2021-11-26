Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Yduqs Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yduqs Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment Date 2021

11/26/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) no. 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.282.050 - CVM Code no. 02101-6

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Payment of Dividends

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that date of payment of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, that as declared the distribution and approval at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2021, totaled R$ 141,741,186.25 (one hundred and forty-one million, seven hundred and forty-one thousand, one hundred and eighty-six reais and twenty- five cents), equal to R$ 0.4696722587 per common share issued by the Company.

Dividends will be paid in cash on December 07, 2021. In accordance with the law in force, persons registered as Company shareholders on the base date of April 28, 2021, will be entitled to the dividends, respecting the negotiations held up to that date, including. Shares have been traded ex-dividends as of April 29, 2021, including.

For further information, shareholders can go to any Banco Itaú branch or call 3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) or 0800 720 9285 (other cities), from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on business days.

Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2021.

Eduardo Haiama

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 21:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
04:50pYDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment Date 2021
PU
11/08Yduqs Participa?es S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
09/20YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09/17YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
09/03YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.(BOVESPA : YDUQ3) dropped from Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
08/16Yduqs Participações S.A. Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/02YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to the market - Closing QConcursos Acquisition
PU
06/20Yduqs Participações S.A. acquired Qconcursos.
CI
06/02YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
05/14Yduqs Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 474 M 800 M 800 M
Net income 2021 315 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 223 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 6 702 M 1 196 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 16 539
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Yduqs Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,20 BRL
Average target price 39,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Parente Menezes Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Haiama Chief Financial Officer, Vice President & IRO
Juan Pablo Zucchini Independent Chairman
Maurício Luis Luchetti Independent Director
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-32.56%1 206
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.41%4 529
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-87.68%3 886
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-92.52%3 450
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-17.77%3 034
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-23.90%2 009