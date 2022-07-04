YeaShin International Development : Company announcement on adjustment of shareholder dividend rate for capital surplus transferred to common stock issuance.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/04 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0.99999999. Stock dividend issuance per thousand shares 99.999999 shares. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0. 88746. Stock dividend issuance per thousand shares 88.746 shares. 4.Reason for the change: The Company's 2022 new stock issuance using cash capital had affected the number of outstanding shares and changed the stock dividend issued to new shareholders through capital surplus transferred to capital commons stocks. The Board of Directors resolved to authorize the Chairman for adjustment by ratio. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) In compliance with the Board of directors authorized by the Company on 2022/06/02. (2) New stock issuance using cash capital for 44,000,000 shares and alteration of share capital is 390,972,132 shares.