    4306   TW0004306006

YEM CHIO CO., LTD.

(4306)
  Report
Yem Chio : Announcement of the reassignment of the company's accounting officer

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:31:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the reassignment
of the company's accounting officer
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/25
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Liu Hsueh Ju/Accounting officer of Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chou,Yun-Ting/Accounting officer of Xin Chio Global Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:
Deepening the agent regime and implementing job rotation
7.Effective date:2022/03/25
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

YC Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
