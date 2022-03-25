Yem Chio : Announcement of the reassignment of the company's general manager.
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:30:24
Subject
Announcement of the reassignment of
the company's general manager.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/03/25
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lee, Chih-Hsieh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson of Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Fang Shu Fen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Excutive assistant of Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):job relocation
8.Reason for the change:In line with the corporate development
needs and reinforce corporate governance
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE