    5213   TW0005213003

YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-01
24.05 TWD   -0.41%
05:02aYEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Additional project contracting of the company's “ Happy Bay ”
PU
04:52aYEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on the Company's Acquisition of Land in Beitun District, Taichung City
PU
04:42aYEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on the Base Date of the 2021 Annual Ex-dividend based on the Resolution of the Company's Board of Directors.
PU
YeaShin International Development : Announcement on the Resolution of the Company's Board of Directors to Purchase construction land, Taichung City

06/03/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/03 Time of announcement 16:43:35
Subject 
 Announcement on the Resolution of the Company's
Board of Directors to Purchase construction land,
Taichung City
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
Transaction counterparty is not a related person of the Company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:Not applicable.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:Not applicable.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
To be negotiated with reference on market price and the authorization
from the Board of Directors to the Chairman for implementation.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:None or not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:None or not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable.
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable.
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable.
20.Broker and broker's fee:
Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual
transaction is completed
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Building housing for sale
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:Not applicable.
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:Not applicable.
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 049 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 253 M 8,66 M 8,66 M
Net Debt 2021 25 961 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 461 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Managers and Directors
Lien Ti Yao Chairman & General Manager
Cheng I. Shen Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Sheng Chuan Chen Independent Director
Chih Ming Hu Independent Director
Cheng Yueh Yao Director & Deputy General Manager
