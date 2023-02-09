Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Yellow Cake plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YCA   JE00BF50RG45

YELLOW CAKE PLC

(YCA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:49:40 2023-02-09 am EST
413.20 GBX    0.00%
05:32aYellow Cake buys 1.4 million pounds of uranium from Kazatomprom
AN
02/08JPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
02/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Just Shy of Record High
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yellow Cake buys 1.4 million pounds of uranium from Kazatomprom

02/09/2023 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Yellow Cake PLC on Thursday said it has exercised its option to buy 1.4 million pounds of U3O8 uranium at USD48.90 per pound.

The Jersey, UK-based specialist investor in uranium said it informed JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom of the purchase after completing a GBP62 million share placing on Tuesday.

Yellow Cake has a 2022 uranium purchase option under its agreement with Kazatomprom, which allows it to purchase USD100 million of U3O8 at an undisturbed spot price from Kazatomprom per year through to 2027.

The company said it proposed the purchase price on January 25, enabling it to complete the share placing and then exercise the option.

The company noted that it expects to take delivery of the uranium in the second half of 2023. The uranium will be delivered into storage as part of the company's long term buy and hold strategy, increasing Yellow Cake's total holdings to 20.2 million pounds of U3O8.

Yellow Cake shares were up 0.2% trading at 414.10 pence per share on Thursday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
YELLOW CAKE PLC 0.00% 413.2 Delayed Quote.10.30%
All news about YELLOW CAKE PLC
05:32aYellow Cake buys 1.4 million pounds of uranium from Kazatomprom
AN
02/08JPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
02/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Just Shy of Record High
DJ
02/03LyondellBasell Sees Challenging Market in First Half 2023
DJ
02/03BP Investors Hope for Shell-Level Profit Increases
DJ
02/03Yellow Cake quarterly net asset value declines; raises GBP62 million
AN
02/03UK Retailers Could Face Brighter Outlook in 2023
DJ
02/03Sterling Could Fall Further as BOE May Have Reached Peak Rates
DJ
02/03FTSE 100 Seen Lower on U.S. Tech Disappointment
DJ
02/03Yellow Cake Upsizes Share Placing To $75 Million on Strong Investor Demand
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YELLOW CAKE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -72,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 988 M 988 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart YELLOW CAKE PLC
Duration : Period :
Yellow Cake plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YELLOW CAKE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 413,20 GBX
Average target price 565,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andre Leon Liebenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carole Whittall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Tudor St John Non-Executive Chairman
Sofia Rosagata Bianchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander John Gosse Downer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YELLOW CAKE PLC10.30%988
CAMECO CORPORATION21.28%11 831
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM10.92%8 142
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.3.67%2 238
PALADIN ENERGY LTD10.00%1 590
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.0.26%1 402