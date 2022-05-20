Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4306   TW0004306006

YEM CHIO CO., LTD.

(4306)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
15.35 TWD   -1.60%
03:45aYEM CHIO : Announcement of the dividend record date and the payable date of cash dividends.
PU
05/13Yem Chio Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29YEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM TechnologyCorporation the reassignment of the company's accounting officer
PU
Summary 
Summary

Yem Chio : Announcement of the dividend record date and the payable date of cash dividends.

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 15:38:32
Subject 
 Announcement of the dividend record date and
the payable date of cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends: NTD$622,566,349
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/15
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/18
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/19
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/23
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/23
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The payable date of cash dividends:2022/08/10
(2)The company's eighth and ninth domestic secured conversion
of corporate bonds will be suspended from 2022/06/28 to 2022/07/23.
If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, it should submit an
application for conversion on 2022/06/24 at the latest. Dealing with
securities firms to go through the conversion procedures.

Disclaimer

YC Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
