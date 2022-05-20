Yem Chio : Announcement of the dividend record date and the payable date of cash dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/20 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends: NTD$622,566,349 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/15 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/18 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/19 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/23 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/23 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The payable date of cash dividends:2022/08/10 (2)The company's eighth and ninth domestic secured conversion of corporate bonds will be suspended from 2022/06/28 to 2022/07/23. If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, it should submit an application for conversion on 2022/06/24 at the latest. Dealing with securities firms to go through the conversion procedures.