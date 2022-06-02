Yellow Cake : Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020

Yellow Cake plc is a London-listed company that provides investors with direct exposure to the uranium market through our physical holding of uranium oxide

Yellow Cake was established to create an opportunity for investors to profit from an anticipated rise in the uranium price arising from the short- and medium-term supply and demand asymmetry.

The Company has a long-term Framework Agreement for supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. This enables Yellow Cake to access up to USD100 million of uranium annually from Kazatomprom at the spot price until 2027.

The Company has a low-cost outsourced business model that provides access to corporate functions and industry expertise.

We also aim to exploit opportunities arising from uranium ownership and uranium-based financial initiatives such as commodity location swaps, streaming and royalties and believe we are well positioned to do so.