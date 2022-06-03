YeaShin International Development : Announcement on the Resolution of the Company's Board of Directors to Purchase construction land, Taichung City

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction amount: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Transaction counterparty is not a related person of the Company 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary value of transfer:Not applicable. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable. 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department: To be negotiated with reference on market price and the authorization from the Board of Directors to the Chairman for implementation. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 11.Name of the professional appraiser: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:None or not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:None or not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable. 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable. 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable. 20.Broker and broker's fee: Under negotiation, announcement will be made after the actual transaction is completed 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Building housing for sale 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:Not applicable. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:Not applicable. 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:No 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable. 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable. 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None