  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Yduqs Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/12
27.31 BRL   -4.34%
Yduqs Participações S A : Apresentação 1T21 ENG VF

05/13/2021 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS

PRESENTATION

1Q21

May 12th, 2021

DISCLAIMER

Rio de Janeiro, May 12th, 2021 - YDUQS Participações S.A., one of the largest private organizations in Brazil's higher education private sector, presents its results

for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21).

The Company's financial information is presented based on consolidated numbers, in Brazilian Reais, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporation Law and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil (BRGAAP), already in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including IFRS-16.

Consolidated results account for Adtalem Brasil Holding Ltda. group as of May 2020 and Grupo Athenas Educacional as of August 2020, except when stated otherwise.

This document may have forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may lead such expectations to not materialize or substantially differ from expectations. These forecasts express the opinion only for the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake to update them in the light of new information.

INTAKE 2021.1(2)

Medicine and Digital Learning organic growth

1Q21

Thousand students

2020.1(1)

2021.1

∆%

2021.1

∆%

2021.1 Intake up by 7% YoY

(ex-acquisitions)

Premium

0.9

2.6

189%

1.3

44%

Even in face of an adverse scenario

Digital Learning

146

191

31%

186

27%

(pandemic, delay in ENEM examination,

etc.), intake increased as a result of

On-campus

101

71

-30%

61

-40%

medicine and digital learning organic

growth, in addition to acquisitions.

Total

248

265

7%

248

0.2%

Intake

(Thousand students)

Premium

+189%

2.6

1.3 acquisitions

0.9

+44%

1.3

2020.1

2021.1

Digital Learning

+31%

191

5 acquisitions

146

+27%

186

2020.1

2021.1

On-campus

-30%

101

71

10

acquisitions

-40%

61

2020.1

2021.1

(1)

2020.1 figures do not include intake from the acquired companies as from May/2020.

3

(2)

Intake considers the period of October-April.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

1Q21

Premium

  • We reached the milestone of 6 thousand undergraduate medical students. New expectation for 2021YE: 6.2-6.6 thousand students
  • Medicine average ticket increase (+5% y/y)
  • Premium EBITDA margin: 53%
  • Renewal Rate + 2,8 p.p. above 1Q20
  • IDOMED: Medicine new identity

Digital

Learning

  • Net Revenue doubled in a 2y period and increased +38% vs 1Q20
  • Undergraduate Student base doubled in a 2y period and increased 30% vs 1Q20
  • Renewal Rate + 0,3 p.p. above 1Q20
  • Centers continue to expand (+58% vs 1Q20), with 76% of the total number of centers still maturing. 2 thousand centers expected for 2021YE.

On-Campus

  • Average ticket increased by +4% vs 1Q20
  • Renewal rate stable in a pandemic context, rising 0.2 p.p.
  • Aura: 43% of students with access to EnsineMe content
  • Mix change: increase in the representativeness of health courses for the third consecutive year, rising from 30% to 42%

Mandatory discounts referring to laws and court decisions only on a residual basis

Solid Capital Structure, with low leverage

Bad Debt + Discounts (as % of Net Revenue) at a stable level

Acquisitions: More than

95 million(2) reais captured in synergies

NPS improvement (1)

Apr/21 YTD

On-campus: +17 p.p.

Digital Learning: +21 p.p.

Increase in Premium and

DL representativeness,

totaling 46% of net revenue

(1)

NPS results referring to Estácio graduation, values updated until April 30, 2021.

4

(2)

amounts annualized and in regime.

EnsineMe

Our backbone in Digital Learning drives our business units

1Q21

New content models continue to increase student satisfaction …

...and with that we are increasing our reach in graduation...

... and enabling more and faster business expansions

  • +17 p.p. increase in the NPS level for students in Digital Learning and +21 p.p. increase for students in on-campus
  • Digital operation allows EnsineMe to scale its solutions:
    • 1.1k courses produced in 12 months
    • 40% of content optimized in new demands
    • all White-label contente
  • With this scale, we have already attended the digital classes of 100% of the Aura on-siteand 73% of the freshmen and 43% of the entire base in Digital Education.
  • +15 100% digital courses ready for the 2nd semester with minimal investment
  • We already enable launches beyond graduation without investment in production!
    • 48 extra courses
    • Graduate courses in 6 different local brands

5

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 274 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2021 553 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 2 696 M 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 8 228 M 1 564 M 1 551 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 539
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Yduqs Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,10 BRL
Last Close Price 27,31 BRL
Spread / Highest target 94,1%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Parente Menezes Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Haiama Chief Financial Officer, Vice President & IRO
Juan Pablo Zucchini Independent Chairman
Maurício Luis Luchetti Independent Director
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-17.04%1 564
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-25.69%33 557
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-23.15%23 056
GSX TECHEDU INC.-49.95%6 129
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED29.05%5 531
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.83%4 308