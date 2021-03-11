Log in
YEAHKA LIMITED

(9923)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/11
78.35 HKD   +8.67%
03/11Yeahka Limited to Report 2020 Annual Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021
GL
03/11YEAHKA  : China Securities Initiates Yeahka at BUY
AQ
03/10YEAHKA  : CICC Initiates Yeahka at OUTPERFORM with HK$98.20
AQ
Yeahka Limited to Report 2020 Annual Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021

03/11/2021 | 10:46pm EST
HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on March 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM Hong Kong Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Mainland China400 820 6895
Hong Kong+852 3018 8307
U.S.1844 760 0770 (Toll Free) / +1 347 549 4094
U.K.0800 051 4241 (Toll Free) / +44 203 713 5084
International+65 6713 5330
Passcode5451668

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until April 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

Mainland China400 632 2162
Hong Kong+852 3051 2780
U.S.1855 452 5696 (Toll Free)
U.K.0808 234 0072 (Toll Free)
International+61 2 8199 0299
Passcode5451668

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and technology-enabled business services to merchants and consumers. The Company was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in June 2020. The Company's value proposition is to create a commercial digitalized ecosystem that enables seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers and further offer a rich variety of technology-enabled business services, including (i) merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, (ii) precision marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and (iii) fintech services, which cater to customers' diverse financial needs.

For more information, please visit www.yeahka.com/en/investors.html

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited
IR team
E-mail: ir@yeahka.com 

Christensen China Limited
Shirley Chan
Telephone: +852 2232 3933
Email: schan@christensenir.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 707 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2020 455 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 526 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 543 M 4 395 M 4 396 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales 2021 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yingqi Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhijian Yao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bing Chung Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Yao Independent Non-Executive Director
Tao Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YEAHKA LIMITED108.38%4 044
SQUARE, INC.11.06%103 075
FISERV, INC.8.78%82 919
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.58%61 871
AFTERPAY LIMITED-5.93%25 397
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.60%23 805
