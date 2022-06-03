Log in
    5213   TW0005213003

YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-01
24.05 TWD   -0.41%
YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Additional project contracting of the company's " Happy Bay "
PU
YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on the Company's Acquisition of Land in Beitun District, Taichung City
PU
YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on the Base Date of the 2021 Annual Ex-dividend based on the Resolution of the Company's Board of Directors.
PU
YeaShin International Development : Additional project contracting of the company's “ Happy Bay ”

06/03/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/03 Time of announcement 16:45:43
Subject 
 Additional project contracting of the company's
" Happy Bay "
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Construction on the Company's own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:Kuoyuan Construction Co.,Ltd.
Concluded to be a related party of the Company in accordance
with IAS24 and other relevant law and regulations.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
The additional project of" Happy Bay "is for a total of NTD37,785,013.
The contract period: From the contract signing date to the construction
completion date; the restrictions, and other important agreements: None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Construct residences for sales
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/06/02
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
 audit committee:2022/06/02
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
