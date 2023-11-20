Communiqué officiel de YELP INC.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that on November 14, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Yelp’s Board of Directors granted inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 36,354 shares of Yelp’s common stock to eight new non-executive employees to induce them to accept employment with Yelp. Each award was granted under the Yelp Inc. 2023 Inducement Award Plan and vests over a four-year period, subject to continued employment with Yelp through each vesting date.

Each award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

