    5213   TW0005213003

YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5213)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-26
23.20 TWD    0.00%
11:39aYEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of media coverage
PU
05/10YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement for Amendments of Disclosures in the 2021 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
PU
YeaShin International Development : Clarification of media coverage

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:51:23
Subject 
 Clarification of media coverage
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
2.Company name:YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News C3 "Market Focus"
6.Content of the report:Completion of Four Projects by YEASHIN Expected to
Gain Tens of Billions
YEASHIN INTER stated that the Company has completed four new projects in
total this year, including the "Happy Bay" project with a total sales of
NT$2 billion, "Link Your Life" of NT$3.4 billion, "Core of city" of
NT$4.6 billion, and "Park Mansion" of NT$2.4 billion, etc.,Preliminary
estimate states that the projects completion amount will reach
NT$12.4 billion...
7.Cause of occurrence:Mew media coverage
8.Countermeasures:The Company hereby clarifies that it has not publicly
disclosed any financial forecast information recently.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the financial and business
information of the Company, please refer to those published at the official
site of MOPs.

Disclaimer

YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 049 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 253 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net Debt 2021 25 961 M 886 M 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 265 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Managers and Directors
Lien Ti Yao Chairman & General Manager
Cheng I. Shen Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Sheng Chuan Chen Independent Director
Chih Ming Hu Independent Director
Cheng Yueh Yao Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.0.87%345
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%35 773
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 069
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%29 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.35%29 143