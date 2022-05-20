Yem Chio : Announcement of the dividend record date and the payable date of cash dividends.
05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
15:38:32
Subject
Announcement of the dividend record date and
the payable date of cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends: NTD$622,566,349
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/15
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/18
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/19
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/23
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/23
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The payable date of cash dividends:2022/08/10
(2)The company's eighth and ninth domestic secured conversion
of corporate bonds will be suspended from 2022/06/28 to 2022/07/23.
If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, it should submit an
application for conversion on 2022/06/24 at the latest. Dealing with
securities firms to go through the conversion procedures.