Yem Chio : Announcement of the reassignment of the company's general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/25 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lee, Chih-Hsieh 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairperson of Yem Chio Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Fang Shu Fen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Excutive assistant of Yem Chio Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):job relocation 8.Reason for the change:In line with the corporate development needs and reinforce corporate governance 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/25 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE