  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Yduqs Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YDUQ3   BRYDUQACNOR3

YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(YDUQ3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/12
27.31 BRL   -4.34%
05:32aYDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : ENG Release 1T21 VF
PU
05:30aYDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Apresentação 1T21 ENG VF
PU
04/29YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yduqs Participações S A : ENG Release 1T21 VF

05/13/2021 | 05:32am EDT
EARNINGS RELEASE

1Q21

May 12th, 2021

DISCLAIMER

1Q21

YDUQ3 | YDUQY

B3ADR

Rio de Janeiro, May 12th, 2021 - YDUQS Participações S.A., one of the largest private organizations in Brazil's higher education private sector, presents its results for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company's financial information is presented based on the consolidated numbers, in Brazilian Reais, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporation Law and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil (BRGAAP), already in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The consolidated results account for Adtalem Brasil Holding Ltda. as from May 2020 and Grupo Athenas Educacional as from August 2020,

except when specified.

This document may have forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that lead such expectations to not materialize or substantially differ from expectations. These forecasts express the opinion only for the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake to update them in the light of new information.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

IR CONTACT

May 13th, 2021 | 8:00 a.m. (EST)

Mayte Albuquerque | Guilherme Lahr | Milena Gonçalves | Rosimere Nunes

+55 (11) 3127-4971 | 3728-5971

ri@yduqs.com.br | +55 (21) 3311-9019 | 3311-9875

Click here for the WebCast

Visit our website: https://www.yduqs.com.br

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

1Q21

The first quarter of 2021 shows that we have been able to overcome the most severe stage of the crisis brought by the pandemic and, once again, reinforces the value and how solid our long-term strategic plan, based on Medicine, Digital Learning and acquisitions. These three pillars led YDUQS to grow its student base (by 13.3% between 1Q20

and 1Q21) and revenue (by 18%, in the same comparison), and they have also been fundamental to maintain the Company's good financial health. We are turning the

page on the pandemic hitting record numbers in student and faculty satisfaction, advancements in teaching and operational improvements. Looking ahead, we expect Medicine and Digital Learning to continue on full steam, envisioning a much better intake for on-campus segment in the second quarter, and we can predict new leaps in the ESG and digital technology applied to education fronts.

This report's figures show YDUQS's significant performance improvement since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are almost free from last year´s non-recurring effects (amounting to about R$450.00 million). The impact of these effects in this quarter was at approximately R$13 million. The effect from laws and court decisions on tuition fees was also residual in the quarter (less than 10% of the amount recorded in the last quarter of 2020) and, most importantly, our Bad Debt is stable, at 11%, including discounts over net revenue. The worst moment is, indeed, behind us.

Our historic capital allocation discipline and the company´s long-term strategy, anchored on growth segments and profitability that are benchmarks in the sector, continue to show their quality and robustness. Acquisitions were pivotal for preserving student base during the pandemic and add much value. Digital learning doubled its size in two years, both in number of students and revenue, and the network of centers increased by almost 60% in a year marked by all kinds of restrictions. Our Premium operations were up by almost 180% in student base. Combined, Digital Learning and Premium segment keep growing in share in the composition of the group´s net revenue, already accounting for almost half of YDUQS´s total net revenue. These figures show how much a good portfolio provides us resilience and protects us during crisis.

YDUQS is in good shape, both economically and operationally speaking. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (R$326 million) returned to pre-Covid levels and we ended the period with over R$300 million in operating cash generation (thus, 92% conversion). Our cash amounts to R$1.3 billion with a healthy leverage, at 1.3x net debt/EBTIDA. The Company is strong and remains growing in the teaching front. In the midst of the most severe crisis of all time, we increased NPS in all teaching segments, with no exceptions (+17 p.p. in on-campus and +21 p.p. in digital learning). The level of satisfaction and engagement of our faculty, which shined in adapting to their real-time classes on the web, was also up by 2 p.p., reaching 76% satisfaction at the workplace and the company's perspectives.

