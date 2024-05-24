DISCLAIMER This presentation (the "Presentation") is provided on a strictly private and confidential basis for information purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to purchase, underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in Yellow Cake plc (the "Company"). By viewing this Presentation, you will be deemed to have agreed to the obligations and restrictions set out below. The information contained in this Presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such information may lawfully be communicated. This Presentation may not be (in whole or in part) reproduced, distributed, stored, introduced into a retrieval system of any nature or disclosed in any way to any other person without the prior written consent of the Company. Without prejudice to the foregoing paragraph, this Presentation is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who: (A) in the United Kingdom have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (the "Order") or are high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts or other persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (and the contents of this Presentation have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) and who in each case are also Qualified Investors (as defined below); (B) in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC), as amended ("Qualified Investors"); are residents of Canada or otherwise subject to the securities laws of Canada that are "permitted clients" as defined in National Instrument 31-103 - Registration

Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations; (D) in Australia, are sophisticated investors or professional investors as those terms are defined in subsections 708(8) and 708(11) of the Corporations Act; (E) in South Africa, are one or more of the persons or entities referred to in section 96(1) of the Companies Act; (F) in Hong Kong, are professional investors for the purposes of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (G) in Singapore, are accredited investors or institutional investors as those terms are defined in Section 4A of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore or are any other person to whom this Presentation may lawfully be provided and all such persons are "relevant persons". Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with such relevant persons and all other persons should not act on this Presentation or any of its contents. It is a condition of you receiving this Presentation that you are a person to whom the Presentation may lawfully be provided and by viewing this Presentation you warrant and represent to the Company that you are such a person. While and past performance is not a guide to future performance this presentation refers to previous performances. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this Presentation including the accuracy or completeness of the information herein and the information contained in this Presentation has not been independently verified. To the fullest extent permitted by law in no circumstances will the Company, 308 Services or any of their respective subsidiaries, shareholders, affiliates, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any losses of any nature arising from the use of this Presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith by any person.