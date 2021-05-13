Yduqs Participações S A : ENG Release 1T21 VF

The first quarter of 2021 shows that we have been able to overcome the most severe stage of the crisis brought by the pandemic and, once again, reinforces the value and how solid our long-term strategic plan, based on Medicine, Digital Learning and acquisitions. These three pillars led YDUQS to grow its student base (by 13.3% between 1Q20

and 1Q21) and revenue (by 18%, in the same comparison), and they have also been fundamental to maintain the Company's good financial health. We are turning the

page on the pandemic hitting record numbers in student and faculty satisfaction, advancements in teaching and operational improvements. Looking ahead, we expect Medicine and Digital Learning to continue on full steam, envisioning a much better intake for on-campus segment in the second quarter, and we can predict new leaps in the ESG and digital technology applied to education fronts.

This report's figures show YDUQS's significant performance improvement since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are almost free from last year´s non-recurring effects (amounting to about R$450.00 million). The impact of these effects in this quarter was at approximately R$13 million. The effect from laws and court decisions on tuition fees was also residual in the quarter (less than 10% of the amount recorded in the last quarter of 2020) and, most importantly, our Bad Debt is stable, at 11%, including discounts over net revenue. The worst moment is, indeed, behind us.

Our historic capital allocation discipline and the company´s long-term strategy, anchored on growth segments and profitability that are benchmarks in the sector, continue to show their quality and robustness. Acquisitions were pivotal for preserving student base during the pandemic and add much value. Digital learning doubled its size in two years, both in number of students and revenue, and the network of centers increased by almost 60% in a year marked by all kinds of restrictions. Our Premium operations were up by almost 180% in student base. Combined, Digital Learning and Premium segment keep growing in share in the composition of the group´s net revenue, already accounting for almost half of YDUQS´s total net revenue. These figures show how much a good portfolio provides us resilience and protects us during crisis.

YDUQS is in good shape, both economically and operationally speaking. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (R$326 million) returned to pre-Covid levels and we ended the period with over R$300 million in operating cash generation (thus, 92% conversion). Our cash amounts to R$1.3 billion with a healthy leverage, at 1.3x net debt/EBTIDA. The Company is strong and remains growing in the teaching front. In the midst of the most severe crisis of all time, we increased NPS in all teaching segments, with no exceptions (+17 p.p. in on-campus and +21 p.p. in digital learning). The level of satisfaction and engagement of our faculty, which shined in adapting to their real-time classes on the web, was also up by 2 p.p., reaching 76% satisfaction at the workplace and the company's perspectives.

The reduction in government student loans, known as "Fies effect", has masked the combined strength of our three strategic pillars for years. We have overcome this crisis - today, Fies student base is stable at 20 thousand enrollments. Then came the pandemic, and we were able to, once again, rely on our strategic strengths to overcome it. For now on, Medicine's constant growth (most of it already contracted), the strength of the best Digital Learning in the market combined with future acquisitions will keep accelerating our growth, now in a much more visible way. Part of the intake effects during the first cycle of the year - outside usual schedule - will only show in 2Q21 results and we will have a much more favorable mid-year intake, especially for the on-campus segment. Lastly, we have the great task of reorganizing and amplifying the way we communicate our advances in our ESG agenda. They are activities that have been part of our daily routine for over 50 years, already organized in a system with proper metrics and goals, and which will be leveraged with more efficient engagement and results reporting processes. In the digital technology applied to teaching front we have not stopped moving forward - among the deliveries of the period are a new digital platform, already in use by more than 100 thousand students, new generations of the student and faculty apps, which are rated the best in the sector, and many projects related to the Aura model, our pioneering work in the insertion of the digital in the on-

campus experience.

In addition to having a solid strategy, we gather at YDUQS a team capable of not only executing it with discipline and focus, but also of promoting the necessary adjustments to provide quick and effective responses to external changes. The barriers that made it difficult to see, in their fullness, our growth, are falling, one by one. We thank all of you who have followed and supported us in this journey.

Eduardo Parente

CEO