The reduction in government student loans, known as "Fies effect", has masked the combined strength of our three strategic pillars for years. We have overcome this crisis - today, Fies student base is stable at 20 thousand enrollments. Then came the pandemic, and we were able to, once again, rely on our strategic strengths to overcome it. For now on, Medicine's constant growth (most of it already contracted), the strength of the best Digital Learning in the market combined with future acquisitions will keep accelerating our growth, now in a much more visible way. Part of the intake effects during the first cycle of the year - outside usual schedule - will only show in 2Q21 results and we will have a much more favorable mid-year intake, especially for the on-campus segment. Lastly, we have the great task of reorganizing and amplifying the way we communicate our advances in our ESG agenda. They are activities that have been part of our daily routine for over 50 years, already organized in a system with proper metrics and goals, and which will be leveraged with more efficient engagement and results reporting processes. In the digital technology applied to teaching front we have not stopped moving forward - among the deliveries of the period are a new digital platform, already in use by more than 100 thousand students, new generations of the student and faculty apps, which are rated the best in the sector, and many projects related to the Aura model, our pioneering work in the insertion of the digital in the on-

campus experience.

In addition to having a solid strategy, we gather at YDUQS a team capable of not only executing it with discipline and focus, but also of promoting the necessary adjustments to provide quick and effective responses to external changes. The barriers that made it difficult to see, in their fullness, our growth, are falling, one by one. We thank all of you who have followed and supported us in this journey.

Eduardo Parente

CEO

INTAKE 2021.1(2)

1Q21

Medicine and Digital Learning organic growth

Thousand students

2020.1(1)

2021.1

∆%

2021.1

∆%

2021.1 Intake up by 7% YoY

(ex-acquisitions)

Premium

0.9

2.6

189%

1.3

44%

Even in face of an adverse scenario

Digital Learning

146

191

31%

186

27%

(pandemic, delay in ENEM examination,

etc.), intake increased as a result of

On-campus

101

71

-30%

61

-40%

medicine and digital learning organic

growth, in addition to acquisitions.

Total

248

265

7%

248

0.2%

Intake

(Thousand students)

Premium

+189%

2.6

1.3 aquisições

0.9

+44%

1.3

2020.1

2021.1

Digital Learning

+31%

191

5 aquisições

146

+27%

186

2020.1

2021.1

On-campus

-30%

101

71

10

aquisições

-40%

61

2020.1

2021.1

(1)

2020.1 figures do not include intake from the acquired companies as from May/2020.

(2)

Intake considers the period of October-April.

4

1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

1Q21

Premium

  • We reached the 6 thousand medicine undergraduate students mark. New expectation for 2021 year end: 6.2-6.6 thousand students
  • Medicine Average Ticket increase (+5% YoY)
  • Premium EBITDA Margin at 53%
  • Renewal Rate +2.8 p.p. vs. 1Q20
  • IDOMED: New brand identity for medicine

Digital Learning

  • Net Revenue doubled in 2 years and was up by 38% vs. 1Q20
  • Undergraduate Student base doubled in 2 years and was up by 30% vs. 1Q20
  • Renewal Rate +0.3 p.p. vs. 1Q20
  • Centers continue to expand (+58% vs. 1Q20), and 76% of them are still maturing. 2,000 centers expected for 2021

On-campus

  • Average Ticket increased by 4% vs 1Q20
  • Renewal rate shows stability given the pandemic scenario, with a 0.2 p.p. increase
  • Aura: 43% of students having access to EnsineMe content
  • Chance in student mix: Third consecutive year of increase in the share of health courses, increasing from 30% to 42% of the total student base

Mandatory discounts

related to laws and court decisions have only a residual impact

Solid Capital Structure and low leverage

Bad Debt + discounts

(as a % of Net Revenue) at a stable level

Acquisitions: More than R$95 million(2) captured in synergies

NPS Improvement(1)

Apr/21 YTD

On-campus: +17 p.p.

Digital Learning: +21 p.p.

Larger share of Premium

and Digital segments, accounting for 46% of

Net Revenue

(1)

NPS Results related to Estacio undergraduate, figures updated as of 04.30.21.

5

(2)

Amounts annualized and in regime.

Disclaimer

YDUQS Participações SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
