  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5213   TW0005213003

YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5213)
YeaShin International Development : Company announcement on adjustment of shareholder dividend rate for capital surplus transferred to common stock issuance.

07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YeaShin International Development Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:41:37
Subject 
 Company announcement on adjustment of shareholder
dividend rate for capital surplus transferred to common
stock issuance.
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/04
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is
NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0.99999999. Stock dividend
issuance per thousand shares 99.999999 shares.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total amount of capital surplus transferred to dividend issuance is
NT$346,972,130.Cash dividend per share NT$0. 88746. Stock dividend
issuance per thousand shares 88.746 shares.
4.Reason for the change:
The Company's 2022 new stock issuance using cash capital had affected
the number of outstanding shares and changed the stock dividend issued
to new shareholders through capital surplus transferred to capital commons
stocks. The Board of Directors resolved to authorize the Chairman for
adjustment by ratio.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) In compliance with the Board of directors authorized by the Company
on 2022/06/02.
(2) New stock issuance using cash capital for 44,000,000 shares and
alteration of share capital is 390,972,132 shares.

Disclaimer

YeaShin International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 049 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 253 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net Debt 2021 25 961 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 979 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Lien Ti Yao Chairman & General Manager
Cheng I. Shen Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Sheng Chuan Chen Independent Director
Chih Ming Hu Independent Director
Cheng Yueh Yao Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YEASHIN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-2.39%268
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.34%34 592
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.01%34 234
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.59%33 261
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%31 297
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%28 697