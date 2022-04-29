Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4306   TW0004306006

YEM CHIO CO., LTD.

(4306)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-27
15.45 TWD   +0.98%
04:12aYEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM TechnologyCorporation the reassignment of the company's accounting officer
PU
03/31YEM CHIO : Corrected the information of the Company's 2021 of the financial report iXBRL
PU
03/29Yem Chio Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yem Chio : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM TechnologyCorporation the reassignment of the company's accounting officer

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:58:34
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM
TechnologyCorporation the reassignment of the company's
accounting officer
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Liu Hsueh Ju/Accounting officer of Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chou,Yun-Ting/Accounting officer of Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change: resignation
7.Effective date:2022/04/29
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

YC Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
04:12aYEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM TechnologyCorporation the reassignme..
PU
03/31YEM CHIO : Corrected the information of the Company's 2021 of the financial report iXBRL
PU
03/29Yem Chio Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary ACHEM Technology Corporation on import..
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement of the reassignment of the company's accounting officer
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement of the reassignment of the company's general manager.
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary WANCHIO ADHESIVE PRODUCT (JIANGSU) CO.,LTD..
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM Technology China increase the capita..
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ACHEM Technology China sold of equity to r..
PU
03/25YEM CHIO : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 9 858 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yem Chio Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Hsien Li Chairman & General Manager
Shu Wei Li Head-Finance, Deputy Spokesman & Deputy GM
Yan Chun Chen Independent Director
Chien Chuan Wang Independent Director
Shun Fa Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YEM CHIO CO., LTD.0.00%334
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-21.66%7 649
APTARGROUP, INC.-9.29%7 283
FP CORPORATION-27.70%1 805
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-37.02%1 378
SCIENTEX BERHAD-20.67%1 340