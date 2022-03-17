Log in
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Yduqs Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Changes in Management

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicy-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ MF) 08.807.432/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0028205-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Changes in Management

YDUQS Participações S.A. ("Company") - (B3: YDUQ3; OTC: YDUQY), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, from law number 6.404/76, and CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 24th, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that its Board of Directors received Mr. Eduardo Haiama´s resignation from the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Investor Relations Officer position, to be effective on April 18th, 2022.

On the same date, considering the succession program implemented in the Company, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Rossano Marques Leandro to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Investor Relations Officer, also to be effective on April 18th, 2022. Mr. Rossano Marques has held the position of the Company´s Corporate Operations Executive Director since 2018, being an experienced executive in finance, planning and operations fields at companies such as Shell, Vale, Santander and Atento.

The Company thanks Mr. Eduardo Haiama for all his efforts and dedication during the period in which he was part of Management and welcomes Mr. Rossano Marques Leandro to the position, renewing his successful path built in the last few years in the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, March 16th, 2022

Eduardo Parente

CEO

YDUQS Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
