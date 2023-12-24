Certain A Shares of Yeal Electric Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of Yeal Electric Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 15-DEC-2020 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Changchun Yanao Group Co., Ltd. promises within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding.



The actual controllers Li Biao and Li Shanqun promise within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Commitment of Changchun Yanao Tongren Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Commitments of Dongzheng Rongtong Investment Management Co., Ltd., Beijing Sunac Tiancheng Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership), Xinyu Dongzheng Guangzhi Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership), Jilin Dongzheng Dingrui Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Shareholders' commitments to serve as directors and senior managers within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



As the spouse of the issuer?s director and senior manager Li Bo, Guan Chunyan promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Commitments of other shareholders other than the aforementioned shareholders within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.