YeaShin International Development : Clarification of media coverage

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30 2.Company name:YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News C3 "Market Focus" 6.Content of the report:Completion of Four Projects by YEASHIN Expected to Gain Tens of Billions YEASHIN INTER stated that the Company has completed four new projects in total this year, including the "Happy Bay" project with a total sales of NT$2 billion, "Link Your Life" of NT$3.4 billion, "Core of city" of NT$4.6 billion, and "Park Mansion" of NT$2.4 billion, etc.,Preliminary estimate states that the projects completion amount will reach NT$12.4 billion... 7.Cause of occurrence:Mew media coverage 8.Countermeasures:The Company hereby clarifies that it has not publicly disclosed any financial forecast information recently. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the financial and business information of the Company, please refer to those published at the official site of MOPs.