Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the leading platform for connecting people with great local businesses, released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today. The report details Yelp's continued work in creating an inclusive employee experience, its focus on providing value to businesses and consumers, and the company’s progress towards reaching net zero by 2031.

“This report reflects upon our progress towards reducing our environmental impact, strengthening workplace connections, and continuing to enhance consumer trust and safety on Yelp,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp co-founder and CEO. “Building on our efforts to reduce our emissions, we are adopting a comprehensive strategy that includes employee education and a deeper analysis of our suppliers' emissions. These steps illustrate our commitment to significantly lowering our carbon footprint and helping others recognize their impact.”

Key highlights from the report:

Reducing Carbon: Yelp reported a 12.5% year-over-year reduction in its carbon footprint, which was largely attributable to the strategic decision to decrease office space. As part of its work towards achieving net zero by 2031, Yelp is investing in a collection of five small-scale solar facilities being developed in Michigan. Based on our current expectations, we believe the output from these facilities will offset substantially all of the electricity emissions of both our offices and our remote work employees in North America for the five-year duration of our investment.

Yelp reported a 12.5% year-over-year reduction in its carbon footprint, which was largely attributable to the strategic decision to decrease office space. As part of its work towards achieving net zero by 2031, Yelp is investing in a collection of five small-scale solar facilities being developed in Michigan. Based on our current expectations, we believe the output from these facilities will offset substantially all of the electricity emissions of both our offices and our remote work employees in North America for the five-year duration of our investment. Employee Experience: Yelp's latest employee survey data reveals the company’s continued commitment to fostering an engaged and inclusive environment for its employees, with 91% of respondents saying they feel confident they can make career progress in a remote environment and 96% of respondents stating that Yelp promotes an inclusive environment.

Yelp's latest employee survey data reveals the company’s continued commitment to fostering an engaged and inclusive environment for its employees, with 91% of respondents saying they feel confident they can make career progress in a remote environment and 96% of respondents stating that Yelp promotes an inclusive environment. Content Trust and Safety: In 2023, Yelp introduced a variety of new measures to help maintain the integrity and quality of content on its platform, including the use of large language model technology to detect inappropriate content. Yelp also started indexing recipients of Compensated Activity Alerts and Suspicious Review Activity Alerts on its Trust & Safety site to help consumers, regulators and other parties easily identify these businesses.

The full ESG Report can be read here. Additional information about Yelp’s ESG approach can be found at yelp-ir.com.

