HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Luke Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Yao, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Ben Zhao, Board Secretary and General Manager of Corporate Development will host an earnings conference call in English on August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method

Please register by clicking the following registration link or using mobile phone to scan the registration QR code. Registered participants will be directed to the link with dial-in numbers and personal PIN code or receive the information via the registered email. (For better call quality, participants from mainland China are encouraged to use this method.) Participants can also join the call by using the "Call Me" function. Choose the country code and enter their phone numbers then click "Call Me." However, this function is not currently available in mainland China . Kindly register at least one working day before the event. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the personal PIN to join the call.

Registration Link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIab4e4ea1719b4c81a9280eda5072637c

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live call, through the following link: https://www.yeahka.com/conferencecall

Following the English session, Mr. Ben Zhao, Board Secretary and General Manager of Corporate Development and IR team will hold an earnings update call in mandarin on August 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM Beijing Time (9:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method

Please register in advance by clicking the following registration link or using mobile phone to scan the registration QR code.

Registration Link

https://s.comein.cn/A12Tb

About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Our goal is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient, and reliable payment services to merchants and consumers, and to further expand into serving merchants and consumers with our diversified product portfolio, which now includes (i) in-store e-commerce services, providing consumers with local lifestyle services of great value, and (ii) merchant solutions, enabling merchants to better manage and drive business growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

