Yem Chio : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Provided by: YEM CHIO CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:23:31
Subject
Resolution by the board of directors to
distribute dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):622,566,349
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10