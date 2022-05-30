YeaShin International Development : Clarification of media coverage
05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
2.Company name:YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News C3 "Market Focus"
6.Content of the report:Completion of Four Projects by YEASHIN Expected to
Gain Tens of Billions
YEASHIN INTER stated that the Company has completed four new projects in
total this year, including the "Happy Bay" project with a total sales of
NT$2 billion, "Link Your Life" of NT$3.4 billion, "Core of city" of
NT$4.6 billion, and "Park Mansion" of NT$2.4 billion, etc.,Preliminary
estimate states that the projects completion amount will reach
NT$12.4 billion...
7.Cause of occurrence:Mew media coverage
8.Countermeasures:The Company hereby clarifies that it has not publicly
disclosed any financial forecast information recently.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the financial and business
information of the Company, please refer to those published at the official
site of MOPs.
