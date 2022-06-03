YeaShin International Development : Additional project contracting of the company's “ Happy Bay ”

Statement

1.Type of contract:Construction on the Company's own land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:Kuoyuan Construction Co.,Ltd. Concluded to be a related party of the Company in accordance with IAS24 and other relevant law and regulations. 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: The additional project of" Happy Bay "is for a total of NTD37,785,013. The contract period: From the contract signing date to the construction completion date; the restrictions, and other important agreements: None 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Construct residences for sales 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/02 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/06/02 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None