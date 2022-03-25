Yem Chio : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM Technology China sold of equity to reduce the amount of investment in mainland China.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: ACHEM Technology China, a subsidiary of the British Cayman Islands, sold a 62.3% stake in Foshan Yida Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., resulting in a reduction in the amount of mainland investment. 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Authorized the chairman to acquire a 62.3% stake in Foshan Yida Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. at RMB$101,449,729.55, and fully handle the sale related matters. 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee: Foshan Inder Adhesive Product Co., Ltd. 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: US$14,125,500 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:N/A 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: Manufacture and sale of various adhesive products. 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: Unqualified opinion 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements: RMB$162,840 thousand 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements: RMB$22,286 thousand 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment: US$8,800,190 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: Counterparty: Wanchio Adhesive Product (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Relationship: Same with the ultimate parent company. 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:Foshan Yida distributes dividends outside the mainland every year, and redistribution to Wanzhou Adhesive Products (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd can use the repayment of its overseas loans to achieve expected benefits, which will help the group's capital utilization and tax efficiency. Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Not Applicable 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:No 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Wanzhou Adhesive Products (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. increased capital and issued new equity of equivalent value (capital contribution) to ACHEM Technology China as the consideration for the transaction. 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Board of Directors approved The transaction price is calculated based on the latest net equity value of Foshan Yida that was audited by an accountant at the time of the transaction. 18.Broker:N/A 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Adjustment of investment structure to increase flexibility of capital utilization and enhance tax efficiency. 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Yes 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/25 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/03/25 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: Head office: NTD$1,019,092 thousand Subsidiaries: NTD$3,270,781 thousand 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements: Head office: 15.97% Subsidiaries:51.26% 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements: Head office: 4.75% Subsidiaries:15.23% 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements: Head office: 9.84% Subsidiaries:31.59% 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment: Head office: NTD$1,001,100 thousand Subsidiaries: NTD$2,892,797 thousand 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements: Head office:15.70% Subsidiaries: 45.34% 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements: Head office: 4.66% Subsidiaries:13.47% 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements: Head office:9.67% Subsidiaries:27.94% 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years: 2019 NTD$(1,664,053) thousand 2020 NTD$(1,086,765) thousand 2021 NTD$(1,304,362) thousand 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years: 2019 NTD$(346,267) thousand 2020 NTD$(375,271) thousand 2021 NTD$(355,764) thousand 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:No 35.Name of the CPA firm:FUBO CPAs 36.Name of the CPA:CHENG, WEN-RONG 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Number of CPA Certificate：No.4519 Membership number of Taipei CPA Association : No. 2857 38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None