Yduqs Participações S A : Apresentação 1T21 ENG VF

RESULTS
PRESENTATION
1Q21
May 12th, 2021
DISCLAIMER
Rio de Janeiro, May 12th, 2021 - YDUQS Participações S.A., one of the largest private organizations in Brazil's higher education private sector, presents its results
for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21).
The Company's financial information is presented based on consolidated numbers, in Brazilian Reais, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporation Law and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil (BRGAAP), already in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including IFRS-16.
Consolidated results account for Adtalem Brasil Holding Ltda. group as of May 2020 and Grupo Athenas Educacional as of August 2020, except when stated otherwise.
This document may have forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may lead such expectations to not materialize or substantially differ from expectations. These forecasts express the opinion only for the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake to update them in the light of new information.
INTAKE 2021.1(2)
|
Medicine and Digital Learning organic growth
|
1Q21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand students
|
2020.1(1)
|
2021.1
|
∆%
|
2021.1
|
∆%
|
2021.1 Intake up by 7% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ex-acquisitions)
|
|
|
Premium
|
0.9
|
2.6
|
189%
|
1.3
|
44%
|
Even in face of an adverse scenario
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Learning
|
146
|
191
|
31%
|
186
|
27%
|
(pandemic, delay in ENEM examination,
|
|
etc.), intake increased as a result of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-campus
|
101
|
71
|
-30%
|
61
|
-40%
|
medicine and digital learning organic
|
|
growth, in addition to acquisitions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
248
|
265
|
7%
|
248
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intake
(Thousand students)
Premium
+189%
2.6
1.3 acquisitions
|
0.9
|
+44%
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
2020.1
|
|
2021.1
Digital Learning
+31%
191
5 acquisitions
|
146
|
+27%
|
186
|
|
2020.1
|
|
2021.1
On-campus
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
10
|
acquisitions
|
|
-40%
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
2020.1
|
|
2021.1
|
|
(1)
|
2020.1 figures do not include intake from the acquired companies as from May/2020.
|
3
|
(2)
|
Intake considers the period of October-April.
Premium
-
We reached the milestone of 6 thousand undergraduate medical students. New expectation for 2021YE: 6.2-6.6 thousand students
-
Medicine average ticket increase (+5% y/y)
-
Premium EBITDA margin: 53%
-
Renewal Rate + 2,8 p.p. above 1Q20
-
IDOMED: Medicine new identity
Digital
Learning
-
Net Revenue doubled in a 2y period and increased +38% vs 1Q20
-
Undergraduate Student base doubled in a 2y period and increased 30% vs 1Q20
-
Renewal Rate + 0,3 p.p. above 1Q20
-
Centers continue to expand (+58% vs 1Q20), with 76% of the total number of centers still maturing. 2 thousand centers expected for 2021YE.
On-Campus
-
Average ticket increased by +4% vs 1Q20
-
Renewal rate stable in a pandemic context, rising 0.2 p.p.
-
Aura: 43% of students with access to EnsineMe content
-
Mix change: increase in the representativeness of health courses for the third consecutive year, rising from 30% to 42%
Mandatory discounts referring to laws and court decisions only on a residual basis
Solid Capital Structure, with low leverage
Bad Debt + Discounts (as % of Net Revenue) at a stable level
Acquisitions: More than
95 million(2) reais captured in synergies
NPS improvement (1)
Apr/21 YTD
On-campus: +17 p.p.
Digital Learning: +21 p.p.
Increase in Premium and
DL representativeness,
totaling 46% of net revenue
|
(1)
|
NPS results referring to Estácio graduation, values updated until April 30, 2021.
|
4
|
(2)
|
amounts annualized and in regime.
EnsineMe
|
Our backbone in Digital Learning drives our business units
|
1Q21
New content models continue to increase student satisfaction …
...and with that we are increasing our reach in graduation...
... and enabling more and faster business expansions
-
+17 p.p. increase in the NPS level for students in Digital Learning and +21 p.p. increase for students in on-campus
-
Digital operation allows EnsineMe to scale its solutions:
-
-
1.1k courses produced in 12 months
-
40% of content optimized in new demands
-
all White-label contente
-
With this scale, we have already attended the digital classes of 100% of the Aura on-siteand 73% of the freshmen and 43% of the entire base in Digital Education.
-
+15 100% digital courses ready for the 2nd semester with minimal investment
-
We already enable launches beyond graduation without investment in production!
-
-
48 extra courses
-
Graduate courses in 6 different local brands
Disclaimer
YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:29:04 UTC.