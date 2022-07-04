YeaShin International Development : Company announcement on adjustment of shareholder dividend rate for capital surplus transferred to common stock issuance.
07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
15:41:37
Subject
Company announcement on adjustment of shareholder
dividend rate for capital surplus transferred to common
stock issuance.
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/04
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is
NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0.99999999. Stock dividend
issuance per thousand shares 99.999999 shares.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is
NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0. 88746. Stock dividend
issuance per thousand shares 88.746 shares.
4.Reason for the change:
The Company's 2022 new stock issuance using cash capital had affected
the number of outstanding shares and changed the stock dividend issued
to new shareholders through capital surplus transferred to capital commons
stocks. The Board of Directors resolved to authorize the Chairman for
adjustment by ratio.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) In compliance with the Board of directors authorized by the Company
on 2022/06/02.
(2) New stock issuance using cash capital for 44,000,000 shares and
alteration of share capital is 390,972,132 shares.
YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:06 UTC.