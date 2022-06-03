YeaShin International Development : Additional project contracting of the company's “ Happy Bay ”
06/03/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/03
Time of announcement
16:45:43
Subject
Additional project contracting of the company's
" Happy Bay "
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction on the Company's own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:Kuoyuan Construction Co.,Ltd.
Concluded to be a related party of the Company in accordance
with IAS24 and other relevant law and regulations.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
The additional project of" Happy Bay "is for a total of NTD37,785,013.
The contract period: From the contract signing date to the construction
completion date; the restrictions, and other important agreements: None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Construct residences for sales
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/02
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
audit committee:2022/06/02
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:01:06 UTC.